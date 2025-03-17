Introducing “Climbing the Walls”

From Understood.org, Climbing the Walls is an investigative limited-series podcast that explores why women weren’t diagnosed with ADHD for so long — and how the massive uptick in diagnoses since the pandemic is changing the ways we think about ADHD.Join host Danielle Elliot, a health and science journalist, as she digs into the recent rise of ADHD diagnoses among women. Danielle weaves together scientific explanations with personal stories, including her own, from the many women who know it all too well. Through their lived experiences and candid conversations with mental health experts, Danielle starts getting answers to some of her big questions around the surge in ADHD diagnoses, like: Why women? And why now?