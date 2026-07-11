People are strange. But Jim Morrison is no stranger to conspiracy theories. And we've got a juicy one!

Well, we're in the history business (not the conspiracy business). So, this episode is all about the TRUTH behind The Doors. And, yes, you CAN handle the truth!

In this episode, Disgraceland host Jake Brennan (enter shameless plug HERE) tells Bob how the father of Jim Morrison was a U.S. Navy admiral linked to one of the most controversial events in American history: the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

But did he really help start the Vietnam War? Well, this is the end ... of this conspiracy.

We'll also dive into the mystery surrounding the death of Jim Morrison. Did he fake his own death? Was he connected to government secrets? And was he the Zodiac Killer? Wait, what?!

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