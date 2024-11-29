Episode 41 of Father-Offspring Interviews. This episode discusses the role of sleep in depression, whether Bipolar Disorder is a sleeping disorder, and the psychosomatic nature of chronic pain.
--------
25:20
#40: Monogamy, Genetic Testing, Sociobiology | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
Episode 40 of Father-Offspring Interviews. Topics in this episode include the field of sociobiology, whether men are naturally monogamous, and the value of genetic testing.
--------
35:55
#39: Alcohol, Penis Envy, Plate-Licking | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
Episode 39 of Father-Offspring Interviews. This episode discusses the effects of alcohol on the brain, what Freud got right and wrong, and how to reframe the disempowerment of no free will.
--------
23:44
#38: Trans Brains, Parkinson’s, Inequality | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
Episode 38 of Father-Offspring Interviews. Topics in this episode include the neurobiology and environmental factors behind Parkinson’s, the link between inequality and free will, and the difference between cis- and trans- brains.
--------
33:12
#37: Pareidolia, U.S. Election, Psychological stress | Robert Sapolsky Father-Offspring Interviews
Episode 37 of Father-Offspring Interviews. This episode discusses the phenomenon of pareidolia, the results of the U.S. election, and how to manage psychological stress.