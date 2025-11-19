A Roadmap for Caregivers with Nancy Treaster
11/19/2025 | 1h
Nancy Treaster, a retired software industry executive turned Certified Caregiving Consultant, co-founded The Caregiver’s Journey with longtime friend Sue Ryan after both personally faced the challenges of dementia caregiving for multiple family members. Nancy has supported her father through Parkinson’s, her father-in-law through Alzheimer’s, and her husband through Frontotemporal Dementia. Drawing on her professional background and personal experience, Nancy offers a compassionate yet practical approach that empowers family caregivers to face their caregiving journey with confidence, fewer surprises, and more effective solutions. In this episode, we talk about the difference between palliative care and hospice care—and why both are often underutilized. Nancy also shares insights on the stages of grief (including a unique concept called “drip grief”), her love of travel, the power of podcasting, and how caregivers can access an interactive roadmap filled with practical tools and resources to guide them on their caregiving journey. Show notes with product and resource links: http://bit.ly/HHCPod218 Receive the podcast in your email here: http://bit.ly/2G4qvBv Order a copy of Elizabeth's book Just for You: a Daily Self Care Journal: http://bit.ly/HHCjournal For podcast sponsorship opportunities contact Elizabeth: https://happyhealthycaregiver.com/contact-us/ The Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast is part of the Whole Care Network. Rate and Review the podcast: https://bit.ly/HHCPODREVIEW
Collecting Moments of Joy with Brian Stifel
11/05/2025 | 56 mins.
Brian Stifel cared for his brother and continues to provide care and support for his mom. He is a corporate executive, husband, and proud father of three. In this episode of the Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast, we discuss real-life caregiver challenges, including dating while caregiving, the myth of work-life balance, online safety concerns, and finding joy in each day. Even on tough days, Brian says he can string together a few of these “hot dog moments!” Show notes with product and resource links: http://bit.ly/HHCPod217 Receive the podcast in your email here: http://bit.ly/2G4qvBv Order a copy of Elizabeth's book Just for You: a Daily Self Care Journal: http://bit.ly/HHCjournal For podcast sponsorship opportunities contact Elizabeth: https://happyhealthycaregiver.com/contact-us/ The Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast is part of the Whole Care Network. Rate and Review the podcast: https://bit.ly/HHCPODREVIEW
Claiming the Care Role with Dan Contreras
10/22/2025 | 53 mins.
Dan Contreras is a U.S. Army veteran, proud husband, and devoted caregiver to his wife, Teresa. After years of service and leadership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans)—including his role as National Commander—Dan has become a strong advocate for both caregivers and care receivers. Like many military spouses and family members, Dan didn’t initially see himself as a “caregiver.” That changed when, as a DAV leader, he sought to better understand the DAV’s Caregiver Support Program by completing the onboarding process. Now, he’s on a mission to raise awareness and provide resources for the 70% of veterans who are caring for loved ones. In this episode of the Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast, Dan shares: The resources DAV offers to support veterans who are also caregiversHow his perspective on self-care has shifted as Teresa’s cancer journey has progressedThe creative outlets he and Teresa enjoy together, including Legos, crafts, and hobbies that bring them joyHow something as simple as a karaoke app helps him relieve stress and recharge Show notes with product and resource links: http://bit.ly/HHCPOD216 Receive the podcast in your email here: http://bit.ly/2G4qvBv Order a copy of Elizabeth's book Just for You: a Daily Self Care Journal: http://bit.ly/HHCjournal For podcast sponsorship opportunities contact Elizabeth: https://happyhealthycaregiver.com/contact-us/ The Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast is part of the Whole Care Network. Rate and Review the podcast: https://bit.ly/HHCPODREVIEW
Caring for 5 Humans and Herself with Kameron Browning
10/08/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
Kameron Browning is a resilient sandwich generation caregiver and single mom from Oklahoma who’s caring for five people besides herself. She’s navigating life between supporting her father, Jim, who lives with Alzheimer’s disease, and raising four children from toddler to teenager. Over the years, Kameron has worn many caregiving hats—remote caregiver, in-home caregiver, and support caregiver—while balancing work and family life. After experiencing caregiver burnout, she’s redefined “self-care” as simply giving her brain a chance to rest, letting go of people-pleasing, tuning out unsolicited advice, and leaning into advocacy, trust, and intuition for herself and those she loves. Show notes with product and resource links: http://bit.ly/HHCPod215 Receive the podcast in your email here: http://bit.ly/2G4qvBv Order a copy of Elizabeth's book Just for You: a Daily Self Care Journal: http://bit.ly/HHCjournal For podcast sponsorship opportunities contact Elizabeth: https://happyhealthycaregiver.com/contact-us/ The Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast is part of the Whole Care Network. Rate and Review the podcast: https://bit.ly/HHCPODREVIEW
Fulfilling Dreams and Empathic Transitions with P.K. Beville
9/24/2025 | 49 mins.
Even though P.K. Beville is considered an expert in psychology and gerontology, she still felt lost and overwhelmed as a dementia caregiver for her dad. P.K. is the founder of Second Wind Dreams, a pioneering nonprofit that fulfills dreams for older adults and champions dignity, hope, and joy in aging. She is the creator of the internationally acclaimed Virtual Dementia Tour®, a training tool that has helped millions better understand and care for those living with dementia. In 2023, she launched Empathic Transitions to support families during end-stage dementia and is currently certifying the first Dementia Doulas. In this episode of the Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast, we talk about why caring for a loved one in any setting is still tricky, how the phrase ‘I wish’ sparked an uplifting non-profit in the older adult space, where we can find sources for humor and joy, and why the end-of-life experience for those living with dementia is different. Show notes with product and resource links: https://bit.ly/HHCPod214 Receive the podcast in your email here: http://bit.ly/2G4qvBv Order a copy of Elizabeth's book Just for You: a Daily Self Care Journal: http://bit.ly/HHCjournal For podcast sponsorship opportunities contact Elizabeth: https://happyhealthycaregiver.com/contact-us/ The Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast is part of the Whole Care Network. Rate and Review the podcast: https://bit.ly/HHCPODREVIEW
Happy Healthy Caregiver