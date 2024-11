MissUnderstood: The ADHD in Women Channel

Hyperfocus: “Hope is not a plan.” How to manage ADHD at work

ADHD can create all kinds of challenges in the workplace. Like a list of infinite things to do and to remember. A busy, ever-changing schedule. And co-workers who don't always know what's going on in your mind. There's a lot to figure out. But recently, Rae Jacobson found herself wondering what it's like on the other side — to manage someone who's neurodivergent and still figuring it out. So, Rae called her former boss, Caroline Miller, the editorial director of the Child Mind Institute. On this episode of Hyperfocus, Rae and Caroline go over this question and Caroline shares some advice on ADHD at work — for employees and managers alike. To get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the Hyperfocus podcast page at Understood.orgWe love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resources"Masking my ADHD at work was exhausting, so I stopped"Workplace supports: A guide for employees 3 big myths (and truths) about workplace accommodationsHow to ask for a workplace accommodation Timestamps(03:49) Caroline's first thoughts on working with Rae(09:16) Neurodiversity initiatives: Trends vs. real support(17:04) "Hope is not a plan"(22:05) Caroline's keys for hiring