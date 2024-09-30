S25E7 Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Seven | Sister Act: Lee Radziwill and Jacqueline Kennedy
In Part Seven of the Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies series, we open with the Bouvier Sisters, Jacqueline Kennedy and Lee Radziwill, taking a little R&R on Onassis’s yacht, the Christina. What was a quiet trip turns into mayhem, scandal and controversy for the sisters, their husbands, their lovers and their family too.
How do we get from this getaway girls’ trip to the engagement of Jackie and Ari just a few years later? This episode gives you all the details, with some surprising spiderwebs too.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
S25E6 Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Six | More Maria, Lee Radziwill and Jacqueline Kennedy
This week, in the sixth in our series of Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, the ladies are plentiful. Maria Callas is full in love with her Aristo, but she is not the only lady in Aristotle’s life. He does frequent brothels and will begin an affair with Princess Lee Radziwill – both enrage Maria. Also included, so many spiderwebs – Prince Rainer, Richard Burton, JFK, Marilyn Monroe, and Elsa Maxwell all make an appearance. But no one comes faster at Onassis than Lee’s sister, The First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy.
Want early, ad-free episodes, regular Dumpster Dives, bonus divorces, limited series, Zoom hangouts, and more? Join us at patreon.com/trashydivorces!
S25E5: Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Five | Introducing Maria Callas
In this installment of the Trashy Onassis series, we meet Maria Callas. The opera diva had a childhood filled with awful, and then a husband who wasn't much better. By the time Maria and Aristotle begin their affair in 1959, she was a global opera superstar, and he was, as ever, a man in the business of collecting famous women. We'll see whether it was a match made in heaven (spoilers: it wasn't) next week!
Want early, ad-free episodes, regular Dumpster Dives, bonus divorces, limited series, Zoom hangouts, and more? Join us at patreon.com/trashydivorces!
S25E4 Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Four | Tina Onassis Spencer-Churchill Niarchos
While Tina's marriage to Ari wasn't built to last - for so many reasons - their divorce was hardly the end of the world for her. In less than two years, the British-born Tina was walking down the aisle with a future Duke, John Spencer-Churchill, then the Marquess of Blandford. With Ari, she had craved a quieter life, and once she got it, she realized she didn't actually care for a quieter life.
Still, her kids, especially daughter Christina, came to love their stepfather, a bond that would become helpful in the final tragic years of Tina's life. Her sister Eugenia met an untimely end, she would marry Eugenia's widower Stavros Niarchos, her son Alexander would die in a plane crash, and she herself would die at just the age of 45 in a Paris mansion, sparking years of conflict between Christina and Stavros.
Want early, ad-free episodes, regular Dumpster Dives, bonus divorces, limited series, Zoom hangouts, and more? Join us at patreon.com/trashydivorces!
S25E3: Aristotle Onassis and His Lovely Ladies, Part Three: Tina Livanos Onassis
When Ari finally bestirred himself to walk down the aisle, he was 40 years old and his blushing bride, Tina Livanos, daughter of yet another shipping magnate, was just 17. And he and his lifelong nemesis Stavros Niarchos had both been pursuing her for years. Luckily for both men, and unluckily for both women, Tina had a sister, Eugenia, who would become Eugenia Niarchos to her Tina Onassis. And both would find themselves married to tyrants.
Want early, ad-free episodes, regular Dumpster Dives, bonus divorces, limited series, Zoom hangouts, and more? Join us at patreon.com/trashydivorces!
