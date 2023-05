237 Overcoming Compulsive Hoarding with That Hoarder

In this podcast we are so privileged to have a guest who is willing to share her story of living with a very full home. She says "I have been a compulsive hoarder for as long as I can care to remember. As a child I was messy and just didn't understand how to tidy up. As an adult I lost the ability altogether." We find out how living with hoarding behaviours has unfolded for her.I'm a middle-aged woman in the UK who has been a compulsive hoarder for longer than I care to remember. As a child, I was messy and just didn't understand how to tidy up. As an adult, I lost the ability altogether. I do not want to live like this but dehoarding my home is proving to be very difficult. Even if I get over the daft attachments to a ripped envelope or a top that hasn't fitted me for four years, the practicalities of getting anything done are so tricky. So I started a website and podcast to share my progress. I especially hope that the site and podcast will appeal to other hoarders so that we can offer mutual support and share our experiences and tips. That Hoarder's Facebook page @ThatHoarder on Twitter That Hoarder's Website That Hoarder on YouTube Mentioned in this episode:Podcast ep 85: How to ask for help - professional organisers and hoarding with Declutter Hub's Lesley Spellman