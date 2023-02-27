Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • #46 - Sleep and Teens
    Matt returns with  Dr. Craig Kanapari to discuss sleep in teens and how biological and hormonal changes occur at a young age, usually around 11-13. The most clear determinant of sleep duration in a teen is wake time, and enforcing a wake time inappropriate to the teen's natural sleep period can lead to insomnia-like symptoms and create conflict. The single greatest threat to a teen's sleep schedule is early high school start times. California recently signed a law to address this, and other states are beginning to follow suit. They also discuss teenage sleep deprivation and the issues it leads to. They also explore the concept of  social jet lag as well as how teens often have their own devices and are allowed to keep their phones in their rooms. The conversation continues with the effects of chronic sleep deprivation on teenagers, including on academic performance and psychological effects such as depression and anxiety, as well as the health and safety implications, such as increased risk of car accidents. Lastly, they recount the relationship between kids and ADHD, sleep deprivation, and medication. Specifically how teens not getting enough sleep can masquerade as ADHD, how stimulants used to treat ADHD can affect nighttime sleep, and the issue of hypersomnia. It suggests that parents look out for their children's sleep duration and snoring, and if their child is struggling, not to forget about sleep as it is important for their health and wellbeing.
    4/24/2023
    31:03
  • #45 - Sleep and Kids Pt.3
    Today Matt’s discussion with  Dr. Craig Canapari continues, delving into the major changes in sleep that a child will go through from the ages of one to ten. This includes how regularity and appropriate sleep opportunities are important for getting good sleep, and potential medical issues that can arise from not getting enough sleep, such as snoring and restless leg disorder. They also discuss when during child development it can be wise to reduce napping and switch to monophasic (single nighttime) sleep bouts, and expectations around the transition from a crib to a bed, which often happens around ages 2-4 years.  Added to this is a conversation about how to deal with struggles with getting your child down for the night. One effective method is changing the *timing* of bedtime, often trying to make it a little earlier, which can result in more sleep for your child. Dr. Canapari also brings attention to the clear and significant sleep disparities that exist across socioeconomic lines in both adults and children. They emphasize the importance of paying attention to the red flags of behavioral issues, falling asleep easily, and hyperactivity which can indicate insufficient sleep. Matt and Craig discuss the increasing use of melatonin as a sleep aid in children over the past decade and address safety concerns, highlighting that it can be an appropriate intervention if used with caution and in conjunction with a behavioral plan. Finally, Dr. Canapari reminds us that snoring in a child should not be ignored. It can be a sign of obstructive sleep apnea, which can be holding your child back. Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way. The good people at InsideTracker are one of the sponsors of this week's episode, and they are generously offering a special 25% off any one of their programs for anyone who uses the above link during the time window of this episode. InsideTracker is a personalized biometric platform that analyzes your blood and your DNA to better understand what's happening inside of you and offers suggestions regarding things that you can do to better try and adjust some of those numbers, optimize them, and, as a result, optimize you.Another sponsor this week is the biochemical electrolyte drink company LMNT, and they are very kindly offering eight free sample packs when you purchase any one of their orders at drinklmnt.com/mattwalker. LMNT is an electrolyte sports drink that I can get behind - it's created from the basis of science, and it has no sugar, no coloring, and no artificial ingredients – all qualities that are so important to maintaining your blood biochemical balance. If you want to give LMNT a try, just head on over to drinklmnt.com/mattwalker and get your eight free samples with your first purchase. As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt on Instagram.Links for Dr. Canapari:Book: https://a.co/d/07SDrVn  Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrCanapariWeb: sleek.bio/canapariTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMemf3exT/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcanapari/FB: https://www.facebook.com/CraigCanapariMd/
    4/10/2023
    23:55
  • #44 - Sleep and Kids Pt.2
    Today Matt’s discussion with  Dr. Craig Canapari continues, as they delve into the science behind sleep training. Together they cover what it is and when it may be an appropriate technique. Dr. Craig Canipari provides an overview of the different methods of sleep training - ranging from simple bedtime routines, to extinction  (also known as cry it out) - as well as some of the historical context behind the technique, and also the controversies and alternatives. It is such a personal choice, and different people feel comfortable with different methods. Dr. Canipari also discusses time restricted eating for your infant, and the importance of considering the long-term effects of sleep deprivation on parents.Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way. The good people at InsideTracker are one of the sponsors of this week's episode, and they are generously offering a special 25% off any one of their programs for anyone who uses the above link during the time window of this episode. InsideTracker is a personalized biometric platform that analyzes your blood and your DNA to better understand what's happening inside of you and offers suggestions regarding things that you can do to better try and adjust some of those numbers, optimize them, and, as a result, optimize you.Also sponsoring this week are those fine people at Athletic Greens, and they are generously offering 3 benefits for anyone who uses the above link for their first order: 1) a discount on your order; 2) a one-year free supply of vitamin D; 3) five free travel packs. Athletic Greens is a nutrition drink that combines a full complement of antioxidants, minerals, and biotics, together with essential vitamins. Matt’s been using it for several years now because he’s serious about his health, and because he did his research on the science and ingredients in Athletic Greens and thinks its scientific data can be taken as ground truth.As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt on Instagram.Links for Dr. Canapari:Book: https://a.co/d/07SDrVn  Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrCanapariWeb: sleek.bio/canapariTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMemf3exT/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcanapari/FB: https://www.facebook.com/CraigCanapariMd/
