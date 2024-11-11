Forrest Galante on The World's Largest Wildlife Rescue - TWT 160
Forrest goes to India to visit Vantara, the world's largest wildlife rehab and rescue center, some huge news about Thylacine de-extinction, and we discuss some mystery eggs found in a European river. Enjoy!
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:04 - Forrest's crazy schedule
00:03:11 - Animal Con Catch-Up
00:09:51 - What's In The News?
00:10:14 - Colossal Has Near Complete Thylacine DNA
00:17:26 - Robot Whale Shark in Aquarium
00:20:16 - Mystery Egg Pods in River
00:30:27 - Vantara
00:38:11 - 3 Middle-Aged Men Discuss The Future of the World
00:53:43 - Guess the Animal Based on Their Native Language
This video may contain paid promotion.
#ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
--------
1:05:21
The "Thylacine of Birds" Found in Australia - TWT 159
This week we discuss an extinct bird, that is the equivalent of finding the Thylacine to birders, was found in Australia, a woman was trapped by a Python in her home for 2 hours, and why parrots in Los Angeles are getting louder. Enjoy!
00:00:00 Start
00:01:44 - Halloween As An Adult
00:06:48 - What's In The News?
00:07:12 - Woman Trapped by Python for 2 Hours
00:21:43 - Extinct Bird Rediscovered in Australia
00:26:03 - Why Parrots in LA Are Getting Louder
00:34:22 - Top 3 & DFL
00:46:53 - Bizarre Animal of the Week
This video may contain paid promotion.
#ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
--------
1:00:39
Russian Spy Whale Hvaldimir Found Dead...What Happened? - TWT 158
This week we discuss the controversial death of Hvaldimir, the Russian spy whale, a cat travels hundreds of miles to make it's way home, and we play the based on its native language game. Enjoy!
This video may contain paid promotion.
#ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
--------
1:03:04
Earthquake-Predicting ‘Doomsday Fish’ Found Dead - TWT 157
This week we discuss a doomsday fish, also known as an oarfish, that was found dead in San Diego, saving freshwater crocodiles from toxic cane toads, and conservation in America. Enjoy!
00:00 - Start
01:24 - It's Already Xmas for Patrick
02:21 - Forrest Going to See Polar Bears
11:27 - Oarfish in SD
16:07 - WWII Crazy Object Captured
19:32 - Civil War - Confederate Submarine
23:48 - Can Adult Couples Enjoy A Pool Together?
29:03 - Saving Freshwater Crocs from Cane Toads
33:14 - Conservation in America
37:49 - Old School Medicine
39:23 - BAOTW
46:59 - Forrest Son does Mutton Bustin
50:15 - Peter's Hat + Big Hands
54:30 - Battle Royale
--------
1:08:31
Huge Snake Bites Man's Testicles While on Toilet - TWT 156
This week we discuss a python biting a man's testicles while he's on the toilet, scientists wanting to put animals on the moon, and a missing nuke in the middle of Alaska. Enjoy!
00:00 - Start
01:12 - Mtn Lion in Pat's neighborhood
04:39 - Peter's Fruit-Picking neighbor
06:56 - Python Bites Man on Testicles on Toilet
19:20 - Top 3 DFL Things to Find in the Toilet
27:24 - German Beer Slug
32:50 - Scientists Want to Put Animals on the Moon
37:35 - Alien Update
40:08 - What do Aliens Look Like?
47:04 - Missing Nuke in Alaska
51:20 - Photo Contest
Discover thrilling wildlife encounters, mysterious animal tales, and daring expedition stories with wildlife biologist and Discovery host Forrest Galante from "Extinct or Alive" and "Shark Week," along with his co-hosts Patrick DeLuca and Peter Fitzer. Blending expert insights, thought-provoking questions, and humor, Wild Times offers a fresh perspective on our planet's wonders. Get inspired by the wild, and enjoy lively, down-to-earth discussions that bring you closer to our natural world.
4 Bonus Podcasts: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe