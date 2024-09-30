S25E7 Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Seven | Sister Act: Lee Radziwill and Jacqueline Kennedy

In Part Seven of the Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies series, we open with the Bouvier Sisters, Jacqueline Kennedy and Lee Radziwill, taking a little R&R on Onassis's yacht, the Christina. What was a quiet trip turns into mayhem, scandal and controversy for the sisters, their husbands, their lovers and their family too. How do we get from this getaway girls' trip to the engagement of Jackie and Ari just a few years later? This episode gives you all the details, with some surprising spiderwebs too.