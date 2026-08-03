Matt explains the science of deep sleep, emphasizing that this front-loaded stage is vital for physical and mental repair. To boost it, he recommends "builders" like consistent wake times, daily exercise, and pre-bed warming to trigger core cooling. These habits help align the body's clock and maximize the restorative cycles occurring early in the night.



Matt also warns against "saboteurs" like caffeine, alcohol, and cannabis, which fragment sleep architecture despite appearing to help. He suggests a "garden" approach - managing light, diet, and mental calm - rather than relying on gadgets or pills. By fostering these natural conditions, listeners can protect the brain's nightly cleaning crew and support long-term health.



Please note that Matt is not a medical doctor, and none of the content in this podcast should be considered medical advice in any way, shape, or form, nor prescriptive in any way.



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As always, if you have thoughts or feedback you’d like to share, please reach out to Matt:

Matt: Instagram @drmattwalker, X @sleepdiplomat,

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sleepdiplomat