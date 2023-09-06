ALL OF IT is a show about culture and its consumers. ALL OF IT is a show about culture and context. ALL OF IT is a show about culture and the culture. ... More

[REBROADCAST FROM OCT. 6, 2022] Martyna Majok's play "Cost of Living" won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and now the show is headed to Broadway, with returning stars Katy Sullivan and Gregg Mozgala reprising their original roles. The story follows two pairs of people, one disabled and one able bodied, and explores their relationships with one another. Majok and Sullivan join us to discuss, along with David Zayas, who joins the production playing the ex-husband to Sullivan's character.

[REBROADCAST FROM MAY 25, 2023] The new Broadway revival of "Parade" has earned six Tony nominations, including one each for leading man Ben Platt and director Michael Arden. They join us to discuss this show, which tells the story of the 1915 lynching of Leo Frank, a Jewish man accused of murder.

[REBROADCAST FROM JAN. 19, 2023] As we continue our preview of the Tony Awards this weekend, we talk to Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey, who play sisters in the heartwarming musical "Kimberly Akimbo," which tells the story of a young woman with a rare condition which makes her appear much older than she is. Milligan and Mauzey play Kimberly's aunt and mom, respectively.

ALL OF IT is a show about culture and its consumers. ALL OF IT is a show about culture and context. ALL OF IT is a show about culture and the culture. Our aim is to engage the thinkers, doers, makers, and creators, about the what and why of their work. People make the culture and we hope, need, and want the WNYC community to be a part of our show. As we build a community around ALL OF IT, we know that every guest and listener has an opinion. We won’t always agree, but our varied perspectives and diversity of experience is what makes New York City great. ALL OF IT will be both companion for and curator of the myriad culture this city has to offer. In the words of Cristina De Rossi, anthropologist at Barnet and Southgate College, London: "Culture encompasses religion, food, what we wear, how we wear it, our language, marriage, music, what we believe is right or wrong, how we sit at the table, how we greet visitors, how we behave with loved ones, and a million other things." ...In other words, ALL OF IT. --- Join us for ALL OF IT with Alison Stewart, weekdays from 12:00 - 2:00PM on WNYC.