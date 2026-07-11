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American History Hotline

Scratch Track Productions
EducationHistory
American History Hotline
Latest episode

61 episodes

  • American History Hotline

    Do Americans Have a Right to Know the President's Health?

    07/08/2026 | 45 mins.
    How much should Americans know about the health of their president?
    From secret illnesses and hidden disabilities to modern debates over transparency, the health of the commander in chief has long been a subject of controversy. But where should we draw the line between medical privacy and the public's right to know?
    In this episode, Bob calls up presidential historian Barbara A. Perry to explore how presidents and their administrations have handled serious health issues throughout American history.
    You'll hear the remarkable story of Woodrow Wilson's debilitating stroke. The hidden realities of Franklin D. Roosevelt's declining health during World War II. John F. Kennedy's secret medical conditions. Questions surrounding Ronald Reagan's later years. And the ongoing public debates about the health of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
    When a president's health affects the nation, how much information should be public? And what can history teach us about the consequences of secrecy?
    Guest: Barbara A. Perry, author of the book Reconcilable Differences: The Unlikely Political Alliance of John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • American History Hotline

    Did Jim Morrison's Dad Start the Vietnam War?

    07/01/2026 | 46 mins.
    People are strange. But Jim Morrison is no stranger to conspiracy theories. And we've got a juicy one! 
    Well, we're in the history business (not the conspiracy business). So, this episode is all about the TRUTH behind The Doors. And, yes, you CAN handle the truth! 
    In this episode, Disgraceland host Jake Brennan (enter shameless plug HERE) tells Bob how the father of Jim Morrison was a U.S. Navy admiral linked to one of the most controversial events in American history: the Gulf of Tonkin incident.
    But did he really help start the Vietnam War? Well, this is the end ... of this conspiracy. 
    We'll also dive into the mystery surrounding the death of Jim Morrison. Did he fake his own death? Was he connected to government secrets? And was he the Zodiac Killer? Wait, what?! 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • American History Hotline

    Who Invented School? The Surprising History of Education in America

    06/24/2026 | 47 mins.
    Did Americans always send their children to public school?
    Not even close.
    In this episode of American History Hotline, Bob calls up historian and author Dixie Dillon Lane to explore the surprising history of education in America. From colonial classrooms and the self-taught education of Abigail Adams to the rise of public schools, compulsory education laws, and the modern homeschooling movement, this conversation reveals how Americans have thought about learning for more than 250 years.
    Why did reformers like Horace Mann champion public schools? How did immigration, industrialization, the Great Depression, and the Cold War transform education? And why are more families today choosing alternatives to traditional public schools?
    Dixie's book is Skipping School: A History of American Homeschooling and How It Went Mainstream
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • American History Hotline

    Was Abortion Always Controversial? From the Pilgrims to Dobbs v. Jackson

    06/17/2026 | 41 mins.
    For decades, abortion has been one of the most divisive issues in American politics. But was it always that way?
    Bob calls up Georgetown Law Professor Dr. Michele Goodwin to learn about the surprising history of abortion in America.
    From colonial midwives and herbal remedies to the rise of the Christian Right, Roe v. Wade, and the modern political battle over reproductive rights, this episode explores how abortion went from widely accepted to hugely controversial. 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • American History Hotline

    Why Is Congress So Old? And How Can We Change This?

    06/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    The average age of a U.S. Representative is in the 50s. In the Senate, it's in the 60s. Many Congressional members are also white and wealthy. And this is not representative of the country as a whole. So, what's keeping Congress from being more reflective of nation's population, and therefore, actually getting things done? So. Many. Things. 
    Bob calls up political scientist Maya Kornberg, author of Stuck: How Money, Media, and Violence Prevent Change in Congress, to unpack why Congress feels frozen in place ... and how we can fix it. 
    From campaign money and social media to political violence and the rise of "performative politics," Maya explains why younger leaders struggle to break through. 
     
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About American History Hotline
Bob Crawford searches for the best historians and experts to answer listener questions about American history — from the Revolutionary War to rock & roll feuds. Got a question? Send it to AmericanHistoryHotline@gmail.com.
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