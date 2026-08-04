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147 episodes
- Miranda Kerr is here, and she's sharing everything you want to k. We get into the beauty treatments she actually does (and doesn't do), from red light therapy and microcurrent devices to injectables, facelifts, skincare, and clean eating. Miranda also opens up about building KORA Organics into one of the original clean beauty brands, her years as a Victoria's Secret Angel, and how she and Orlando Bloom created such a healthy co-parenting relationship. Plus, the wellness routines, products, and mindset practices she swears by.
Try Kora and use KRISTIN20 for 20% OFF koraorganics.com
Ladder: Head to https://ladder.fit/HONEST and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
CookUnity: Go to https://cookunity.com/HONEST or enter code HONEST before checkout for 50% off your first week.
Ritual: Save 25% on your first month at https://Ritual.com/BEHONEST
K18: Shop at Sephora or get 10% off your first purchase at https://k18hair.com with code KRISTIN.
Nature's Sunshine: Go to https://naturessunshine.com today and use the code HONEST for 20% off your first order, plus free shipping.
Wayfair: Get prepped for patio season for way less. Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
Hiya: Receive 50% off your first order. To claim this deal, you must go to https://hiyahealth.com/HONEST.
For more Let's Be Honest, follow along at:
@kristincavallari on Instagram
@kristincavallari and @dearmedia on TikTok
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari on YouTube
Produced by Dear Media.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Dating in the MLB, Athlete Misconceptions & Cubs Stories with Pete Crow-Armstrong & Carson Kelly07/28/2026 | 1hCubs players Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly join me live from the Uncommon James Chicago store for a conversation that goes way beyond baseball. They get real about dating, relationships, life in the MLB, and the biggest misconceptions about pro athletes. Plus, Pete opens up about his new relationship, Carson shares his sweet proposal story, and they give me plenty of behind-the-scenes Cubs stories.
Inspired by Pete Crow-Armstrong's signature style? Explore his exclusive Uncommon James collab and our complete men's collection. Crafted from durable stainless steel and designed for everyday wear, these pieces take you from workouts and game day to nights out: https://uncommonjames.com/collections/men-s-jewelry-skincare-sweats?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=lets-be-honest&utm_campaign=men's-launch
Visit https://justingredients.com/HONEST and use code HONEST for 20% off your first order.
Lululemon: Go to https://lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
Ladder: Head to https://ladder.fit/HONEST and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
Nutrafol: See thicker, stronger, faster-growing hair with less shedding in just 3-6 months with Nutrafol. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code HONEST
Figs: Get 15% off your first order at https://wearfigs.com with the code FIGSRX
CookUnity: Go to https://cookunity.com/HONEST or enter code HONEST before checkout for 50% off your first week.
For more Let's Be Honest, follow along at:
@kristincavallari on Instagram
@kristincavallari and @dearmedia on TikTok
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari on YouTube
Produced by Dear Media.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- We’re wrapping up my Hills rewatch series with the series finale and wow, this one got me. I’m breaking down what was really happening behind the scenes during the final episode, from the fake Europe storyline and my on-screen heartbreak over Brody to the relationship I was actually in at the time. I share what filming those emotional goodbye scenes was really like, why I was crying, and the hilarious reality of having my real-life boyfriend watching it all unfold from the sidelines.
I also take you inside the making of The Hills’ iconic final scene, reveal how the Paramount lot ending came together, and explain why I still think it’s one of the smartest series finales ever. Plus, I reflect on the friendships, opportunities, and life-changing moments that came from both Laguna Beach and The Hills and why looking back at this chapter still makes me emotional all these years later.
This episode is equal parts behind-the-scenes secrets, nostalgia, and a look back at the experience that helped shape the rest of my life.
Foria: Now’s the best time to try Foria because they’re about to have their biggest sale of the year. Shop 30% off sitewide during their National Orgasm Day sale from 7/30-8/2. Just go to https://foriawellness.com to get your 30% off your order!
Lululemon: Go to https://lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
K18: Shop at Sephora or get 10% off your first purchase at https://k18hair.com with code KRISTIN.
