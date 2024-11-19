MissUnderstood: The ADHD in Women Channel

If you like this show, consider making a donation this holiday season. 100% of your donation will go towards helping us create more podcasts (like this one!). Click here to make a gift today.It’s a scenario some women with ADHD know all too well. Glancing over at the clock after being so immersed in a project or task and realizing that hours have flown by. This common occurrence is often referred to as trouble with time perception, or time blindness.In this episode, listen as Dr. Monica Johnson explains the link between ADHD and time perception. Discover why some women with ADHD have trouble keeping track of time. And learn practical strategies to help manage time more effectively.To get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the MissUnderstood Channel at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesADHD and “time blindness”ADHD and: Time managementTimestamps(00:39) What is time perception?(02:35) Why can time perception be a struggle for women with ADHD?(06:07) Ways to manage trouble with time perception
Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
--------
10:50
Hyperfocus: “Hope is not a plan.” How to manage ADHD at work
If you like this show, consider making a donation this holiday season. 100% of your donation will go towards helping us create more podcasts (like this one!). Click here to make a gift today.ADHD can create all kinds of challenges in the workplace. Like a list of infinite things to do and to remember. A busy, ever-changing schedule. And co-workers who don’t always know what’s going on in your mind. There’s a lot to figure out. But recently, Rae Jacobson found herself wondering what it’s like on the other side — to manage someone who’s neurodivergent and still figuring it out. So, Rae called her former boss, Caroline Miller, the editorial director of the Child Mind Institute. On this episode of Hyperfocus, Rae and Caroline go over this question and Caroline shares some advice on ADHD at work — for employees and managers alike. To get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the Hyperfocus podcast page at Understood.orgWe love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resources“Masking my ADHD at work was exhausting, so I stopped”Workplace supports: A guide for employees 3 big myths (and truths) about workplace accommodationsHow to ask for a workplace accommodation Timestamps(03:49) Caroline’s first thoughts on working with Rae(09:16) Neurodiversity initiatives: Trends vs. real support(17:04) “Hope is not a plan”(22:05) Caroline’s keys for hiring
Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
--------
24:26
Tips from an ADHD Coach: Psychological safety
If you like this show, consider making a donation this holiday season. 100% of your donation will go towards helping us create more podcasts (like this one!). Click here to make a gift today.We can feel more anxiety in some situations than others. Some people and settings may make us more on edge, and others more relaxed. Psychological safety is the freedom to be imperfect or to make mistakes without major consequences. With ADHD, psychological danger can be even more intense due to challenges with impulse control, executive dysfunction, and emotional dysregulation. ADHD coach Jaye Lin talks about what can make us feel more psychologically safe, and what can make us feel more anxious and dysregulated.Related resourcesManaging your emotions with ADHD: One lawyer’s storyADHD and emotionsADHD and anxietyTimestamps(00:47) Dina’s quote(02:19) What is psychological safety, and psychological danger?(04:14) ADHD and psychological danger(8:26) What can we do if we find ourselves constantly feeling psychologically unsafe?(14:17) RecapTo get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the MissUnderstood podcast channel page at Understood.Have a challenge you'd like Jaye to talk about in an episode? Email or send a voice memo to us at [email protected].
Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
--------
16:34
Sorry, I Missed This: ADHD and self-advocacy at work
If you like this show, consider making a donation this holiday season. 100% of your donation will go towards helping us create more podcasts (like this one!). Click here to make a gift today.Self-advocacy and ADHD workplace disclosure come together in a package. It’s important to know yourself and your values in order to be the best self-advocate you can be. In this week’s episode, ADHD at Work founder Meghan Brown-Enyia answers the question: What is a good self-advocate? And, gives her recipe for advocating for yourself. Related resourcesWhat is self-advocacy?Pros and cons of disclosing a disability to employersAccommodations: What they are and how they workMeghan’s website, ADHDatwork.coTimestamps(03:05) Why did Meghan create ADHD at Work?(06:59) Am I ready to be an ADHD self-advocate?(09:37) Meghan’s recipe for self-advocacy(13:19) Self-advocacy and emotional regulation(16:08) How do you figure out your ADHD needs in the workplace?(19:33) Best practices for asking for supports(24:00) Am I a bad self-advocate if I choose not to disclose my ADHD?(26:36) Where you can find MeghanTo get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the Sorry, I Missed This podcast page at Understood.orgWe love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected].
Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
--------
29:39
ADHD and: Caffeine
If you like this show, consider making a donation this holiday season. 100% of your donation will go towards helping us create more podcasts (like this one!). Click here to make a gift today.Picture this: A woman with ADHD grabs her morning coffee hoping it will help her tackle the day. But over time she notices that while caffeine offers a quick boost, it can also affect other symptoms of ADHD.In this episode, listen as Dr. Monica Johnson explains the complex relationship between ADHD and caffeine. Hear how caffeine can affect ADHD symptoms. Learn strategies for safe caffeine intake. And discover alternatives to help with focus and energy.To get a transcript and check out more episodes, visit the MissUnderstood channel at Understood.We love to hear from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesADHD and caffeine: What parents need to knowTypes of ADHD medicationsTimestamps(01:02) Why some people with ADHD use caffeine(01:35) Ways caffeine can impact ADHD symptoms(03:44) Impact of caffeine on women(05:58) How to best manage caffeine use
Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
From Understood.org, this is MissUnderstood: The ADHD in Women Channel. It’s the first-ever podcast channel for women with ADHD.
For decades, women with ADHD have been overlooked and undiagnosed. That’s finally beginning to change. But there’s still so far to go.
This is where MissUnderstood comes in. We’re a channel made by women with ADHD for women with ADHD. And we’re talking about the things we want to hear. Women with ADHD need (good!) information, smart takes on ADHD topics, and so much more.
Hang out with @catieosaurus and guests as they discuss ADHD, relationships, and sex on Sorry, I Missed This. Get answers to the ADHD questions you didn’t know you had from Dr. Monica Johnson on ADHD and…. Or tune in for practical tips from empathetic ADHD coach (who’s totally been there) Jaye Lin with Tips From an ADHD Coach.