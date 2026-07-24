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374 episodes
- This week we look at Nahanni National Park in Canada! The history and legends in this park are as awesome as the untouched wilderness
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Sources
https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nt/nahanni/info/plan-2021
https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nt/nahanni/nature
https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nt/nahanni/culture
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/nahanni-national-park-reserve-northwest-territories
https://spectacularnwt.com/story/the-fabled-history-of-nahanni-national-park-reserve/
https://www.pew.org/en/about/news-room/press-releases-and-statements/2009/06/09/canadaand39s-nahanni-the-worldand39s-first-world-heritage-site-gets-sixfold-expansion
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/311315778_The_Many_Landscapes_of_South_Nahanni_National_Park?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.cntraveler.com/story/traveling-through-time-on-the-nahanni-river-in-canada
https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/24/
https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/nahanni-national-park
https://uphere.ca/articles/secrets-nahanni
https://world-heritage-datasheets.unep-wcmc.org/datasheet/output/site/nahanni-national-park
https://mysteriesofcanada.com/nwt/legends-of-the-nahanni-valley/
https://mysteriesofcanada.com/nwt/the-headless-men-of-the-nahanni/
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/nahanni-national-park-reserve
https://www.legendsofamerica.com/nahanni-valley-headless-men/
https://www.singularfortean.com/news/2021/5/20/the-mysteries-of-canadas-nahanni-valley
https://www.strangeoutdoors.com/mysterious-stories-blog/nahanni-valley
https://www.pararational.com/nahanni-valley-headless-men/
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/forum/topic/nahanni-valley/
https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Waheela
https://cryptidarchives.fandom.com/wiki/Waheela
https://www.strangeoutdoors.com/mysterious-stories-blog/the-waheela
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/nahanni-national-park-reserve
https://www.ancient-origins.net/unexplained-phenomena/nahanni-valley-001249
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north
- This episode is rated “Arrrrr”…. We take a look at Pirate ghosts! Blackbeard isn’t the only pirate who left a mark on the world… So let’s look at them!
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Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!
Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts!
Mail us something:
GYT Podcast
PO Box 542762
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!
430-558-1304
Our Website
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales
Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales
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Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!
Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some!
Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com
Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj
Youtube.com/brandonadams93
Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net
Our Contacts
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
Find us on social media:
X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Sources
https://www.nps.gov/caha/learn/historyculture/blackbeard-edward-teach.htm
https://www.rmg.co.uk/stories/maritime-history/who-was-blackbeard
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Blackbeard
https://www.rmg.co.uk/stories/maritime-history/who-was-blackbeard
https://www.ocracoke-nc.com/blackbeard-the-pirate.html
https://www.qaronline.org/blackbeard-history-old
https://www.qaronline.org/maritime-history-pirates-and-stolen-ships
https://www.qaronline.org/history/blackbeard-history-dreaded-pirate
https://www.ncpedia.org/biography/blackbeard-the-pirate
https://shipwrecks.hist.sites.carleton.edu/queen-annes-revenge/queen-annes-revenge-p-1/
https://www.visitocracokenc.com/blackbeard-lore
https://northcarolinahistory.org/encyclopedia/the-pirate-blackbeard/
https://www.nps.gov/teachers/classrooms/pirates-of-north-carolina.htm
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/last-days-blackbeard-180949440/
https://www.americanfolklore.net/blackbeards-ghost/
https://www.ibiblio.org/ghosts/sources.html
https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.2307/j.ctvgs0bb3.3/html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_Royal
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/port-royal-jamaica-wickedest-city-earth
https://whc.unesco.org/en/tentativelists/5430/
https://www.qaronline.org
https://www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com
- This week we take a look at San Juan, Puerto Rico! The history of Pirates, Attacks, and Invaders over 500 years has lead to all the stories of ghosts in the city!
Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!
Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts!
Mail us something:
GYT Podcast
PO Box 542762
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!
430-558-1304
Our Website
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales
Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales
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Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!
Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some!
Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com
Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj
Youtube.com/brandonadams93
Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net
Our Contacts
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
Find us on social media:
X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Sources
https://puertoricoreport.com/san-juan-the-oldest-city-in-the-united-states/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.nps.gov/saju/learn/historyculture/index.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.kupi.com/en-ae/explore/puerto-rico/san-juan/history?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/profile/san-juan-national-historic-site/8258?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://worldheritageusa.org/sites/la-fortaleza-and-san-juan-national-historic-site-in-puerto-rico/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/article/exploring-castillo-san-felipe-del-morro-old-san-juan?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.nps.gov/saju/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.history.com/articles/puerto-rico-history?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.chron.com/life/travel/article/old-san-juan-puerto-rico-20025489.php?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.nps.gov/saju/index.htm (National Park Service – San Juan National Historic Site)
https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/266/ (UNESCO – La Fortaleza and San Juan National Historic Site)
https://www.puertorico.com/haunted-places
https://www.americanghostwalks.com/articles/the-devils-sentry-box-puerto-rico
https://www.americanghostwalks.com/paranormal-paradise
https://usghostadventures.com/san-juan-ghost-tour/
https://sanjuanpuertorico.com/santa-maria-magdalena-de-pazzis-cemetery/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hotel_El_Convento
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Mar%C3%ADa_Magdalena_de_Pazzis_Cemetery
https://www.getyourguide.com/santa-maria-magdalena-de-pazzi-cemetery-l184675/
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g147320-d150238-Reviews-Santa_Maria_Magdalena_de_Pazzis_Cemetery-San_Juan_Puerto_Rico.html
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2025/mar/31/confronting-the-ghosts-of-old-san-juan/
https://www.facebook.com/NPSCentennialLEGO/posts/there-are-many-different-versions-of-the-story-of-the-spookily-named-garita-del-/873559504871592/
- This week we look into Bigfoot sightings in Ohio. From the Ohio Grassman, to the Minerva Monster, to the most recent flap of sightings.
