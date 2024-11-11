Powered by RND
Wildlife Educator - Forrest Galante
Discover thrilling wildlife encounters, mysterious animal tales, and daring expedition stories with wildlife biologist and Discovery host Forrest Galante from "...
Science

  • Forrest Galante on The World's Largest Wildlife Rescue - TWT 160
    Forrest goes to India to visit Vantara, the world's largest wildlife rehab and rescue center, some huge news about Thylacine de-extinction, and we discuss some mystery eggs found in a European river. Enjoy! Prize Picks: https://prizepicks.com/wild Download the app today and use code WILD to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup. DUER: Our listeners get 20% off your first purchase when you use our exclusive URL: http://shopduer.com/wild Rocket Money: Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to https://rocketmoney.com/wildtimes Pretty Litter: Pretty Litter is amazing! You have to try it. Save 20% on your first order and get a free cat toy with code WILD at https://prettylitter.com/wild Get More Wild Times Podcast Episodes: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe https://www.patreon.com/wildtimespod More Wild Times: Instagram: http://instagram.com/wildtimespod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wildtimespodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildtimespod/ X: https://x.com/wildtimespod Discord: https://discord.gg/ytzKBbC9Db Website: https://wildtimes.club/ Merch: https://thewildtimespodcast.com/merch Battle Royale Card Game: https://wildtimesmedia.thrivecart.com/battle-royale/ Our Favorite Products: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thewildtimespodcast Music/Jingles by: www.soundcloud.com/mimmkey TWT 160 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:04 - Forrest's crazy schedule 00:03:11 - Animal Con Catch-Up 00:09:51 - What's In The News? 00:10:14 - Colossal Has Near Complete Thylacine DNA 00:17:26 - Robot Whale Shark in Aquarium 00:20:16 - Mystery Egg Pods in River 00:30:27 - Vantara 00:38:11 - 3 Middle-Aged Men Discuss The Future of the World 00:53:43 - Guess the Animal Based on Their Native Language This video may contain paid promotion. #ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
    --------  
    1:05:21
  • The "Thylacine of Birds" Found in Australia - TWT 159
    This week we discuss an extinct bird, that is the equivalent of finding the Thylacine to birders, was found in Australia, a woman was trapped by a Python in her home for 2 hours, and why parrots in Los Angeles are getting louder. Enjoy! Prize Picks: Use code WILD to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/WILD Mando: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Mando and get $5 off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code WILD at https://shopmando.com/ #mandopod Chubbies: Your summer wardrobe awaits! Get 20% off  @Chubbies  with the code WILD20 at https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/wild20 #chubbiespod DUER: Get 20% off your order when you visit http://shopduer.com/wild Get More Wild Times Podcast Episodes: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe https://www.patreon.com/wildtimespod More Wild Times: Instagram: http://instagram.com/wildtimespod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wildtimespodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildtimespod/ X: https://x.com/wildtimespod Discord: https://discord.gg/ytzKBbC9Db Website: https://wildtimes.club/ Merch: https://thewildtimespodcast.com/merch Battle Royale Card Game: https://wildtimesmedia.thrivecart.com/battle-royale/ Our Favorite Products: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thewildtimespodcast Music/Jingles by: www.soundcloud.com/mimmkey TWT 159 Breakdown 00:00:00 Start 00:01:44 - Halloween As An Adult 00:06:48 - What's In The News? 00:07:12 - Woman Trapped by Python for 2 Hours 00:21:43 - Extinct Bird Rediscovered in Australia 00:26:03 - Why Parrots in LA Are Getting Louder 00:34:22 - Top 3 & DFL 00:46:53 - Bizarre Animal of the Week This video may contain paid promotion. #ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
    --------  
    1:00:39
  • Russian Spy Whale Hvaldimir Found Dead...What Happened? - TWT 158
    Thanks to our sponsors Prize Picks, DUER, Pretty Litter and MUD/WTR. This week we discuss the controversial death of Hvaldimir, the Russian spy whale, a cat travels hundreds of miles to make it's way home, and we play the based on its native language game. Enjoy! Prize Picks: Download the app today and use code WILD to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup! https://prizepicks.com/wild DUER: Right now, our listeners get 20% off your first purchase when you use our exclusive URL http://shopduer.com/wild Pretty Litter: Pretty Litter is amazing! You have to try it. Save 20% on your first order and get a free cat toy with code WILD at https://prettylitter.com/wild MUD/WTR: Our listeners get up to 43% off your entire order, Free Shipping and a Free Rechargeable Frother when you use code WILD Get More Wild Times PodcastEpisodes: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe https://www.patreon.com/wildtimespod More Wild Times: Instagram: http://instagram.com/wildtimespod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wildtimespodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildtimespod/ X: https://x.com/wildtimespod Discord: https://discord.gg/ytzKBbC9Db Website: https://wildtimes.club/ Merch: https://thewildtimespodcast.com/merch Battle Royale Card Game: https://wildtimesmedia.thrivecart.com/battle-royale/ Our Favorite Products: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thewildtimespodcast Music/Jingles by: www.soundcloud.com/mimmkey This video may contain paid promotion. #ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
