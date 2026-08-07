Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLife SciencesStuff To Blow Your Mind
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Stuff To Blow Your Mind
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Stuff To Blow Your Mind

iHeartPodcasts
Life SciencesScience
Stuff To Blow Your Mind
Latest episode

3172 episodes

  • Stuff To Blow Your Mind

    Weirdhouse Cinema: The Bronx Warriors

    08/07/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    In this episode of Weirdhouse Cinema, Rob and Joe descend into the post-apocalyptic hellscape of New York City in Enzo G. Castellari’s 1982 film “1990: The Bronx Warriors,” starring Mark Gregory, Vic Morrow, Fred Williamson and George Eastman.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Stuff To Blow Your Mind

    Are We Doomed? with Ben Bradford

    08/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    In this episode of Stuff to Blow Your Mind, Robert chats with Ben Bradford, host of the new NPR Network podcast “Are We Doomed?” to discuss existential threats and finding hope amid the doom.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Stuff To Blow Your Mind

    The Monstrefact: Blood Clot Boy

    08/05/2026 | 4 mins.
    In this episode of STBYM’s The Monstrefact, Robert discusses Blood Clot Boy, a heroic monsterslayer from indigenous traditions of the North American prairie…
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Stuff To Blow Your Mind

    The Shocking Vastness of Prairie , Part 2

    08/04/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this series from Stuff to Blow Your Mind, Robert and Joe discuss the vast North American grasslands of which poet William Cullen Bryant wrote, “These are the gardens of the desert, these the unshorn fields, boundless and beautiful, for which the speech of England has no name — The Prairies.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Stuff To Blow Your Mind

    Weirdhouse Cinema Rewind: Deerskin

    08/03/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    In this classic episode of Weirdhouse Cinema, Joe and guest host J.J. disucss Quentin Dupieux's 2019 film "Deerskin," starring Jean Dujardin and Adèle Haenel. (originally published 7/18/2025)
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Life Sciences podcasts
Trending Life Sciences podcasts
About Stuff To Blow Your Mind
Deep in the back of your mind, you’ve always had the feeling that there’s something strange about reality. There is. Join Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick as they examine neurological quandaries, cosmic mysteries, evolutionary marvels and our transhuman future.
Podcast website
Life SciencesScience

Listen to Stuff To Blow Your Mind, Science of Perception Box and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Stuff To Blow Your Mind: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe
    Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe
    Natural Sciences, Science
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:17:11 PM
A company fromMADSACK