    3/27/2023
    27:17
  • #43 - Sleep and Kids Pt. 1
    Today Matt begins a new series all about sleep in infants, in kids, in teenagers, and in parents. He is joined by Dr. Craig Canapari one of the world leaders in pediatric sleep medicine. Dr. Canapari  has also written a fantastic book on sleep for babies, kids and parents called, It's Never Too Late to Sleep Train. Enjoy the first episode in a new series, with some show highlights below! Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way. The good people at InsideTracker are one of the sponsors of this week's episode, and they are generously offering a special 25% off any one of their programs for anyone who uses the above link during the time window of this episode. InsideTracker is a personalized biometric platform that analyzes your blood and your DNA to better understand what's happening inside of you and offers suggestions regarding things that you can do to better try and adjust some of those numbers, optimize them, and, as a result, optimize you. Today's podcast is also supported by biochemical electrolyte drink company LMNT, and they are very kindly offering eight free sample packs when you purchase any one of their orders at drinklmnt.com/mattwalker. LMNT is an electrolyte sports drink that I can get behind - it's created from the basis of science, and it has no sugar, no coloring, and no artificial ingredients – all qualities that are so important to maintaining your blood biochemical balance. If you want to give LMNT a try, just head on over to drinklmnt.com/mattwalker and get your eight free samples with your first purchase. And, as always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt on Instagram.Links for Dr. Canapari:Book: https://a.co/d/07SDrVn  Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrCanapariWeb: sleek.bio/canapariTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMemf3exT/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcanapari/FB: https://www.facebook.com/CraigCanapariMd/
    3/13/2023
    39:10
  • #42 - Sleep and Exercise Pt. 4
    On today’s episode, Matt goes beyond the if and the what type of exercise to discuss the when. Which is to say, does the timing of exercise matter when it comes to sleep improvements? Based on his experience working on insomnia, Matt would previously have recommended avoiding mid-to-late evening exercise as the resulting rise in core temperature could harm your chances for good sleep. However, it’s since been discovered that the evidence is quite the contrary, mostly allowing us to abandon the myth of evening exercise as the archenemy of good sleep.But how late is late? How close to bedtime can exercise be done before things actually break? Studies have shown that exercise 3.5 hours before bed boosts sleep by fifteen minutes and significantly reduces the amount of time spent awake at night, while individuals who did weightlifting or resistance training two hours before bed fell asleep in half the time it would normally take and experienced an almost 20% boost in deep non-REM sleep in the first few hours of the night. Getting even closer to bed, an all-men study showed that neither cardio nor weight/resistance training ninety minutes before bed did any damage to sleep (though there was no marked sleep improvement either). But at sixty minutes, there was an impact—a reduction in the total amount and overall efficiency of sleep. Therefore, it seems that exercise before bed will more than likely result in very enviable sleep benefits, so long as it’s done more than an hour before bed (and ideally ninety minutes before).In addition, it’s been discovered that exercising across different times of day can make a difference to the amount of at least three specific sleep features: REM sleep, light non-REM sleep, and time spent tossing and turning awake at night. First, exercising in the middle part of the day (i.e. three to eight hours before bed) is associated with moderately less REM sleep. Second, morning or evening exercise provides the nice benefit of spending less time in less-restorative, light non-REM sleep. And third, working out in the evening (at least three hours before bedtime) leads to more efficient sleep and less tossing and turning.Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.The good people at InsideTracker are one of the sponsors of this week's episode, and they are generously offering a special 25% off any one of their programs for anyone who uses the above link during the time window of this episode. InsideTracker is a personalized biometric platform that analyzes your blood and your DNA to better understand what's happening inside of you and offers suggestions regarding things that you can do to better try and adjust some of those numbers, optimize them, and, as a result, optimize you.Also sponsoring this week are those fine people at Athletic Greens, and they are generously offering 3 benefits for anyone who uses the above link for their first order: 1) a discount on your order; 2) a one-year free supply of vitamin D; 3) five free travel packs. Athletic Greens is a nutrition drink that combines a full complement of antioxidants, minerals, and biotics, together with essential vitamins. Matt’s been using it for several years now because he’s serious about his health, and because he did his research on the science and ingredients in Athletic Greens and thinks its scientific data can be taken as ground truth.As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt on Instagram.
    2/27/2023
    21:24

About The Matt Walker Podcast

The Matt Walker Podcast is all about sleep, the brain, and the body. Matt is a Professor of Neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley. He is the author of the book, Why We Sleep and has given a few TED talks. Matt is an awkward British nerd who adores science and the communication of science to the public.

