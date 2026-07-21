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Scene Stealers

Barstool Sports
Film InterviewsTV & Film
Scene Stealers
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Scene Stealers

    Luke Wilson on Old School, Legally Blonde and Wes Anderson

    07/21/2026 | 44 mins.
    Luke Wilson breaks down his new Netflix golf comedy The Hawk, plus Bottle Rocket, Legally Blonde, Old School, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

    Luke Wilson joins Scene Stealers to talk about his new Netflix series The Hawk, co-starring Will Ferrell, Jimmy Tatro, Molly Shannon, and David Hornsby. Luke breaks down how he got the role, the rise of golf's popularity, why comedies used to have more room to breathe than they do today, and what it was like reuniting with Will Ferrell nearly two decades after Old School. He also looks back at Bottle Rocket and how it flopped at the box office, nearly ended his and Owen Wilson's acting careers, and later became a cult classic praised by Martin Scorsese + the story of how the Legally Blonde writers fought to cast him as Emmett Richmond, working with Gene Hackman on The Royal Tenenbaums, and reacting to Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 – Introduction & The Hawk
    0:34 – Getting the call from Will Ferrell into LIV talk
    2:10 – There's no more good golf movies
    3:18 – Luke Wilson's swing
    5:24 – BOTTLE ROCKET
    7:14 – Scorsese on Bottle Rocket
    9:08 – Owen almost joined the Marines
    11:59 – THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS
    13:35 – Bjorn Borg & Richie Tenenbaum
    14:49 – Grandad roles
    15:12 – BB gun story
    16:37 – Gene Hackman
    21:59 – OLD SCHOOL
    22:22 – The greatness of Old School
    23:34 – Fight Club
    25:59 – Working with Will Ferrell on Old School
    29:08 – They don't make comedies like they used to
    31:19 – Mitch-a-Palooza & Snoop Dogg
    34:58 – LEGALLY BLONDE
    35:32 – Reese Witherspoon
    37:49 – Forgetting his character's name
    40:24 – Daniel Day-Lewis
    43:15 – Closing

    The Hawk is streaming now on Netflix.

    Subscribe to Scene Stealers for more actor interviews and iconic movie scene reactions.

    #LukeWilson #TheHawk #actorinterview #SceneStealers #OldSchool #LegallyBlonde #BottleRocket #TheRoyalTenenbaums #WillFerrell #WesAnderson

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/STEALERS! #squarepod

    Use code STEALERS at https://Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50

    Catch more of Out of Order here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/bios/out-of-order
  • Scene Stealers

    John Slattery on Mad Men, Spotlight, and Working with Philip Seymour Hoffman

    07/07/2026 | 21 mins.
    John Slattery joins Scene Stealers to break down the scenes that defined his career.

    He tells the story behind Spotlight's shocking priest-count scene (which was actually a reshoot added after the original script), recounts what it was like doing a two-hander with Philip Seymour Hoffman in Charlie Wilson's War under director Mike Nichols, remembers Alec Baldwin refusing to break character during a chaotic 30 Rock cameo, and revisits Roger Sterling's iconic drinking monologue from Mad Men.

    Plus, John Slattery talks about his new comedy Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, co-starring Jon Hamm and Zoey Deutch, directed by David Wain.

    GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, in theaters July 10th from Sony Pictures Classics.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 Intro and Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
    2:29 - Spotlight
    7:43 - Charlie Wilson's War
    12:17 - 30 Rock with Alec Baldwin
    16:34 - Mad Men and Roger Sterling's drinking speech

    Subscribe to Scene Stealers for new episodes every week, where actors break down their most memorable scenes.

    #JohnSlattery #MadMen #Spotlight #SceneStealers #PhilipSeymourHoffman #30Rock #JonHamm #ZoeyDeutch #BarstoolSports

    Catch more of Out of Order here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/bios/out-of-order
  • Scene Stealers

    Samara Weaving on Ready or Not, Babylon & Hiding a Harry Potter Tattoo From Daniel Radcliffe

    06/05/2026 | 24 mins.
    Samara Weaving joins Scene Stealers to break down some of her most memorable performances: from Ready or Not to Babylon to Guns Akimbo to her new film Carolina Caroline. Carolina Caroline is in theaters now!

