Welcome back to another episode of Fratello On Air! Apologies for the late publishing time, but a baby and the World Cup have us keeping odd hours. This week, we target a humorous but potentially dangerous subject. Misleading words when describing a watch, especially a vintage one, are rife within our hobby, so we attempt to shed light on them. Enjoy the show!

Most of us have taken an English or social studies course and were required to read a newspaper article and cross out the non-factual content. Once all the fluff was gone, the paragraph was short, dry, but clear. Watch ads are often similar. However, they use words we all should understand, but the problem is they're often misused or simply wrong. Misleading words, here we come!

Handgelenkskontrolle

Yes, folks, we start the episode with some World Cup talk. An American and a Hungarian discuss the beautiful game with all the skill of leading pundits. Ha! But seriously, it continues to be a lot of fun, if not challenging, to watch in a European time zone. We mention a recent story about Rolex watches gifted to the Mexican team and their return. Then, we talk about the unfortunate-looking Axia watches for the event. When we're not watching football, the new season of Silo is on screen.

For the Handgelenkskontrolle, Balazs is test-driving the new limited-edition Angelus Tinkler. This quarter repeater debuted at Watches and Wonders 2026. It's a pricey little number, but the complication is truly uncommon. Stay tuned for a hands-on review! On the other wrist, Mike is wearing his latest acquisition, the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm. Yes, this is the watch that will travel to Brazil, and it's fantastic so far! The size is great, and so are all the details.

Misleading words

If you've spent any time collecting pre-owned or vintage watches, you've read through numerous sale advertisements. While some get straight to the point, many shower us with overly positive adjectives and descriptors. The issue is that these ads are often flat-out wrong. Our first phrase, "new old stock," seems fairly straightforward, but how many times do these pieces show obvious wear? From our vantage point, it's more often than not. Then, the idea of a "military" watch can also be confusing. This term is often a catch-all for any field watch with a black dial and Arabic numerals. Was it really issued to a member of the armed forces?

"Tropical" may be one of the most misleading words because it usually tries to describe dial damage in a positive light. At times, this look can be attractive, but sometimes it's the result of misuse or skullduggery. Then, the drunk uncle of "new old stock" at the holiday party must be "unpolished." Yes, there are situations where the word is apt, but in so many, how does the seller actually know? We question this. Then, we touch on the most overused word, "rare." Yes, some watches are unequivocally uncommon, but this word is too often used to inflate the supposed value. Finally, we cover the "barn find." While this description started as a fun way to describe a raw piece, it loses its luster after the initial sale. We're sure there are more, so feel free to add your favorite hyperbolic phrases or words in the comments section.

We hope you enjoy today's show, and thank you for listening. As always, if you have ideas for future episodes, please let us know!