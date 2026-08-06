[REBROADCAST FROM June 17, 2026] John Early makes his directorial debut and stars as a food influencer in the new film "Maddie's Secret." Early talks about the film. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures: John Early in MADDIE’S SECRET, a Magnolia Pictures film. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

[REBROADCAST FROM June 16, 2026] The new movie "The Invite" shows a dinner party gone sideways when a couple struggling in their marriage invites their upstairs neighbors over for a meal. Co-writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack discuss the film. Still courtesy of Annapurna Pictures Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

[REBROADCAST FROM April 22, 2026] Director Pete Ohs has said he makes movies the same way he did in high school, with everyone playing a part in the writing, acting, and filming. In his new film "Erupcja," those collaborators include Charli XCX and Jeremy O. Harris, in a story about a young woman who meets up with a perennial fling while on a romantic trip to Warsaw with her boyfriend, who plans to propose. Ohs and Harris discuss the film. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Director Jane Schoenbrun's third feature film, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” follows a young filmmaker, played by Hannah Einbeinder, tasked with reviving a dated -- and problematic -- slasher series, Camp Miasma. Schoenbrun's and Einbeinder discuss the film, the history of homophobic and transphobic messaging in horror, and what it's like to make a queer slasher movie. Film still courtesy of MUBI Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

The new film "Late Fame" follows a New York City poet named Ed Saxberger (played by Willem Dafoe) who was working in relative obscurity until a group of young people become obsessed with his work. Director Kent Jones and actors Dafoe and Edmund Donovan discuss the film, in theaters August 7. Still courtesy of Magnolia Pictures: A scene from LATE FAME. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About All Of It with Alison Stewart

About All Of It with Alison Stewart

About All Of It with Alison Stewart

All Of It with Alison Stewart is a show about culture and its consumers. ALL OF IT is a show about culture and context. ALL OF IT is a show about culture and the culture. Our aim is to engage the thinkers, doers, makers, and creators, about the what and why of their work. People make the culture and we hope, need, and want the WNYC community to be a part of our show. As we build a community around ALL OF IT, we know that every guest and listener has an opinion. We won’t always agree, but our varied perspectives and diversity of experience is what makes New York City great. ALL OF IT will be both companion for and curator of the myriad culture this city has to offer. In the words of Cristina De Rossi, anthropologist at Barnet and Southgate College, London: "Culture encompasses religion, food, what we wear, how we wear it, our language, marriage, music, what we believe is right or wrong, how we sit at the table, how we greet visitors, how we behave with loved ones, and a million other things." ...In other words, ALL OF IT. --- Join us for ALL OF IT with Alison Stewart, weekdays from 12:00 - 2:00PM on WNYC.