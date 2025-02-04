73: Q&A: How to Build Up a Workout Routine, Supplements, Consistency Hacks and more!
Ever wonder if you're actually doing too much at the gym, or not enough? What about how to bounce back after an injury without losing progress?In this Q&A episode, I'm joined by my favorite hype girl, Emily, to tackle the fitness questions you've been asking non-stop. We're breaking down how to build a workout routine that actually sticks (spoiler: perfection isn't the goal), and the real deal about supplements like creatine—why it's not just for bodybuilders and how it can help your recovery and results.We're also sharing hacks for staying consistent, even when life gets busy or motivation fades, and how to tell if it's time to shake things up in your routine. Plus, I'm revealing my number one mindset shift that will change how you approach fitness game, hit play now. Let's do this!We Also Talk About:(00:00) Fitness and Hair Care Conversation(08:44) Personal Fitness Regimen Discussion(17:38) Exercise Program Variation and Progression(25:26) Maximizing Gym Time for Results(28:51) Creatine for Workouts and Injury Recovery(32:50) Embracing Setbacks and Transitions(36:40) Strength Training and Workout Attire Discussion(41:52) Podcast Review AppreciationIf you loved this episode, you won't want to miss Recovery Secrets: Your Guide to Rest Days, Creatine, and Deload Weeks and My 5 Non-Negotiables for Building a Workout Plan That's Actually Effective (Use this as a checklist!) where we dive even deeper into these topics.
41:53
72. Dr. Kasey Jo Orvidas: Why Motivation Isn’t Enough, and What Actually Works
Ever feel like you're trapped in the cycle of "all or nothing" when it comes to your health and fitness? What if there was a way to break free from that mindset and make progress without perfection?In today's episode of The Tara Talk Podcast, I sit down with Dr. Kasey Jo Orvidas, a mindset expert with a PhD in Psychology and a passion for helping people create lasting, meaningful change. We dive deep into the science behind how we think… and, more importantly, how to reframe those thoughts for real results.We explore the biggest misconceptions about the "all or nothing" mindset and how it holds so many of us back. Dr. Kasey explains why motivation alone isn't enough to stay consistent and shares what actually keeps people on track. Together we break down how to uncover your real "why," the key to building sustainable health and fitness habits. We also talk about the powerful balance between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and how they can work together to support your goals. This episode is packed with valuable insights, including how to recognize and overcome self-sabotaging habits that often go unnoticed. If you've ever felt stuck in your health journey or like your progress always stalls after a strong start, this conversation will give you the tools to shift your mindset, build habits that last, and feel empowered to take control of your goals.Tune in now!We Also Discuss:(00:00) Myth and Mistakes in Goal Setting(08:12) Intrinsic Motivation and Role Models(13:52) Understanding Growth vs Fixed Mindset(21:20) Exploring Growth Mindset and Self-Reflection(29:15) Changing Fixed Mindsets in Health(37:11) The Power of Mindset and Genetics(49:54) Achieving Goals Through Thought Ladder(57:22) Growth Mindset and Personal Development(01:05:33) Health Mindset Coaching Certification and More
1:09:10
71: No Alcohol for 30 Days? Here’s Why You Should Consider It + What Happened When I Ditched It
We all know that weekend margaritas and post-workout brunches can feel like part of the fun—but what if they're secretly sabotaging your progress? In this episode, I'm breaking down how even "casual" drinks can impact everything from your sleep to your strength. If you've ever wondered why you wake up groggy or feel like your workouts aren't translating into gains, this conversation is for you.We get real about the science behind alcohol's effect on your metabolism, recovery, and muscle-building efforts. But don't worry—this isn't about quitting forever. It's about understanding what's happening in your body and making small shifts that can give you noticeable improvements. Think fewer slumps, better workouts, and a more energized you.Curious if cutting back (even for a few weeks) could change the game for you? Tune in for the actionable steps and real talk you need to see what's possible—no guilt, no pressure, just options that help you thrive. Hit play to dive in and see what a difference even a small change can make!I Also Discuss: (00:00) The Impact of Alcohol on Fitness(08:45) Benefits of Alcohol-Free Fitness Lifestyle(25:20) Tips for Transitioning to Alcohol-Free Lifestyle(31:21) Improving Fitness Through Alcohol Awareness
31:01
70: 5 Steps to Reset After Holiday Weight Gain
Let's be real—holiday food hits different, and sometimes, so does the aftermath. But guess what? You don't need a juice cleanse or punishing workouts to feel like yourself again. In this episode, I'm breaking down how to reset without falling into the all-or-nothing cycle (because that mindset? It's not the vibe).We're talking smart strength training (yes, three to four days is enough), the power of protein, why water isn't boring when you do it right, and the truth about movement—it doesn't have to be a marathon. And if you've been staring at the scale, feeling that familiar post-holiday panic, we're flipping that script, too.It's all about small, intentional steps that build momentum—and spoiler: they work!Hit play to hear why you can skip the fad diets and embrace a sustainable approach that makes you stronger, leaner, and way more energized. You've got this!I Also Discuss:(00:01) Sustainable Weight Loss Strategies for Holidays(13:08) Optimizing Nutrition and Fitness Strategies(30:38) Mindful and Sustainable Eating for Energy(38:02) Creatine for Sustainable Fitness
32:24
69: Why More Cardio Won't Help You Lose Weight (and What to Do Instead)
Do you feel like you're spending countless hours on the treadmill or bike, but not seeing the results you want? In this Tara Talk podcast episode, I dive into a crucial question: Is more cardio the answer to achieving your dream body?I discuss why your body adapts to cardio over time, making it less effective for fat loss, and how excessive cardio can lead to muscle loss and a slower metabolism. I also dive into the surprising ways cardio can increase hunger and why strength training is the optimal way to change your body composition.Tune in now and discover how to create a balanced fitness routine that incorporates strategic cardio and prioritizes strength training for maximum results.What I Discuss:(01:00) Why More Cardio Isn't the Answer(12:29) Benefits of Strength Training Over Cardio(25:38) Optimal Balance(33:41) Prioritize Strength Training, Use Cardio Strategically
Welcome to The Tara Talk Podcast, an open and honest space to unlock your highest potential through mindset, movement, and inspiring conversations. Join me on this journey of self-discovery + honesty as we explore what it means to reach next-level bad-assery and cut through the BS.
And yes, I 100% made a new word there with bad-assery.
You’re here because you know there is more to life and you’re ready to go after it … you just need some support and guidance along the way. So tune in, stay a while, and I promise to be right here alongside you as we figure this shit out, together.