    Samara talks about how she mapped Grace's emotional arc in Ready or Not to make sure fear played differently in every scene. She reveals how the accent and wardrobe were the keys to unlocking her character in Carolina Caroline, and shares what it was like filming Babylon's massive desert sequence while suffering the worst migraine of her life, throwing up in an ambulance while Brad Pitt wandered around a thousand-person circus set. She also gets into why she memorized every single word of Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards script and how her drama coach Lee Colton Smith completely changed her approach to acting, and the reason she signed on to Guns Akimbo to hang out with Daniel Radcliffe, who she'd been hiding a Harry Potter tattoo from the entire shoot.

    SCENES :
    03:41 - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    07:45 - Guns Akimbo
    10:10 - Babylon
    16:30 - Ready or Not

    Catch more of Out of Order here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/bios/out-of-order

    #SamaraWeaving #ReadyOrNot #MovieInterview #HarryPotter #Babylon #SceneStealers
  • Scene Stealers

    Lamorne Morris on Spider Noir, Vin Diesel & How New Girl Changed Everything

    05/28/2026 | 38 mins.
    Lamorne Morris joins Scene Stealers to break down Spider Noir ,a legendary 45-minute walk with Vin Diesel in house slippers, and some of the most iconic scenes of his career.

    Spider Noir : Streaming Now on Amazon Prime

    We dive into:
    - Spider Noir and playing Robbie Robertson opposite Nic Cage in the Amazon Prime Spider-Man series
    -The black and white vs. color dual format and why you need to watch both
    -Why Nic Cage was the number one reason he said yes to Spider Noir
    -The Fargo season 4 death scene he thinks won him the Emmy
    -How the pandemic killed the Bloodshot Valiant Comics trilogy before it started
    -New Girl, Winston Bishop, and the season he finally stopped playing it safe

    Lamorne Morris also gets into acting philosophy, what makes a truly versatile performer, and why Denzel Washington's Training Day monologue changed everything for him. Featuring stories about Nic Cage, Vin Diesel, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

    Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at https://SHOPIFY.com/scene

    Catch more of Out of Order here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/bios/out-of-order

    #SpiderNoir #LamorneMorris #actorinterview
  • Scene Stealers

    Chiwetel Ejiofor on Backrooms & Working With 19-Year-Old Director Kane Parsons

    05/19/2026 | 31 mins.
    Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Scene Stealers to break down Backrooms, working with 19-year-old director Kane Parsons, the terror of liminal spaces, and some of the most iconic scenes of his career.

    Backrooms - Opening May 29 : Tickets On Sale Now

    We dive into:
    • Backrooms and internet horror
    • Kane Parsons’ filmmaking process
    • Children of Men’s legendary one-take car sequence
    • 12 Years a Slave and working with Steve McQueen
    • Four Brothers and playing Victor Sweet
    • Doctor Strange fight choreography, Marvel storytelling and Mordo’s unresolved post-credit scene
    Chiwetel also discusses acting philosophy, building unforgettable villains, practical filmmaking, and why great fight scenes should continue the story instead of stopping it.
    Featuring stories about Alfonso Cuarón, John Singleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andre 3000, Cary Fukunaga, Steve McQueen, and more.

    SUBSCRIBE for more Scene Stealers episodes with the world’s greatest actors and filmmakers.

    Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at https://SHOPIFY.com/scene

    Catch more of Out of Order here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/bios/out-of-order

    #backrooms #scenestealers #kanepixels #chiwetelejiofor #movieinterview #a24 #liminalspaces #horrormovies
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About Scene Stealers
Actors break down their most memorable scenes hosted by John Feitelberg
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