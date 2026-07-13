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Alt Shift X Podcast
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Alt Shift X Podcast

Alt Shift X
ArtsBooks
Alt Shift X Podcast
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Alt Shift X Podcast

    House of the Dragon S3E04 live discussion

    07/12/2026 | 3h 48 mins.
    Video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lz76O2mz840
    Dragon Time S3E04: https://nebula.tv/videos/altschwiftx-dragon-time-hotd-s3e04-extended-version?ref=altshiftx
    Get Nebula using my link for 50% off an annual subscription: https://go.nebula.tv/altshiftx

    Nebula: https://nebula.tv/altshiftx
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AltShiftX
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/altshiftx.bsky.social
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/altshiftx
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alt.shift.x/

    0:00 No spoilers discussion
    1:55:55 No spoilers questions
    3:32:40 SPOILERS
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Alt Shift X Podcast

    House of the Dragon S3E03 live discussion

    07/05/2026 | 3h 9 mins.
    Video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmCdwq2AM_g
    Listen to Dragon Time S3E03 now: https://nebula.tv/videos/glidus-dragon-time-hotd-s3e03-extended-version?ref=altshiftx
    Get Nebula using my link for 50% off an annual subscription: https://go.nebula.tv/altshiftx

    Nebula: https://nebula.tv/altshiftx
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AltShiftX
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/altshiftx.bsky.social
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/altshiftx
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alt.shift.x/

    0:00 No spoilers discussion
    1:55:42 No spoilers questions
    2:57:41 SPOILERS
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Alt Shift X Podcast

    House of the Dragon S3E02 live discussion

    06/28/2026 | 3h 28 mins.
    Video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVUqSIjC8b0
    Dragon Time S3E02: https://nebula.tv/videos/glidus-dragon-time-hotd-s3e02-extended-version?ref=altshiftx
    HOTD “Weeks Ahead” chat: https://nebula.tv/videos/altschwiftx-hotd-s3-weeks-ahead-chat-spoilers?ref=altshiftx

    Nebula: https://nebula.tv/altshiftx
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AltShiftX
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/altshiftx.bsky.social
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/altshiftx
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alt.shift.x/

    0:00 Discussion (no spoilers)
    2:02:50 Q&A (no spoilers)
    3:18:08 SPOILER ZONE
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Alt Shift X Podcast

    House of the Dragon S3E01 live discussion

    06/21/2026 | 2h 50 mins.
    Video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWoZ8NBD1Ig
    Dragon Time S3E01: https://nebula.tv/videos/glidus-dragon-time-hotd-s3e01-extended-version?ref=altshiftx

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AltShiftX
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/altshiftx.bsky.social
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/altshiftx
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alt.shift.x/

    00:00 No spoilers discussion
    1:51:38 No spoilers Q&A
    2:35:54 SPOILER ZONE
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Alt Shift X Podcast

    The Future of Dunk and Egg

    05/29/2026 | 39 mins.
    Watch the video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvwAWgiERBM

    Imagining the Future of Dunk and Egg with Glidus & Schwift: https://nebula.tv/videos/altschwiftx-imagining-the-future-of-dunk-and-egg?ref=altshiftx
    Get Nebula using my link for 40% off an annual subscription: https://go.nebula.tv/altshiftx

    What are the future adventures of Dunk and Egg? What will happen in future seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AltShiftX
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/altshiftx.bsky.social
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/altshiftx
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alt.shift.x/

    References: https://altshiftx.com/future-of-dunk-and-egg
    Special thanks to Patrons Michael Appell, Harry Sellwood, Tim Cunniff, Nicolas L. Pimenta, dauður.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Intro
    01:44 The Hedge Knight
    03:04 The Dornish Adventure
    05:08 The Sworn Sword
    05:26 The Mystery Knight
    06:11 The She-Wolves of Winterfell
    09:23 The Village Hero
    11:42 The Sellsword
    14:32 The Third Blackfyre Rebellion
    17:51 The Peake Uprising
    20:56 The Great Council
    23:21 The Fourth Blackfyre Rebellion
    24:48 The Champion
    29:46 The winter tourney
    30:32 Lannister Shenanigans
    32:54 Summerhall
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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