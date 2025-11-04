Powered by RND
The Powers of Darkness Podcast
HistorySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Episode 6 – Live Forever
    Iris and the main characters reflect on the wildest literary conspiracy in history, which may be just the tip of the iceberg. In an emotional conclusion with the key players.  
    43:06
  • Episode 5 – Skullduggery
    Iris picks up pieces, confronts biases, and busts myths--to set us on course with those on the forefront of the Powers mystery, some of whom believe in a Stoker conspiracy and some who don't.  
    36:49
  • Episode 4 – The Curse
    Iris goes back to the beginning to understand why we are where we are today. To better understand why Powers of Darkness is so important. If Stoker wrote Powers, then why? If he didn't, then who?  
    37:48
  • Episode 3 – Copyright
    Iris drills down into her original theory. Starting with copyright and corroborated by Bram Stoker's experiences--with Whitman, Irving/Shakespeare, and his development notes for Dracula.  
    40:07
  • Episode 2 – Collier's Hope
    Maggie flies to England to walk in the footsteps of Stoker. The mystery is overshadowed by controversy. Preemptive research and translations suck the joy out of a long-awaited release.  
    37:31

About The Powers of Darkness Podcast

There are thousands of Dracula adaptations… but this one was never meant to be found. In 2014, a literary scholar unearthed a bizarre discovery: a 1901 Icelandic edition of Dracula that wasn't a translation at all. It was a completely different novel—with new characters, altered plotlines, and darker, more overt political themes. He translated and published it under the title Powers of Darkness. But just weeks later, another twist: a second scholar revealed that the Icelandic version was based on an even older, more thrilling Swedish manuscript—lost to history for over a century. Two scholars. Two competing versions. One haunting mystery: Who really wrote Powers of Darkness—and why? Join host and documentarian Iris Ichishita as she digs into literary secrets, forgeries, and forgotten histories in this gripping limited series. For more info and suggested reading, visit: https://orwhatevermovies.com/limited-series
