Watch the video version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvwAWgiERBM
Imagining the Future of Dunk and Egg with Glidus & Schwift: https://nebula.tv/videos/altschwiftx-imagining-the-future-of-dunk-and-egg?ref=altshiftx
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What are the future adventures of Dunk and Egg? What will happen in future seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
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References: https://altshiftx.com/future-of-dunk-and-egg
Special thanks to Patrons Michael Appell, Harry Sellwood, Tim Cunniff, Nicolas L. Pimenta, dauður.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:44 The Hedge Knight
03:04 The Dornish Adventure
05:08 The Sworn Sword
05:26 The Mystery Knight
06:11 The She-Wolves of Winterfell
09:23 The Village Hero
11:42 The Sellsword
14:32 The Third Blackfyre Rebellion
17:51 The Peake Uprising
20:56 The Great Council
23:21 The Fourth Blackfyre Rebellion
24:48 The Champion
29:46 The winter tourney
30:32 Lannister Shenanigans
32:54 Summerhall
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