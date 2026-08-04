Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

We’re wrapping up my Hills rewatch series with the series finale and wow, this one got me. I’m breaking down what was really happening behind the scenes during the final episode, from the fake Europe storyline and my on-screen heartbreak over Brody to the relationship I was actually in at the time. I share what filming those emotional goodbye scenes was really like, why I was crying, and the hilarious reality of having my real-life boyfriend watching it all unfold from the sidelines.

I also take you inside the making of The Hills’ iconic final scene, reveal how the Paramount lot ending came together, and explain why I still think it’s one of the smartest series finales ever. Plus, I reflect on the friendships, opportunities, and life-changing moments that came from both Laguna Beach and The Hills and why looking back at this chapter still makes me emotional all these years later.

This episode is equal parts behind-the-scenes secrets, nostalgia, and a look back at the experience that helped shape the rest of my life.



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Produced by Dear Media.



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