Ritual: Save 25% on your first month at https://Ritual.com/BEHONEST
K18: Shop at Sephora or get 10% off your first purchase at https://k18hair.com with code KRISTIN.
Absorption Company: Go to https://absorbmore.com and enter HONEST at check out for up to 35% off your first order.
Nature's Sunshine: Go to https://naturessunshine.com today and use the code HONEST for 20% off your first order, plus free shipping.
For more Let's Be Honest, follow along at:
@kristincavallari on Instagram
@kristincavallari and @dearmedia on TikTok
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari on YouTube
Produced by Dear Media.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Brand mentor + coach Margot Miller is here for an empowering conversation every woman should hear. We talk spirituality, manifestation, money, narcissists, confidence, and why the universe might actually be blocking your love life until you step into who you’re meant to be. We also get into why women are taught to stay small, why money is actually spiritual, how to stop caring about people’s opinions, and why being “the bigger person” all the time can actually keep you stuck. Plus: beauty, Botox, boundaries, toxic relationships, confidence, authenticity, and the idea that maybe everything you’ve gone through was preparing you for something bigger.
Nutrafol: See thicker, stronger, faster-growing hair with less shedding in just 3-6 months with Nutrafol. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code HONEST
Peacock: Check out the new Peacock Original series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, The Five Star Weekend. Stream it July 9th, only on Peacock. There's a lot to unpack here.
Lululemon: Go to https://lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
Salt and Stone: Try Salt and Stone’s discovery set to find your signature scent — Go to https://SaltandStone.com/HONEST and use code HONEST at checkout for 15% off your first order.
Ladder: If you have an iPhone, head to https://ladder.fit/HONEST and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
Shady Rays: Go to https://shadyrays.com and use code HONEST for 40% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses.
Just Ingredients: Visit https://justingredients.com/HONEST and use code HONEST for 20% off your first order
For more Let's Be Honest, follow along at:
@kristincavallari on Instagram
@kristincavallari and @dearmedia on TikTok
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari on YouTube
Produced by Dear Media.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- We’re finally diving back into The Hills recaps with one of the most infamous episodes of the entire series: Miami Superbowl weekend.
I revisit the weekend trip that turned into one of the biggest controversies of my time on the show. From the behind-the-scenes reality of filming in Miami to the drug rumors that exploded into tabloid headlines, I break down what was really happening, what was produced for TV, and how the fallout affected me for years afterward.
We also get into Heidi Montag’s highly publicized plastic surgery reveal, the pressure of living in the public eye, and why I has more empathy now for everyone involved.
More than fifteen years later, I look back on one of the hardest chapters of The Hills with fresh perspective, sharing the lessons I learned about accountability, resentment, and letting go.
Peacock: Check out the new Peacock Original series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, The Five Star Weekend. Stream it July 9th, only on Peacock. There's a lot to unpack here
Wayfair: Get prepped for patio season for way less. Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home
Nutrafol: See thicker, stronger, faster-growing hair with less shedding in just 3-6 months with Nutrafol. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code HONEST
Neuro Gum: Leave the dumb gum behind. Make the switch to the smartest gum out there. For a limited time, you can get 20% off your first order at neurogum.com by using code HONEST
Armra: Go to https://armra.com/HONEST or enter HONEST to get 30% off your first subscription order
Just Ingredients: Visit https://justingredients.com/HONEST and use code HONEST for 20% off your first order
Vivrelle: Visit https://www.vivrelle.com and use code HONEST for your first month free
For more Let's Be Honest, follow along at:
@kristincavallari on Instagram
@kristincavallari and @dearmedia on TikTok
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari on YouTube
Produced by Dear Media.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari is back behind the microphone and more f*cking honest than ever. Let's Be Honest sets the record straight on everything from dating and relationships, nutrition and wellness, to what’s really going on behind those headlines. In her new lifestyle podcast, Cavallari dives into what connects people (and breaks them up), what makes people feel physically and spiritually healthy, and how to love yourself along the way. New episodes drop every Tuesday!Podcast website
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