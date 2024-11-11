The "Thylacine of Birds" Found in Australia - TWT 159

This week we discuss an extinct bird, that is the equivalent of finding the Thylacine to birders, was found in Australia, a woman was trapped by a Python in her home for 2 hours, and why parrots in Los Angeles are getting louder. Enjoy!

TWT 159 Breakdown
00:00:00 Start
00:01:44 - Halloween As An Adult
00:06:48 - What's In The News?
00:07:12 - Woman Trapped by Python for 2 Hours
00:21:43 - Extinct Bird Rediscovered in Australia
00:26:03 - Why Parrots in LA Are Getting Louder
00:34:22 - Top 3 & DFL
00:46:53 - Bizarre Animal of the Week