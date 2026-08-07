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3172 episodes
- In this episode of Weirdhouse Cinema, Rob and Joe descend into the post-apocalyptic hellscape of New York City in Enzo G. Castellari’s 1982 film “1990: The Bronx Warriors,” starring Mark Gregory, Vic Morrow, Fred Williamson and George Eastman.
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- In this series from Stuff to Blow Your Mind, Robert and Joe discuss the vast North American grasslands of which poet William Cullen Bryant wrote, “These are the gardens of the desert, these the unshorn fields, boundless and beautiful, for which the speech of England has no name — The Prairies.
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- In this classic episode of Weirdhouse Cinema, Joe and guest host J.J. disucss Quentin Dupieux's 2019 film "Deerskin," starring Jean Dujardin and Adèle Haenel. (originally published 7/18/2025)
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About Stuff To Blow Your Mind
Deep in the back of your mind, you’ve always had the feeling that there’s something strange about reality. There is. Join Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick as they examine neurological quandaries, cosmic mysteries, evolutionary marvels and our transhuman future.Podcast website
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