Luke Wilson breaks down his new Netflix golf comedy The Hawk, plus Bottle Rocket, Legally Blonde, Old School, and The Royal Tenenbaums.



Luke Wilson joins Scene Stealers to talk about his new Netflix series The Hawk, co-starring Will Ferrell, Jimmy Tatro, Molly Shannon, and David Hornsby. Luke breaks down how he got the role, the rise of golf's popularity, why comedies used to have more room to breathe than they do today, and what it was like reuniting with Will Ferrell nearly two decades after Old School. He also looks back at Bottle Rocket and how it flopped at the box office, nearly ended his and Owen Wilson's acting careers, and later became a cult classic praised by Martin Scorsese + the story of how the Legally Blonde writers fought to cast him as Emmett Richmond, working with Gene Hackman on The Royal Tenenbaums, and reacting to Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood.



Timestamps:

0:00 – Introduction & The Hawk

0:34 – Getting the call from Will Ferrell into LIV talk

2:10 – There's no more good golf movies

3:18 – Luke Wilson's swing

5:24 – BOTTLE ROCKET

7:14 – Scorsese on Bottle Rocket

9:08 – Owen almost joined the Marines

11:59 – THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS

13:35 – Bjorn Borg & Richie Tenenbaum

14:49 – Grandad roles

15:12 – BB gun story

16:37 – Gene Hackman

21:59 – OLD SCHOOL

22:22 – The greatness of Old School

23:34 – Fight Club

25:59 – Working with Will Ferrell on Old School

29:08 – They don't make comedies like they used to

31:19 – Mitch-a-Palooza & Snoop Dogg

34:58 – LEGALLY BLONDE

35:32 – Reese Witherspoon

37:49 – Forgetting his character's name

40:24 – Daniel Day-Lewis

43:15 – Closing



The Hawk is streaming now on Netflix.



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