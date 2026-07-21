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11 episodes
- Luke Wilson breaks down his new Netflix golf comedy The Hawk, plus Bottle Rocket, Legally Blonde, Old School, and The Royal Tenenbaums.
Luke Wilson joins Scene Stealers to talk about his new Netflix series The Hawk, co-starring Will Ferrell, Jimmy Tatro, Molly Shannon, and David Hornsby. Luke breaks down how he got the role, the rise of golf's popularity, why comedies used to have more room to breathe than they do today, and what it was like reuniting with Will Ferrell nearly two decades after Old School. He also looks back at Bottle Rocket and how it flopped at the box office, nearly ended his and Owen Wilson's acting careers, and later became a cult classic praised by Martin Scorsese + the story of how the Legally Blonde writers fought to cast him as Emmett Richmond, working with Gene Hackman on The Royal Tenenbaums, and reacting to Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood.
Timestamps:
0:00 – Introduction & The Hawk
0:34 – Getting the call from Will Ferrell into LIV talk
2:10 – There's no more good golf movies
3:18 – Luke Wilson's swing
5:24 – BOTTLE ROCKET
7:14 – Scorsese on Bottle Rocket
9:08 – Owen almost joined the Marines
11:59 – THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS
13:35 – Bjorn Borg & Richie Tenenbaum
14:49 – Grandad roles
15:12 – BB gun story
16:37 – Gene Hackman
21:59 – OLD SCHOOL
22:22 – The greatness of Old School
23:34 – Fight Club
25:59 – Working with Will Ferrell on Old School
29:08 – They don't make comedies like they used to
31:19 – Mitch-a-Palooza & Snoop Dogg
34:58 – LEGALLY BLONDE
35:32 – Reese Witherspoon
37:49 – Forgetting his character's name
40:24 – Daniel Day-Lewis
43:15 – Closing
The Hawk is streaming now on Netflix.
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#LukeWilson #TheHawk #actorinterview #SceneStealers #OldSchool #LegallyBlonde #BottleRocket #TheRoyalTenenbaums #WillFerrell #WesAnderson
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- John Slattery joins Scene Stealers to break down the scenes that defined his career.
He tells the story behind Spotlight's shocking priest-count scene (which was actually a reshoot added after the original script), recounts what it was like doing a two-hander with Philip Seymour Hoffman in Charlie Wilson's War under director Mike Nichols, remembers Alec Baldwin refusing to break character during a chaotic 30 Rock cameo, and revisits Roger Sterling's iconic drinking monologue from Mad Men.
Plus, John Slattery talks about his new comedy Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, co-starring Jon Hamm and Zoey Deutch, directed by David Wain.
GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, in theaters July 10th from Sony Pictures Classics.
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro and Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
2:29 - Spotlight
7:43 - Charlie Wilson's War
12:17 - 30 Rock with Alec Baldwin
16:34 - Mad Men and Roger Sterling's drinking speech
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#JohnSlattery #MadMen #Spotlight #SceneStealers #PhilipSeymourHoffman #30Rock #JonHamm #ZoeyDeutch #BarstoolSports
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Samara Weaving on Ready or Not, Babylon & Hiding a Harry Potter Tattoo From Daniel Radcliffe06/05/2026 | 24 mins.Samara Weaving joins Scene Stealers to break down some of her most memorable performances: from Ready or Not to Babylon to Guns Akimbo to her new film Carolina Caroline. Carolina Caroline is in theaters now!
Samara talks about how she mapped Grace's emotional arc in Ready or Not to make sure fear played differently in every scene. She reveals how the accent and wardrobe were the keys to unlocking her character in Carolina Caroline, and shares what it was like filming Babylon's massive desert sequence while suffering the worst migraine of her life, throwing up in an ambulance while Brad Pitt wandered around a thousand-person circus set. She also gets into why she memorized every single word of Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards script and how her drama coach Lee Colton Smith completely changed her approach to acting, and the reason she signed on to Guns Akimbo to hang out with Daniel Radcliffe, who she'd been hiding a Harry Potter tattoo from the entire shoot.
SCENES :
03:41 - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
07:45 - Guns Akimbo
10:10 - Babylon
16:30 - Ready or Not
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#SamaraWeaving #ReadyOrNot #MovieInterview #HarryPotter #Babylon #SceneStealers
- Lamorne Morris joins Scene Stealers to break down Spider Noir ,a legendary 45-minute walk with Vin Diesel in house slippers, and some of the most iconic scenes of his career.
Spider Noir : Streaming Now on Amazon Prime
We dive into:
- Spider Noir and playing Robbie Robertson opposite Nic Cage in the Amazon Prime Spider-Man series
-The black and white vs. color dual format and why you need to watch both
-Why Nic Cage was the number one reason he said yes to Spider Noir
-The Fargo season 4 death scene he thinks won him the Emmy
-How the pandemic killed the Bloodshot Valiant Comics trilogy before it started
-New Girl, Winston Bishop, and the season he finally stopped playing it safe
Lamorne Morris also gets into acting philosophy, what makes a truly versatile performer, and why Denzel Washington's Training Day monologue changed everything for him. Featuring stories about Nic Cage, Vin Diesel, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.
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#SpiderNoir #LamorneMorris #actorinterview
- Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Scene Stealers to break down Backrooms, working with 19-year-old director Kane Parsons, the terror of liminal spaces, and some of the most iconic scenes of his career.
Backrooms - Opening May 29 : Tickets On Sale Now
We dive into:
• Backrooms and internet horror
• Kane Parsons’ filmmaking process
• Children of Men’s legendary one-take car sequence
• 12 Years a Slave and working with Steve McQueen
• Four Brothers and playing Victor Sweet
• Doctor Strange fight choreography, Marvel storytelling and Mordo’s unresolved post-credit scene
Chiwetel also discusses acting philosophy, building unforgettable villains, practical filmmaking, and why great fight scenes should continue the story instead of stopping it.
Featuring stories about Alfonso Cuarón, John Singleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andre 3000, Cary Fukunaga, Steve McQueen, and more.
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#backrooms #scenestealers #kanepixels #chiwetelejiofor #movieinterview #a24 #liminalspaces #horrormovies
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Actors break down their most memorable scenes hosted by John FeitelbergPodcast website
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