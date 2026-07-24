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GraveYard Tales

Adam Ballinger & Matt Rudolph
ComedyHistory
GraveYard Tales
Latest episode

374 episodes

  • GraveYard Tales

    358: Nahanni National Park

    07/24/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    This week we look at Nahanni National Park in Canada! The history and legends in this park are as awesome as the untouched wilderness
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    GYT Podcast
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    Grand Prairie, TX 75054
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    430-558-1304
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    Rumble – GraveYard Tales Podcast

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    Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com

    Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
    Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj

    Youtube.com/brandonadams93

    Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net

    Our Contacts

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
    Find us on social media:
    X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
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    Sources

    https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nt/nahanni/info/plan-2021

    https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nt/nahanni/nature

    https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nt/nahanni/culture

    https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/nahanni-national-park-reserve-northwest-territories

    https://spectacularnwt.com/story/the-fabled-history-of-nahanni-national-park-reserve/

    https://www.pew.org/en/about/news-room/press-releases-and-statements/2009/06/09/canadaand39s-nahanni-the-worldand39s-first-world-heritage-site-gets-sixfold-expansion

    https://www.researchgate.net/publication/311315778_The_Many_Landscapes_of_South_Nahanni_National_Park?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.cntraveler.com/story/traveling-through-time-on-the-nahanni-river-in-canada

    https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/24/

    https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/nahanni-national-park

    https://uphere.ca/articles/secrets-nahanni

    https://world-heritage-datasheets.unep-wcmc.org/datasheet/output/site/nahanni-national-park

    https://mysteriesofcanada.com/nwt/legends-of-the-nahanni-valley/

    https://mysteriesofcanada.com/nwt/the-headless-men-of-the-nahanni/

    https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/nahanni-national-park-reserve

    https://www.legendsofamerica.com/nahanni-valley-headless-men/

    https://www.singularfortean.com/news/2021/5/20/the-mysteries-of-canadas-nahanni-valley

    https://www.strangeoutdoors.com/mysterious-stories-blog/nahanni-valley

    https://www.pararational.com/nahanni-valley-headless-men/

    https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/forum/topic/nahanni-valley/

    https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Waheela

    https://cryptidarchives.fandom.com/wiki/Waheela

    https://www.strangeoutdoors.com/mysterious-stories-blog/the-waheela

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/nahanni-national-park-reserve

    https://www.ancient-origins.net/unexplained-phenomena/nahanni-valley-001249

    https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north
  • GraveYard Tales

    357: Pirate Ghosts

    07/17/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    This episode is rated “Arrrrr”…. We take a look at Pirate ghosts! Blackbeard isn’t the only pirate who left a mark on the world… So let’s look at them!
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    Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!

    Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts! 

    Mail us something: 

    GYT Podcast
    PO Box 542762
    Grand Prairie, TX 75054
    Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!

    430-558-1304
    Our Website

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Patreon

    https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales

    Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales

    Rumble – GraveYard Tales Podcast

    Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!

    Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some! 

    Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com

    Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
    Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj

    Youtube.com/brandonadams93

    Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net

     Our Contacts

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
    Find us on social media:
    X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
    Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Sources

    https://www.nps.gov/caha/learn/historyculture/blackbeard-edward-teach.htm

    https://www.rmg.co.uk/stories/maritime-history/who-was-blackbeard

    https://www.britannica.com/biography/Blackbeard

    https://www.rmg.co.uk/stories/maritime-history/who-was-blackbeard

    https://www.ocracoke-nc.com/blackbeard-the-pirate.html

    https://www.qaronline.org/blackbeard-history-old

    https://www.qaronline.org/maritime-history-pirates-and-stolen-ships

    https://www.qaronline.org/history/blackbeard-history-dreaded-pirate

    https://www.ncpedia.org/biography/blackbeard-the-pirate

    https://shipwrecks.hist.sites.carleton.edu/queen-annes-revenge/queen-annes-revenge-p-1/

    https://www.visitocracokenc.com/blackbeard-lore

    https://northcarolinahistory.org/encyclopedia/the-pirate-blackbeard/

    https://www.nps.gov/teachers/classrooms/pirates-of-north-carolina.htm

    https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/last-days-blackbeard-180949440/

    https://www.americanfolklore.net/blackbeards-ghost/

    https://www.ibiblio.org/ghosts/sources.html

    https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.2307/j.ctvgs0bb3.3/html

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_Royal

    https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/port-royal-jamaica-wickedest-city-earth

    https://whc.unesco.org/en/tentativelists/5430/

    https://www.qaronline.org

    https://www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com
  • GraveYard Tales

    356: San Juan

    07/10/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week we take a look at San Juan, Puerto Rico! The history of Pirates, Attacks, and Invaders over 500 years has lead to all the stories of ghosts in the city!
     Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!

    Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts! 

    Mail us something: 

    GYT Podcast
    PO Box 542762
    Grand Prairie, TX 75054
    Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!

    430-558-1304
    Our Website

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Patreon

    https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales

    Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales

    Rumble – GraveYard Tales Podcast

    Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!

    Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some! 

    Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com

    Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
    Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj

    Youtube.com/brandonadams93

    Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net

     Our Contacts

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
    Find us on social media:
    X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
    Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Sources

    https://puertoricoreport.com/san-juan-the-oldest-city-in-the-united-states/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.nps.gov/saju/learn/historyculture/index.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.kupi.com/en-ae/explore/puerto-rico/san-juan/history?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/profile/san-juan-national-historic-site/8258?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://worldheritageusa.org/sites/la-fortaleza-and-san-juan-national-historic-site-in-puerto-rico/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/article/exploring-castillo-san-felipe-del-morro-old-san-juan?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.nps.gov/saju/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.history.com/articles/puerto-rico-history?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.chron.com/life/travel/article/old-san-juan-puerto-rico-20025489.php?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.nps.gov/saju/index.htm  (National Park Service – San Juan National Historic Site)
    https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/266/  (UNESCO – La Fortaleza and San Juan National Historic Site)
    https://www.puertorico.com/haunted-places

    https://www.americanghostwalks.com/articles/the-devils-sentry-box-puerto-rico

    https://www.americanghostwalks.com/paranormal-paradise

    https://usghostadventures.com/san-juan-ghost-tour/

    https://sanjuanpuertorico.com/santa-maria-magdalena-de-pazzis-cemetery/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hotel_El_Convento

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Mar%C3%ADa_Magdalena_de_Pazzis_Cemetery

    https://www.getyourguide.com/santa-maria-magdalena-de-pazzi-cemetery-l184675/

    https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g147320-d150238-Reviews-Santa_Maria_Magdalena_de_Pazzis_Cemetery-San_Juan_Puerto_Rico.html

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2025/mar/31/confronting-the-ghosts-of-old-san-juan/

    https://www.facebook.com/NPSCentennialLEGO/posts/there-are-many-different-versions-of-the-story-of-the-spookily-named-garita-del-/873559504871592/
  • GraveYard Tales

    355: Ohio Bigfoots

    07/03/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    This week we look into Bigfoot sightings in Ohio. From the Ohio Grassman, to the Minerva Monster, to the most recent flap of sightings.
     Sponsor
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     Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!

    Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts! 

    Mail us something: 

    GYT Podcast
    PO Box 542762
    Grand Prairie, TX 75054
    Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!

    430-558-1304
    Our Website

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Patreon

    https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales

    Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales

    Rumble – GraveYard Tales Podcast

    Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!

    Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some! 

    Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com

    Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
    Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj

    Youtube.com/brandonadams93

    Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net

     Our Contacts

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
    Find us on social media:
    X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
    Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Sources

    https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/ohio-s-prehistoric-past.htm

    https://www.britannica.com/place/Ohio-state/History

    https://www.britannica.com/summary/Ohio-state

    https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/discover-the-paleoindian-people.htm

    https://www.history.com/topics/us-states/ohio?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.history.com/articles/ohio

    https://www.worldatlas.com/na/us/oh/a-where-is-ohio.html

    https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/history-ohio

    https://www.ereferencedesk.com/resources/state-history/ohio.html

    https://www.ereferencedesk.com/resources/state-geography/ohio.html

    https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org

    https://www.bfro.net/GDB/state_listing.asp?state=oh

    https://www.bfro.net/GDB/show_county_reports.asp?county=Jefferson&state=OH

    https://www.bigfootsociety.com

    https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/six-reported-bigfoot-sightings-northeast-ohio-within-four-days-spark-cryptid-flap-speculation

    https://www.wlwt.com/article/reported-ohio-bigfoot-sightings-flood-social-media/71262526

    https://nypost.com/2026/03/11/us-news/bigfoot-sightings-light-up-the-gloomiest-corner-of-ohio/

    https://people.com/multiple-alleged-bigfoot-sightings-bring-excitement-to-ohio-town-11927757

    https://www.newsweek.com/bigfoot-expert-details-excitement-after-wave-of-ohio-sightings-11665589

    https://exposingthestrange.com/2026-bigfoot-flap-ohio

    https://weirddarkness.com/ohio-bigfoot-flap-2026/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minerva_Monster

    https://cincinnatighosts.com/the-ohio-grassman/

    https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Grassman

    https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/so-ep-680-the-minerva-mystery/id1552990311?i=1000733978182
  • GraveYard Tales

