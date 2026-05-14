The girls are shocked by the end of ‘The Husband’s Wife!’ In a good way, or a bad way is the question. On this episode, we discuss the second half of this thriller and whether or not we enjoyed the twists at the end. We give all our feedback, plus debate who we would cast as each character. And finally, we include our rating for this book. Don’t forget to follow along with us on Fable and let us know what you thought about that ending!



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