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The Same Page Book Club
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The Same Page Book Club

Barstool Sports
ArtsBooks
The Same Page Book Club
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Same Page Book Club

    Yesteryear - Pt. 1 - May 2026

    05/14/2026 | 54 mins.
    Blurring the lines between reality and fiction in a world dominated by social media (and then abruptly taken away), ‘Yesteryear’ has the girls completely captivated. Caro Claire Burke’s detailed storytelling transports us through Natalie’s timeline, and then some. Do we love her? Do we hate her? Most importantly, do we want her to have the happy ending she believes she wants? Tune into the discussion and be sure to leave your own theories on Fable!

    Follow us at @samepagebookclub on IG and watch us on YouTube: barstool.link/the-same-page
  • The Same Page Book Club

    My Husband's Wife - Pt. 2 - April 2026

    04/30/2026 | 34 mins.
    The girls are shocked by the end of ‘The Husband’s Wife!’ In a good way, or a bad way is the question. On this episode, we discuss the second half of this thriller and whether or not we enjoyed the twists at the end. We give all our feedback, plus debate who we would cast as each character. And finally, we include our rating for this book. Don’t forget to follow along with us on Fable and let us know what you thought about that ending!

    Follow us at @samepagebookclub on IG and watch us on YouTube: barstool.link/the-same-page
  • The Same Page Book Club

    My Husband's Wife - Pt. 1 - April 2026

    04/16/2026 | 43 mins.
    The Book Club is breaking out our trench coats and magnifying glasses to solve the many mysteries within ‘My Husband's Wife’ by Alice Feeney. We discuss every conspiracy theory we could think of, all with the same conclusion - needing to know WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE! Join in on the conversation breaking down the first 35 chapters, and make sure to post your own theories on Fable!

    Follow us at @samepagebookclub on IG and watch us on YouTube: barstool.link/the-same-page
  • The Same Page Book Club

    The Favorites - Pt. 2 - March 2026

    03/26/2026 | 1h
    The second half of ‘The Favorites’ by Layne Fargo had the book club hanging on every bit of salacious skating world gossip and drama. Join us in our breakdown of these star crossed lovers and their extensive family baggage.

    Follow us at @samepagebookclub on IG and watch us on YouTube: barstool.link/the-same-page
  • The Same Page Book Club

    The Favorites - Pt. 1 - March 2026

    03/12/2026 | 40 mins.
    Inspired by the buzz around skating during the Olympics, we dive into the first half of ‘The Favorites’ by Layne Fargo and discuss whether or not Heath and Kat are good for each other, or if skating will drive them apart as they ignore the number one rule - don’t mix skating and romance!

    Follow us at @samepagebookclub on IG and watch us on YouTube: barstool.link/the-same-page
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About The Same Page Book Club
Welcome to The Same Page book club! Each month Ria, Fran, Kelly, and Gia will pick a book and discuss all their thoughts. Plus, they’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest books they have read and loved! Read along with us each month and tune in!
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