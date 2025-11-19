Even though P.K. Beville is considered an expert in psychology and gerontology, she still felt lost and overwhelmed as a dementia caregiver for her dad. P.K. is the founder of Second Wind Dreams, a pioneering nonprofit that fulfills dreams for older adults and champions dignity, hope, and joy in aging. She is the creator of the internationally acclaimed Virtual Dementia Tour®, a training tool that has helped millions better understand and care for those living with dementia. In 2023, she launched Empathic Transitions to support families during end-stage dementia and is currently certifying the first Dementia Doulas. In this episode of the Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast, we talk about why caring for a loved one in any setting is still tricky, how the phrase ‘I wish’ sparked an uplifting non-profit in the older adult space, where we can find sources for humor and joy, and why the end-of-life experience for those living with dementia is different. Show notes with product and resource links: https://bit.ly/HHCPod214 Receive the podcast in your email here: http://bit.ly/2G4qvBv Order a copy of Elizabeth's book Just for You: a Daily Self Care Journal: http://bit.ly/HHCjournal For podcast sponsorship opportunities contact Elizabeth: https://happyhealthycaregiver.com/contact-us/ The Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast is part of the Whole Care Network. Rate and Review the podcast: https://bit.ly/HHCPODREVIEW