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183 episodes
- Matt tracks sleep across the human lifespan, from newborn "active sleep" to the shifts of healthy aging. He explores how biological milestones - like puberty, pregnancy, and menopause - impact rest, reframing disruptions as responses to life pressures rather than personal failings.
He goes on to examine the roles of trauma, grief, and retirement, highlighting the clinical efficacy of CBT-I. Matt concludes that while sleep naturally evolves, severe insomnia remains treatable and requires supportive care within better-ordered societal structures.
Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.
In a supplement industry where trust is critical, Matt uses podcast supporter Puori. Their protein powders are free from hormones, GMOs, and pesticides, with every single batch third-party tested for over 200 contaminants. For protein you can trust, save 20% at puori.com/mattwalker.
Another of this week's sponsors, AG1, is one that Matt relies upon for his foundational nutrition. Their new science-backed Next Gen formula features upgraded probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Start your subscription today to get a FREE bottle of Vitamin D3+K2 and 5 free travel packs with your first order at drinkag1.com/mattwalker.
As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt:
Matt: Instagram @drmattwalker, X @sleepdiplomat,
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sleepdiplomat
- Matt explains the science of deep sleep, emphasizing that this front-loaded stage is vital for physical and mental repair. To boost it, he recommends "builders" like consistent wake times, daily exercise, and pre-bed warming to trigger core cooling. These habits help align the body's clock and maximize the restorative cycles occurring early in the night.
Matt also warns against "saboteurs" like caffeine, alcohol, and cannabis, which fragment sleep architecture despite appearing to help. He suggests a "garden" approach - managing light, diet, and mental calm - rather than relying on gadgets or pills. By fostering these natural conditions, listeners can protect the brain's nightly cleaning crew and support long-term health.
Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.
Upgrade your oral care with Redmond Life. This fluoride-free, mineral-based toothpaste uses micro-hydroxyapatite to support enamel and bentonite clay for polishing. No harsh chemicals or artificial dyes - just fresh flavors. Use code WALKER for 15% off your first order at redmond.life/walker.
Hydrate scientifically with LMNT, a sugar-free electrolyte mix backed by physiology and biochemistry. Try the permanent Lemonade Salt flavor for a balanced, clean boost without the sugar crash. Use Matt’s link to get a free 8-count sample pack with any purchase: drinklmnt.com/mattwalker.
Matt uses podcast sponsor Square for a reason: it's seamless, fast, and smart. From Apple Pay to real-time tracking, Square makes getting paid the easiest part of business. No hidden fees or contracts, just tools that scale with you. Get up to $200 off hardware at square.com/go/mattwalker.
As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt:
Matt: Instagram @drmattwalker, X @sleepdiplomat,
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sleepdiplomat
- Matt explores how the brain constructs reality by examining neurological anomalies. He contrasts "super-recognizers" with those living with prosopagnosia, or face blindness. By analyzing the Capgras delusion, where loved ones are recognized but perceived as imposters, Matt illustrates the neurological split between conscious identification and the brain's internal emotional response.
The episode further explores phantom limbs and blindsight to reveal the mind’s "hidden machinery." Matt explains how specialized circuits for motion and color can fail in isolation, proving that our unified experience is actually a complex assembly. He invites listeners to marvel at their own consciousness and urges empathy for those with different neurological wiring.
Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.
In a supplement industry where trust is critical, Matt uses podcast supporter Puori. Their protein powders are free from hormones, GMOs, and pesticides, with every single batch third-party tested for over 200 contaminants. For protein you can trust, save 20% at puori.com/mattwalker.
Upgrade your oral care with Redmond Life. This fluoride-free, mineral-based toothpaste uses micro-hydroxyapatite to support enamel and bentonite clay for polishing. No harsh chemicals or artificial dyes - just fresh flavors. Use code WALKER for 15% off your first order at redmond.life/walker.
As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt:
Matt: Instagram @drmattwalker, X @sleepdiplomat,
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sleepdiplomat
- Matt examines the neurobiology of love, defining it as a reward system rather than just an emotion. He breaks love into three systems: lust (hormones), attraction (dopamine), and attachment (oxytocin). Using brain scans and prairie vole studies, he explains why romance feels like "madness" and why love is neurologically "blind."
Discussing long-term passion, Matt notes that some couples sustain dopamine-rich attraction for decades. He details how intimacy regulates stress and how orgasms require the brain to "switch off" control. While biology drives us, Matt argues that humans can consciously choose to build deep, lasting bonds through vulnerability.
Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.
Optimize your sleep recovery! Combat tired legs with Hollow Socks. Made from soft, breathable baby alpaca, their graduated compression boosts circulation without suffocating. Matt loves them so much, he even forgot he was wearing them on a 10-hour flight! Buy 2, Get 2 Free at Hollowsocks.com. Tell them the Matt Walker Podcast sent you!
Hydrate scientifically with LMNT, a sugar-free electrolyte mix backed by physiology and biochemistry. Try the permanent Lemonade Salt flavor for a balanced, clean boost without the sugar crash. Use Matt’s link to get a free 8-count sample pack with any purchase: drinklmnt.com/mattwalker.
As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out:
Matt: Instagram @drmattwalker, X @sleepdiplomat,
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@sleepdiplomat
- Exploring how daily memories shape the biology of sleep, Matt reveals that, beyond consolidating facts, the brain's restorative depth is a response to daytime effort. By showing how learning deepens sleep in specific regions, Matt reveals that the harder the brain works by day, the more it rests by night.
He also examines how emotional memories stabilize or fragment sleep, noting that mental activation, not sadness, prevents rest. By viewing a restless night as a brain doing its job well, listeners can focus on lowering agitation. In the end, Matt offers tips on building sleep by tending to the day and its "conversations."
Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.
In a supplement industry where trust is critical, Matt uses podcast supporter Puori. Their protein powders are free from hormones, GMOs, and pesticides, with every single batch third-party tested for over 200 contaminants. For protein you can trust, save 20% at puori.com/mattwalker.
Another of this week's sponsors, AG1, is one that Matt relies upon for his foundational nutrition. Their new science-backed Next Gen formula features upgraded probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Start your subscription today to get a FREE bottle of Vitamin D3+K2 and 5 free travel packs with your first order at drinkag1.com/mattwalker.
As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt:
Matt: Instagram @drmattwalker, X @sleepdiplomat,
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sleepdiplomat
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About The Matt Walker Podcast
The Matt Walker Podcast is all about sleep, the brain, and the body. Matt is a Professor of Neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley. He is the author of the book, Why We Sleep and has given a few TED talks. Matt is an awkward British nerd who adores science and the communication of science to the public.Podcast website
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