    --------  
    1:03:04
  • Earthquake-Predicting ‘Doomsday Fish’ Found Dead - TWT 157
    This week we discuss a doomsday fish, also known as an oarfish, that was found dead in San Diego, saving freshwater crocodiles from toxic cane toads, and conservation in America. Enjoy! DUER: Get 20% Off Your First Order. http://shopduer.com/wild Mando: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Mando and get $5 off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code WILD at https://shopmando.com/! #mandopod Chubbies: Your summer wardrobe awaits! Get 20% off  @Chubbies  with the code WILD20 at https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/WILD20 #chubbiespod MUD/WTR: Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your  @MUDWTR  order by going to https://mudwtr.com/wild! #mudwtrpod Magic Mind: Code FORREST gets you up to 56% off your first subscription for the next 10 days. https://www.magicmind.com/forrest Get More Wild Times Podcast Episodes: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe https://www.patreon.com/wildtimespod More Wild Times: Instagram: http://instagram.com/wildtimespod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wildtimespodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildtimespod/ X: https://x.com/wildtimespod Discord: https://discord.gg/ytzKBbC9Db Website: https://wildtimes.club/ Merch: https://thewildtimespodcast.com/merch Battle Royale Card Game: https://wildtimesmedia.thrivecart.com/battle-royale/ Our Favorite Products: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thewildtimespodcast Music/Jingles by: www.soundcloud.com/mimmkey 00:00 - Start 01:24 - It's Already Xmas for Patrick 02:21 - Forrest Going to See Polar Bears 11:27 - Oarfish in SD 16:07 - WWII Crazy Object Captured 19:32 - Civil War - Confederate Submarine 23:48 - Can Adult Couples Enjoy A Pool Together? 29:03 - Saving Freshwater Crocs from Cane Toads 33:14 - Conservation in America 37:49 - Old School Medicine 39:23 - BAOTW 46:59 - Forrest Son does Mutton Bustin 50:15 - Peter's Hat + Big Hands 54:30 - Battle Royale This video may contain paid promotion. #ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
    --------  
    1:08:31
  • Huge Snake Bites Man's Testicles While on Toilet - TWT 156
    This week we discuss a python biting a man's testicles while he's on the toilet, scientists wanting to put animals on the moon, and a missing nuke in the middle of Alaska. Enjoy! Rocket Money: Cancel your unwanted subscriptions. https://rocketmoney.com/wildtimes DUER: Get 20% Off Your First Order. http://shopduer.com/wild PrizePicks: Get a deposit match up to $100 with code WILD https://prizepicks.com/wild Magic Mind: Code FORREST gets you up to 56% off your first subscription for the next 10 days. https://www.magicmind.com/forrest Get More Wild Times Podcast Episodes:https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe https://www.patreon.com/wildtimespod More Wild Times: Instagram: http://instagram.com/wildtimespod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wildtimespodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildtimespod/ X: https://x.com/wildtimespod Discord: https://discord.gg/ytzKBbC9Db Website: https://wildtimes.club/ Merch: https://thewildtimespodcast.com/merch Battle Royale Card Game: https://wildtimesmedia.thrivecart.com/battle-royale/ Our Favorite Products: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thewildtimespodcast Music/Jingles by: www.soundcloud.com/mimmkey TWT 156 00:00 - Start 01:12 - Mtn Lion in Pat's neighborhood 04:39 - Peter's Fruit-Picking neighbor 06:56 - Python Bites Man on Testicles on Toilet 19:20 - Top 3 DFL Things to Find in the Toilet 27:24 - German Beer Slug 32:50 - Scientists Want to Put Animals on the Moon 37:35 - Alien Update 40:08 - What do Aliens Look Like? 47:04 - Missing Nuke in Alaska 51:20 - Photo Contest This video may contain paid promotion. #ad #sponsored #forrestgalante #extinctoralive #podcast
    --------  
    1:00:38

Discover thrilling wildlife encounters, mysterious animal tales, and daring expedition stories with wildlife biologist and Discovery host Forrest Galante from "Extinct or Alive" and "Shark Week," along with his co-hosts Patrick DeLuca and Peter Fitzer. Blending expert insights, thought-provoking questions, and humor, Wild Times offers a fresh perspective on our planet's wonders. Get inspired by the wild, and enjoy lively, down-to-earth discussions that bring you closer to our natural world. 4 Bonus Podcasts: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wildtimespod/subscribe
