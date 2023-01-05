No edits, no filters, just reality. Hosted by Love is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee, Out of the Pods is a weekly deep-dive into the reality TV world of... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Love is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Tells All
In this week’s episode, Natalie and Deepti sit down with their first guest, Iyanna McNeely from “Love is Blind” season 2. Iyanna addresses the recent cheating allegations, shares her experience on the show, and where she’s at today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
56:28
Love is Blind Recap: Ep 13 - The “Live” Reunion
Deepti and Natalie spill the tea about their trip to LA for the Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion. They address the Vanessa Haters, the problem with live interviews, and dive into the messiest parts of the night. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/24/2023
59:01
Love is Blind Recap: Ep. 12 - Season 4 Finale!
Deepti and Natalie share their takes on the Season 4 Finale of Love Is Blind. The big day is here and not all of the couples have a fairy tale ending. Did they make the right choice? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/17/2023
55:12
Love is Blind Recap: Eps. 9-11 - Another Couple Bites The Dust
Deepti and Natalie review episodes 9-11 of Love is Blind where another couple crumbles and receipts are exposed. While tensions rise and stress levels increase, which couples will say “I do” next week? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/10/2023
48:41
Love is Blind Recap: Eps. 6-8 - Back in Seattle
Deepti and Natalie share updates in the Love is Blind world and dive into episodes 6-8 of Season 4 where motives are questioned, and some family & friends express their disapproval, the drama gets deeper. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
No edits, no filters, just reality. Hosted by Love is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee, Out of the Pods is a weekly deep-dive into the reality TV world of Love is Blind. Each week, Deepti and Natalie share their unfiltered thoughts, hot takes, and insider tea on the latest episodes, along with never-been-told stories from across the seasons. For weekly updates, follow their instagram @outofthepods.