Watch the video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvwAWgiERBM



Imagining the Future of Dunk and Egg with Glidus & Schwift: https://nebula.tv/videos/altschwiftx-imagining-the-future-of-dunk-and-egg?ref=altshiftx

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What are the future adventures of Dunk and Egg? What will happen in future seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?



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References: https://altshiftx.com/future-of-dunk-and-egg

Special thanks to Patrons Michael Appell, Harry Sellwood, Tim Cunniff, Nicolas L. Pimenta, dauður.



Chapters:

00:00 Intro

01:44 The Hedge Knight

03:04 The Dornish Adventure

05:08 The Sworn Sword

05:26 The Mystery Knight

06:11 The She-Wolves of Winterfell

09:23 The Village Hero

11:42 The Sellsword

14:32 The Third Blackfyre Rebellion

17:51 The Peake Uprising

20:56 The Great Council

23:21 The Fourth Blackfyre Rebellion

24:48 The Champion

29:46 The winter tourney

30:32 Lannister Shenanigans

32:54 Summerhall

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