Central Park is often called the green heart of New York City—a peaceful escape from the noise and crowds. But beneath the beauty lies a history filled with tragedy, forgotten communities, and lingering legends.

Over the years, countless visitors have reported strange encounters, ghostly figures, and unexplained experiences within the park's boundaries. Could these stories be connected to the land's troubled past?

This week, we dive into the fascinating history of Central Park and explore the chilling hauntings that some believe still roam its paths after dark.

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Sources



https://www.centralparknyc.org/park-history



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https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/seneca-village



https://smarthistory.org/seneca-village/



https://www.nps.gov/frla/learn/historyculture/vaux.htm



https://www.tclf.org/pioneer/olmsted-vaux-co



https://www.nycgovparks.org/about/history/olmsted-parks



https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/rediscovery-and-research-of-seneca-village



https://www.centralparknyc.org/seneca-village-history



https://www.centralparknyc.org/conservancy-history



https://www.nps.gov/subjects/tellingallamericansstories/seneca-village.htm



https://www.centralparknyc.org/restoration/belvedere-castle



https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/bethesda-fountain



https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/the-ramble



https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/the-lake



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https://nyghosts.com/the-dakota/



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https://nypost.com/2024/12/08/us-news/lennon-fans-gather-at-strawberry-fields-to-remember-fallen-idol-who-was-murdered-44-years-ago/



https://www.centralparknyc.org



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