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Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts!
Mail us something:
GYT Podcast
PO Box 542762
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!
430-558-1304
Our Website
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales
Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales
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Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!
Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some!
Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com
Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj
Youtube.com/brandonadams93
Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net
Our Contacts
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
Find us on social media:
X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Sources
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/ohio-s-prehistoric-past.htm
https://www.britannica.com/place/Ohio-state/History
https://www.britannica.com/summary/Ohio-state
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/discover-the-paleoindian-people.htm
https://www.history.com/topics/us-states/ohio?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.history.com/articles/ohio
https://www.worldatlas.com/na/us/oh/a-where-is-ohio.html
https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/history-ohio
https://www.ereferencedesk.com/resources/state-history/ohio.html
https://www.ereferencedesk.com/resources/state-geography/ohio.html
https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org
https://www.bfro.net/GDB/state_listing.asp?state=oh
https://www.bfro.net/GDB/show_county_reports.asp?county=Jefferson&state=OH
https://www.bigfootsociety.com
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/six-reported-bigfoot-sightings-northeast-ohio-within-four-days-spark-cryptid-flap-speculation
https://www.wlwt.com/article/reported-ohio-bigfoot-sightings-flood-social-media/71262526
https://nypost.com/2026/03/11/us-news/bigfoot-sightings-light-up-the-gloomiest-corner-of-ohio/
https://people.com/multiple-alleged-bigfoot-sightings-bring-excitement-to-ohio-town-11927757
https://www.newsweek.com/bigfoot-expert-details-excitement-after-wave-of-ohio-sightings-11665589
https://exposingthestrange.com/2026-bigfoot-flap-ohio
https://weirddarkness.com/ohio-bigfoot-flap-2026/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minerva_Monster
https://cincinnatighosts.com/the-ohio-grassman/
https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Grassman
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/so-ep-680-the-minerva-mystery/id1552990311?i=1000733978182
- Central Park is often called the green heart of New York City—a peaceful escape from the noise and crowds. But beneath the beauty lies a history filled with tragedy, forgotten communities, and lingering legends.
Over the years, countless visitors have reported strange encounters, ghostly figures, and unexplained experiences within the park's boundaries. Could these stories be connected to the land's troubled past?
This week, we dive into the fascinating history of Central Park and explore the chilling hauntings that some believe still roam its paths after dark.
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Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!
Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts!
Mail us something:
GYT Podcast
PO Box 542762
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!
430-558-1304
Our Website
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales
Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales
Rumble – GraveYard Tales Podcast
Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!
Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some!
Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com
Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj
Youtube.com/brandonadams93
Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net
Our Contacts
WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com
Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
Find us on social media:
X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
Sources
https://www.centralparknyc.org/park-history
https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/central-park-history
https://www.centralpark.com/visitor-info/park-history/overview/
https://www.nps.gov/articles/seneca-village-new-york-city.htm
https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/seneca-village
https://smarthistory.org/seneca-village/
https://www.nps.gov/frla/learn/historyculture/vaux.htm
https://www.tclf.org/pioneer/olmsted-vaux-co
https://www.nycgovparks.org/about/history/olmsted-parks
https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/rediscovery-and-research-of-seneca-village
https://www.centralparknyc.org/seneca-village-history
https://www.centralparknyc.org/conservancy-history
https://www.nps.gov/subjects/tellingallamericansstories/seneca-village.htm
https://www.centralparknyc.org/restoration/belvedere-castle
https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/bethesda-fountain
https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/the-ramble
https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/the-lake
https://ephemeralnewyork.wordpress.com/2017/02/27/the-wild-history-of-central-parks-ramble-cave/
https://ephemeralnewyork.wordpress.com/2013/05/30/the-victorian-sisters-who-haunt-central-park/
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-ramble-central-park-new-york-new-york
https://nyghosts.com/haunted-central-park/
https://nyghosts.com/the-dakota/
https://www.untappedcities.com/haunted-central-park/
https://www.nyc-injury-attorneys.com/blog/unsolved-mysteries-in-central-park-ghosts-and-legends/
https://www.loc.gov/exhibitions/drawing-justice-courtroom-illustrations/about-this-exhibition/assassination-and-murder-trials/jury-troubled-during-robert-chambers-trial/
https://time.com/2904418/central-park-five-jogger/
https://people.com/where-are-daphne-abdela-christopher-vasquez-now-11695618/
https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/strawberry-fields
https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/john-lennon-and-strawberry-fields
https://nypost.com/2024/12/08/us-news/lennon-fans-gather-at-strawberry-fields-to-remember-fallen-idol-who-was-murdered-44-years-ago/
https://www.centralparknyc.org
https://www.nyhistory.org
https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/central-park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seneca_Village
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About GraveYard Tales
We tell the stories and history of haunted places, ghost encounters, cryptid encounters, the paranormal, preternatural, and every oddity imaginable. And we do it with a comedic twist and don't take anything, including ourselves, too seriously! Join your hosts Adam & Matt in their discussions of these topics and email them your thoughts at GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com We thank you for joining us in the GraveYard!Podcast website
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