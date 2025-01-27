This is Still Here Hollywood. I’m Steve Kmetko. Join me with today’s guest, from the iconic film “Back to the Future”, actress and director, Lea Thompson. So much of Hollywood looks back toward the past instead of ahead to the future. How much did your last movie make? What were last night’s ratings…?Today we are graced to have someone whose career took off by combining the past and future. She has starred in, and directed, a ridiculous number of films and television shows.Of course, if you travel “Back To The Future”, you’ll see her in the role that made her a household name as a co-star of one of the biggest movie franchises of the 1980’s and beyond.
Show CreditsHost/Producer: Steve KmetkoAll things technical: Justin ZangerleExecutive Producer: Jim LichtensteinMusic by: Brian SanyshynTranscription: Mushtaq Hussain https://stillherehollywood.comhttp://patreon.com/stillherehollywoodSuggest Guests at: [email protected] on Still Here Hollywood: [email protected]: Maggie Perlich: [email protected]
46:37
Ted Lange "The Love Boat"
This is Still Here Hollywood. I’m Steve Kmetko. Join me with today’s guest, Isaac from The Love Boat, Ted Lange.Back in the day, Saturday night television was a huge opportunity for the three networks to create “family TV”. And for a decade, starting in the late 70’s, there was a show that besides topping the ratings, was family friendly, and also became a huge promotion for a sailing vacations. Let’s just call it the pre-precursor to today’s “Below Deck”.
1:25:19
Melora Hardin "The Office"
melora.com
1:03:43
Laura Leighton "Melrose Place"
Laura Leighton's Melrose Place rewatch Podcast is:STILL THE PLACEhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/still-the-place/id1754955354
46:37
Sharon Lawrence "NYPD Blue" Encore
This is Still Here Hollywood. I’m Steve Kmetko. Join me with today’s guest, and prosecutor Sylvia Costas from NYPD BLUE,, Sharon Lawrence.Now I know that not many, if any, of you will remember the show DRAGNET, because it originally aired in the 1950’s, I mean I was barely around then. But DRAGNET was one of the first big TV “Cop Shows” that came on just a smidge after TV was invented.Since then, police dramas have pretty much taken up residence on network television schedules…In the 1980’s there was one show that broke the mold, showing the personal side of the people in law enforcement and the judicial system. That show was NYPD BLUE.
