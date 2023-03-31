Achieving the clutter-free organised home of your dreams can be a tough, emotional journey. Decluttering is never about the stuff. It's all about the emotions t... More
239 How do I fall back in love with my house
239 How do I fall back in love with my house

We come across so many people who have fallen out of love with their home and are on the verge of moving or taking drastic action. But sometimes it's not the home itself, it's the clutter that resides there. In this podcast we are going to talk about what you can do to fall back in love with your home again.
4/28/2023
37:53
238 10 one minute habits for a clutter free home
238 10 one minute habits for a clutter free home

Today we're going to talk about 10 things you need to do every day to have an impact on the visual clutter in your home. The best thing about these 10 things is that they will take one-minute or less, so listen to a quick fire podcast and make a real difference to your home every day.
4/21/2023
31:56
237 Overcoming Compulsive Hoarding with That Hoarder
In this podcast we are so privileged to have a guest who is willing to share her story of living with a very full home. She says ”I have been a compulsive hoarder for as long as I can care to remember. As a child I was messy and just didn't understand how to tidy up. As an adult I lost the ability altogether.” We find out how living with hoarding behaviours has unfolded for her.I'm a middle-aged woman in the UK who has been a compulsive hoarder for longer than I care to remember. As a child, I was messy and just didn't understand how to tidy up. As an adult, I lost the ability altogether.
I do not want to live like this but dehoarding my home is proving to be very difficult. Even if I get over the
daft attachments to a ripped envelope or a top that hasn't fitted me for four years, the practicalities of getting anything done are so tricky.
237 Overcoming Compulsive Hoarding with That Hoarder

So I started a website and podcast to share my progress. I especially hope that the site and podcast will appeal to other hoarders so that we can offer mutual support and share our experiences and tips. That Hoarder's Facebook page @ThatHoarder on Twitter That Hoarder's Website That Hoarder on YouTube Mentioned in this episode:Podcast ep 85: How to ask for help - professional organisers and hoarding with Declutter Hub's Lesley Spellman | Overcome Compulsive Hoarding with That HoarderOvercome Compulsive Hoarding with That Hoarder | Trying to escape from drowning in clutter
4/14/2023
43:52
236 How to start decluttering your paperwork
236 How to start decluttering your paperwork

Decluttering and organising the paperwork in your home can seem like a mammoth task. But why is it something we procrastinate on? In todays podcast we're going to talk about why paperwork is such a tricky thing to do.Mentioned in this episode:The Declutter Hub >> Purge Your Paperwork Declutter ChallengeCourse – Project Paperwork > The Declutter Hub
4/7/2023
29:52
235 The true cost of clutter
235 The true cost of clutter

It will come as no surprise that we believe that clutter is costing you dearly. Some of these costs are plain to see, but in todays podcast we are going to delve into the lesser known ways that your clutter is having a negative impact on your life.
