PodcastsScienceRobert Sapolsky | Father-Offspring Interviews
Robert Sapolsky | Father-Offspring Interviews

Robert Sapolsky
Dr. Robert Sapolsky and his Offspring answer your questions, with topics ranging from his books to his time doing field work in Kenya, current research to curre...
Science

  • #41: Bipolar Disorder, Sleep, Chronic Pain | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
    Episode 41 of Father-Offspring Interviews. This episode discusses the role of sleep in depression, whether Bipolar Disorder is a sleeping disorder, and the psychosomatic nature of chronic pain.
    25:20
  • #40: Monogamy, Genetic Testing, Sociobiology | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
    Episode 40 of Father-Offspring Interviews. Topics in this episode include the field of sociobiology, whether men are naturally monogamous, and the value of genetic testing.
    35:55
  • #39: Alcohol, Penis Envy, Plate-Licking | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
    Episode 39 of Father-Offspring Interviews. This episode discusses the effects of alcohol on the brain, what Freud got right and wrong, and how to reframe the disempowerment of no free will.
    23:44
  • #38: Trans Brains, Parkinson’s, Inequality | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
    Episode 38 of Father-Offspring Interviews. Topics in this episode include the neurobiology and environmental factors behind Parkinson’s, the link between inequality and free will, and the difference between cis- and trans- brains.
    33:12
  • #37: Pareidolia, U.S. Election, Psychological stress | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
    Episode 37 of Father-Offspring Interviews. This episode discusses the phenomenon of pareidolia, the results of the U.S. election, and how to manage psychological stress.
    22:42

About Robert Sapolsky | Father-Offspring Interviews

Dr. Robert Sapolsky and his Offspring answer your questions, with topics ranging from his books to his time doing field work in Kenya, current research to current events, and lots more.
