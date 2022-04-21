Intellectual, accessible, and provocative literary conversations. More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
Michelle Huneven: ‘Search’
Los Angeles-based author Michelle Huneven joins Evan Kleiman to discuss her latest book, “Search.” In this engaging and funny literary fiction novel, main character Dana Potowski writes a memoir that describes the steps of her Unitarian Universalist Church congregation’s year-long search for its new minister and the challenges they encounter.
5/12/2022
28:31
Natalia Molina: ‘A Place at the Nayarit: How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community’
Natalia Molina tells the story of Nayarit, her grandmother’s Mexican restaurant, a space that became a cherished hub for immigrants and the LGBTQ community in Echo Park.
5/5/2022
28:32
Emily Skillings and John Yau: John Ashbery’s “Parallel Movement of the Hands: Five Unfinished Longer Works” (Re-air)
Editor/poet Emily Skillings and poet/critic John Yau speak about an iconic poet of the 21st century, John Ashbery, and his posthumous book, “Parallel Movement of the Hands: Five Unfinished Longer Works.”
4/28/2022
28:32
Rita Dove: “Playlist for the Apocalypse” (Re-air)
Rita Dove’s new book of poetry, “Playlist for the Apocalypse,” goes in many different historical and personal directions.
4/21/2022
28:32
Robert Jones, Jr.: “The Prophets” (Re-air)
The debut novel of Robert Jones, Jr., “The Prophets,” is lyrical prose about the dimensionality and interiority of people.