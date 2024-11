S25E4 Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Four | Tina Onassis Spencer-Churchill Niarchos

While Tina's marriage to Ari wasn't built to last - for so many reasons - their divorce was hardly the end of the world for her. In less than two years, the British-born Tina was walking down the aisle with a future Duke, John Spencer-Churchill, then the Marquess of Blandford. With Ari, she had craved a quieter life, and once she got it, she realized she didn't actually care for a quieter life. Still, her kids, especially daughter Christina, came to love their stepfather, a bond that would become helpful in the final tragic years of Tina's life. Her sister Eugenia met an untimely end, she would marry Eugenia's widower Stavros Niarchos, her son Alexander would die in a plane crash, and she herself would die at just the age of 45 in a Paris mansion, sparking years of conflict between Christina and Stavros.