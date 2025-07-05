From Couch to 5K on Wegovy: The Energy Optimization Blueprint

Episode Summary:Feeling exhausted on GLP-1 medications? You're not alone—but you're not stuck either. In this game-changing episode, we reveal the modified Couch to 5K program specifically designed for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound users battling fatigue. Discover why 10,000 daily steps can accelerate your weight loss by 30%, learn the exact supplements that combat GLP-1 exhaustion, and get a week-by-week training plan that actually works with your medication (not against it). Whether you walk, jog, or run—this blueprint will get you to that 5K finish line.Key Takeaways:Why GLP-1 fatigue is temporary and how to work with it (not through it)The 10,000-step secret that boosts weight loss by 30% on GLP-1sComplete supplement protocol with exact timing for energy optimizationModified 10-week Couch to 5K program designed for GLP-1 usersHow to differentiate between "I can't" and "I don't want to" fatigueWhy walking counts as much as running (and might be better!)Treadmill incline hacks that burn 50% more caloriesThe power of exercise buddies for GLP-1 successResources Mentioned:B-Complex vitamins (methylated forms)Magnesium Glycinate (200-400mg)CoQ10 (100-200mg)Electrolyte powders (sugar-free)Step tracking apps (Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit)Couch to 5K apps modified for intervalsLocal walking groups and GLP-1 communitiesSuccess Story Highlights:Sarah: Couldn't walk to mailbox → Completed 5K in 34 minutesTom: Used treadmill inclines exclusively → Lost 95 poundsMaria: Walks every 5K (no running) → Completed 10 races on ZepboundDavid: Formed "GLP-1 Striders" walking group → Lost 80 poundsAction Steps:Track your energy patterns for one weekStart hydration protocol (80+ oz daily)Order essential supplementsFind one walking buddySchedule three 10-minute walks this weekDownload step tracking appMark calendar for Week 1 start dateNotable Quotes:"You don't have to run a single step to complete a 5K—walking counts!" "The 10-minute rule: If you're exhausted, commit to just 10 minutes." "Every 1% treadmill incline burns 5% more calories." "GLP-1 users who hit 10,000 steps daily lose 30% more weight."