71: No Alcohol for 30 Days? Here’s Why You Should Consider It + What Happened When I Ditched It

We all know that weekend margaritas and post-workout brunches can feel like part of the fun—but what if they’re secretly sabotaging your progress? In this episode, I’m breaking down how even "casual" drinks can impact everything from your sleep to your strength. If you’ve ever wondered why you wake up groggy or feel like your workouts aren’t translating into gains, this conversation is for you.We get real about the science behind alcohol’s effect on your metabolism, recovery, and muscle-building efforts. But don’t worry—this isn’t about quitting forever. It’s about understanding what’s happening in your body and making small shifts that can give you noticeable improvements. Think fewer slumps, better workouts, and a more energized you.Curious if cutting back (even for a few weeks) could change the game for you? Tune in for the actionable steps and real talk you need to see what’s possible—no guilt, no pressure, just options that help you thrive. Hit play to dive in and see what a difference even a small change can make!Thank you to our sponsors: Legion: Use code TaraTalk for 20% off your first order and double loyalty cash back any order after that when you shop at LegionAthletics.comTry Broads for 7 days free and surprise yourself with what’s possible. I Also Discuss: (00:00) The Impact of Alcohol on Fitness(08:45) Benefits of Alcohol-Free Fitness Lifestyle(25:20) Tips for Transitioning to Alcohol-Free Lifestyle(31:21) Improving Fitness Through Alcohol AwarenessFind more from Tara:Website: https://www.taralaferrara.com/Instagram: @taralaferrara @thetaratalk @broads.appYoutube: Tara LaFerrara