    354: Central Park

    06/19/2026 | 53 mins.
    Central Park is often called the green heart of New York City—a peaceful escape from the noise and crowds. But beneath the beauty lies a history filled with tragedy, forgotten communities, and lingering legends.
    Over the years, countless visitors have reported strange encounters, ghostly figures, and unexplained experiences within the park's boundaries. Could these stories be connected to the land's troubled past?
    This week, we dive into the fascinating history of Central Park and explore the chilling hauntings that some believe still roam its paths after dark.
     Check out 
    Cowboy Revolution Apparel
    https://cowboyrevolution.com/?ref=adamgyt
    Code: ADAMGYT
     Check out our sources below for more info and to continue learning!

    Please Rate & Review us wherever you get your Podcasts! 

    Mail us something: 

    GYT Podcast
    PO Box 542762
    Grand Prairie, TX 75054
    Leave us a Voicemail or shoot us a text!

    430-558-1304
    Our Website

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Patreon

    https://www.patreon.com/GraveYardTales

    Youtube: Youtube.com/c/GraveYardTales

    Rumble – GraveYard Tales Podcast

    Do you want GraveYard Merch?!?!

    Go to https://graveyardtales.dashery.com/ to get you some! 

    Thank You Darron for our Logo!! You can get in touch with Darron for artwork by searching Darron DuBose on Facebook or Emailing him at art_injector@yahoo.com

    Thank you to Brandon Adams for our music tracks!! If you want to hear more from Brandon check him out at:
    Soundcloud.com/brandonadamsj

    Youtube.com/brandonadams93

    Or to get in touch with him for compositions email him at Brandon_adams@earthlink.net

     Our Contacts

    WWW.GraveYardPodcast.com

    Email us at: GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com
    Find us on social media:
    X(Twitter): @GrveYrdPodcast
    Facebook: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Instagram: @GraveYardTalesPodcast
    Sources

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/park-history

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/central-park-history

    https://www.centralpark.com/visitor-info/park-history/overview/

    https://www.nps.gov/articles/seneca-village-new-york-city.htm

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/seneca-village

    https://smarthistory.org/seneca-village/

    https://www.nps.gov/frla/learn/historyculture/vaux.htm

    https://www.tclf.org/pioneer/olmsted-vaux-co

    https://www.nycgovparks.org/about/history/olmsted-parks

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/rediscovery-and-research-of-seneca-village

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/seneca-village-history

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/conservancy-history

    https://www.nps.gov/subjects/tellingallamericansstories/seneca-village.htm

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/restoration/belvedere-castle

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/bethesda-fountain

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/the-ramble

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/the-lake

    https://ephemeralnewyork.wordpress.com/2017/02/27/the-wild-history-of-central-parks-ramble-cave/

    https://ephemeralnewyork.wordpress.com/2013/05/30/the-victorian-sisters-who-haunt-central-park/

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-ramble-central-park-new-york-new-york

    https://nyghosts.com/haunted-central-park/

    https://nyghosts.com/the-dakota/

    https://www.untappedcities.com/haunted-central-park/

    https://www.nyc-injury-attorneys.com/blog/unsolved-mysteries-in-central-park-ghosts-and-legends/

    https://www.loc.gov/exhibitions/drawing-justice-courtroom-illustrations/about-this-exhibition/assassination-and-murder-trials/jury-troubled-during-robert-chambers-trial/

    https://time.com/2904418/central-park-five-jogger/

    https://people.com/where-are-daphne-abdela-christopher-vasquez-now-11695618/

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/locations/strawberry-fields

    https://www.centralparknyc.org/articles/john-lennon-and-strawberry-fields

    https://nypost.com/2024/12/08/us-news/lennon-fans-gather-at-strawberry-fields-to-remember-fallen-idol-who-was-murdered-44-years-ago/

    https://www.centralparknyc.org

    https://www.nyhistory.org

    https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/central-park

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Park

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seneca_Village
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About GraveYard Tales
We tell the stories and history of haunted places, ghost encounters, cryptid encounters, the paranormal, preternatural, and every oddity imaginable. And we do it with a comedic twist and don't take anything, including ourselves, too seriously! Join your hosts Adam & Matt in their discussions of these topics and email them your thoughts at GraveYardTalesPodcast@gmail.com We thank you for joining us in the GraveYard!
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