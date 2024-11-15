We not only love trees for their beauty — we need them for our survival. But around the world, some trees, and even entire forests, are facing numerous existential threats. On this episode, we explore why we need trees, the dangers they face, and new efforts to help them survive and thrive.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
--------
48:49
Biomimicry: What Nature Can Teach us about Engineering and Design
How does nature make durable materials like corals and seashells without a heat or a kiln? How do peacock feathers get their beautiful colors? Scientists are trying to understand these processes and to replicate them for sustainable human products and design. The field of biomimicry is growing. We'll explore its origins and hear about some of the latest innovations.
--------
48:51
What Makes Our Circadian Clocks Tick
Circadian rhythms affect more than our sleep — they can shape all aspects of our health, and are in turn shaped by the rhythms of our lives. We explore the intricate mechanics of our internal clocks, and how they affect our health.
--------
48:58
How Politics Are Changing Health and Science
With a contested presidential election looming, we explore what's at stake for health and science, from fertility medicine to cyber security with voting machines, and efforts by scientists to protect themselves from political influence.
--------
50:44
Thrills & Chills: The Psychology of Fear
It's that time of year when we celebrate something we usually hate: fear. We visit haunted houses and corn mazes or binge-watch the scariest horror movies. In its most primitive form, fear is about survival — so we can face or escape serious threats. In other settings — where there's no danger — fear can feel exhilarating or fun. On this episode, we explore our complicated relationship with fear.
Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.