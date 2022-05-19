Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Deep in the back of your mind, you’ve always had the feeling that there’s something strange about reality. There is. Join Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick as they ... More
  • The Monstrefact: Nipper Sticks of ‘Labyrinth’
    In this episode of STBYM’s The Monstrefact, Robert discusses goblin weapons known as nipper sticks in Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    3:50
  • A Game of Telephone, Part 1
    In this episode of Stuff to Blow Your Mind, Robert and Joe discuss the so-called “telephone game,” in which a whispered message travels through a chain of individuals and is eventually announced again in an altered form. What does this game reveal about communication and what else can we learn from it? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    1:02:16
  • Listener Mail: Into the Void
    Once more, it's time for a weekly dose of Stuff to Blow Your Mind and Weirdhouse Cinema listener mail...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    28:37
  • From the Vault: Creature with the Crystal Skin
    It is dark inside the human body, but not every denizen of the animal kingdom is such a closed book. In this classic episode of Stuff to Blow Your Mind, Robert and Joe discuss various creatures with transparent anatomical features and translucent bodies. (originally published 05/19/2022)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    47:49
  • Weirdhouse Cinema: House of Wax (1953)
    In this episode of Weirdhouse Cinema, Rob and Joe continue their trio of 3-D films with the first color 3D feature film from a major American studio: 1953’s “House of Wax.” It’s the movie that remade Vincent Price as a horror icon, and it also features performances by Charles Bronson and Carolyn Jones. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    1:24:36

About Stuff To Blow Your Mind

Deep in the back of your mind, you’ve always had the feeling that there’s something strange about reality. There is. Join Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick as they examine neurological quandaries, cosmic mysteries, evolutionary marvels and our transhuman future.
