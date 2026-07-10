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Fratello Watches
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444 episodes

  • Fratello.com

    Fratello Talks: The Ultimate Omega Speedmaster Debate — Which Model Defines The Legend?

    07/10/2026 | 42 mins.
    Few watches have inspired as many variations, stories, and passionate debates as the Omega Speedmaster. Over nearly seven decades, it has evolved from a racing chronograph into one of the most celebrated watches in horology, with countless references that appeal to a wide range of collectors. Ask three enthusiasts to name their favorite Speedmasters, and you're likely to get three very different answers. In this episode of Fratello Talks, Nacho is joined by RJ and Gerard to discuss the Speedmasters that have left the biggest impression on them over the years. Rather than compiling a list of the rarest or most valuable references, the conversation focuses on the models they consider icons, whether because of their historical significance, their design, or the role they have played in their collecting journeys.
  • Fratello.com

    Fratello On Air: These Are The Most Misleading Words In Watch Ads

    07/07/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Welcome back to another episode of Fratello On Air! Apologies for the late publishing time, but a baby and the World Cup have us keeping odd hours. This week, we target a humorous but potentially dangerous subject. Misleading words when describing a watch, especially a vintage one, are rife within our hobby, so we attempt to shed light on them. Enjoy the show!
    Most of us have taken an English or social studies course and were required to read a newspaper article and cross out the non-factual content. Once all the fluff was gone, the paragraph was short, dry, but clear. Watch ads are often similar. However, they use words we all should understand, but the problem is they're often misused or simply wrong. Misleading words, here we come!
    Handgelenkskontrolle
    Yes, folks, we start the episode with some World Cup talk. An American and a Hungarian discuss the beautiful game with all the skill of leading pundits. Ha! But seriously, it continues to be a lot of fun, if not challenging, to watch in a European time zone. We mention a recent story about Rolex watches gifted to the Mexican team and their return. Then, we talk about the unfortunate-looking Axia watches for the event. When we're not watching football, the new season of Silo is on screen.
    For the Handgelenkskontrolle, Balazs is test-driving the new limited-edition Angelus Tinkler. This quarter repeater debuted at Watches and Wonders 2026. It's a pricey little number, but the complication is truly uncommon. Stay tuned for a hands-on review! On the other wrist, Mike is wearing his latest acquisition, the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm. Yes, this is the watch that will travel to Brazil, and it's fantastic so far! The size is great, and so are all the details.
    Misleading words
    If you've spent any time collecting pre-owned or vintage watches, you've read through numerous sale advertisements. While some get straight to the point, many shower us with overly positive adjectives and descriptors. The issue is that these ads are often flat-out wrong. Our first phrase, "new old stock," seems fairly straightforward, but how many times do these pieces show obvious wear? From our vantage point, it's more often than not. Then, the idea of a "military" watch can also be confusing. This term is often a catch-all for any field watch with a black dial and Arabic numerals. Was it really issued to a member of the armed forces?
    "Tropical" may be one of the most misleading words because it usually tries to describe dial damage in a positive light. At times, this look can be attractive, but sometimes it's the result of misuse or skullduggery. Then, the drunk uncle of "new old stock" at the holiday party must be "unpolished." Yes, there are situations where the word is apt, but in so many, how does the seller actually know? We question this. Then, we touch on the most overused word, "rare." Yes, some watches are unequivocally uncommon, but this word is too often used to inflate the supposed value. Finally, we cover the "barn find." While this description started as a fun way to describe a raw piece, it loses its luster after the initial sale. We're sure there are more, so feel free to add your favorite hyperbolic phrases or words in the comments section.
    We hope you enjoy today's show, and thank you for listening. As always, if you have ideas for future episodes, please let us know!
  • Fratello.com

    Fratello Talks: Texture, Color, Stone: Let's Talk Dials

    07/02/2026 | 41 mins.
    In all four seasons of the Fratello Talks podcast, we never dedicated an episode to watch dials. We thought it was about time to change that. The dial is one of the most important parts of a watch, as it's the "face" that gets the most attention when checking the time. It often draws the most attention and can be the reason for you to fall in love with a specific watch.
    Watch dials have never been more interesting. Whether you prefer classic enamel, traditional guilloché, intricate textures, eye-catching motifs, or even stone dials, today's market offers something for just about every taste and budget. Of course, true artisanal crafts such as hand-turned guilloché or marquetry still command a premium, but that's part of their appeal. In this episode, Daan, Lex, and Nacho dive into what many consider the defining feature of any watch: the dial. They discuss the materials, techniques, and designs that catch their eye and explore what makes a great watch face stand out.
  • Fratello.com

    Fratello On Air: What If We Started Collecting Watches Today?

    06/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of Fratello On Air! This week, we ponder what would be different if we started collecting watches today. We're not allowing ourselves to roll in with all of the wisdom and hard knocks we've encountered. It would be a fresh start. Of course, we start with some other topics, per our custom.
    Is collecting watches different now than it was 10 or 20 years ago? You bet it is! In this episode, we consider life anew as a collector. Just imagine it! As you'll hear, our chat is more about where we think we'd begin as collectors and less about the exact pieces. Still, it's a lot of fun to consider.
    Handgelenkskontrolle
    Folks, when we recorded this episode, it was incredibly hot, so our conversation begins with a bit of moaning about the weather. However, we shift our attention to Mike's upcoming trip to Brazil and the so-called need for a dedicated watch. As of now, the colorful Bulova Snorkel, the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm, and the new Victorinox Concept One Solar are the leading candidates. Then, the duo discusses the recently released Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Hi-Beat and U.F.A. Spring Drive models. The watches are lovely but have very much become connoisseur pieces.
    For the Handgelenkskontrolle, Balazs is taking advantage of the heat. He has his Rolex Submariner 5513 on a NATO strap. Mike continues his Heuer exploration unabated. This week, he's wearing his Autavia 2446, a watch he purchased almost 10 years ago!
    Collecting watches in 2026
    Without a doubt, the largest change for new collectors is the advent of social media. Now, there are advertisements, live photos, videos, and sellers everywhere. It's a good thing, but it's also dangerous. We mention how we'd navigate these murky waters. Another massive change is the rise and maturation of microbrands. Whereas almost all collectors began with Seiko in the past, there are now scores of choices from worthy independent brands. Some, like Arken, even offer in-house-developed complications. That said, both of us are old souls, and despite the run-up in vintage prices since we began, there are still great options available. Plus, there's even more research available now. So, yes, we'd probably still dive headlong into vintage watches.
    We hope you enjoy today's episode, and thank you for listening! As always, if you have any future topic suggestions, please let us know!
  • Fratello.com

    Fratello Talks: Breguet CEO Gregory Kissling On The Latest Tradition 7047, 225 Years Of The Tourbillon, And The Brand's Future

    06/26/2026 | 33 mins.
    On the 225th anniversary of the tourbillon patent, we sit down with Breguet CEO Gregory Kissling. Before taking the helm at Breguet on October 1st, 2024, Kissling served as Vice President of Product at Omega. Having known him for many years and collaborated on memorable projects such as the Speedmaster Speedy Tuesday editions of 2017 and 2018, we were especially excited to see him take on the role of CEO at Breguet. In this episode of Fratello Talks, Kissling walks us through the newest Breguet Tradition Tourbillon 7047, reflects on the company's remarkable history, and shares his vision for its future.
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About Fratello.com
A regular podcast about watches. Hosted by Fratello Magazine. During our podcast shows, we discuss watches, the watch industry, watch collecting, watches events and more. Make sure to subscribe!
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