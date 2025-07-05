Powered by RND
GLP-1 Tribe
GLP-1 Tribe
GLP-1 Tribe

Eric Eden
Health & Wellness
GLP-1 Tribe
  11 Foods That Naturally Boost GLP-1 (Nature's Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic)
    Want to boost you results?  Can't afford Ozempic? Your grocery store might have the answer.Discover 11 science-backed foods that naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production – no prescription needed, no insurance battles, just real food that supports your weight loss journey.Our companion blog post for this episodehttps://www.glp-1tribe.com/11-foods-that-naturally-boost-glp-1-natures-ozempic/What You'll Learn:🥑 How certain foods trigger your body's natural "appetite control" hormone 🔬 The realistic truth about food vs. medication (spoiler: food helps, but isn't magic) ✨ Why fiber + protein + healthy fats = the GLP-1 trifectaThe 11 GLP-1 Boosting Foods:AvocadosEggsGreek Yogurt (full-fat)Leafy GreensSteel-cut OatsLegumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas)Nuts (especially almonds, walnuts)Fatty Fish (salmon, mackerel)BerriesJerusalem ArtichokesFermented Foods (kimchi, sauerkraut)Key Takeaway:These foods won't replicate Ozempic's dramatic effects, but they offer a sustainable, affordable way to support your body's own appetite-regulating systems. Perfect for those who can't access medications or want to enhance their current treatment.Resources:Free GLP-1 Foods Shopping List at glp1tribe.comCheck out our free GLP-1 recipe library and GLP1 recipe creator
    21:47
  From Couch to 5K on Wegovy: The Energy Optimization Blueprint
    We have a companion blog post on this episode - read it here.Episode Summary:Feeling exhausted on GLP-1 medications? You're not alone—but you're not stuck either. In this game-changing episode, we reveal the modified Couch to 5K program specifically designed for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound users battling fatigue. Discover why 10,000 daily steps can accelerate your weight loss by 30%, learn the exact supplements that combat GLP-1 exhaustion, and get a week-by-week training plan that actually works with your medication (not against it). Whether you walk, jog, or run—this blueprint will get you to that 5K finish line.Key Takeaways:Why GLP-1 fatigue is temporary and how to work with it (not through it)The 10,000-step secret that boosts weight loss by 30% on GLP-1sComplete supplement protocol with exact timing for energy optimizationModified 10-week Couch to 5K program designed for GLP-1 usersHow to differentiate between "I can't" and "I don't want to" fatigueWhy walking counts as much as running (and might be better!)Treadmill incline hacks that burn 50% more caloriesThe power of exercise buddies for GLP-1 successResources Mentioned:B-Complex vitamins (methylated forms)Magnesium Glycinate (200-400mg)CoQ10 (100-200mg)Electrolyte powders (sugar-free)Step tracking apps (Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit)Couch to 5K apps modified for intervalsLocal walking groups and GLP-1 communitiesSuccess Story Highlights:Sarah: Couldn't walk to mailbox → Completed 5K in 34 minutesTom: Used treadmill inclines exclusively → Lost 95 poundsMaria: Walks every 5K (no running) → Completed 10 races on ZepboundDavid: Formed "GLP-1 Striders" walking group → Lost 80 poundsAction Steps:Track your energy patterns for one weekStart hydration protocol (80+ oz daily)Order essential supplementsFind one walking buddySchedule three 10-minute walks this weekDownload step tracking appMark calendar for Week 1 start dateNotable Quotes:"You don't have to run a single step to complete a 5K—walking counts!" "The 10-minute rule: If you're exhausted, commit to just 10 minutes." "Every 1% treadmill incline burns 5% more calories." "GLP-1 users who hit 10,000 steps daily lose 30% more weight."
About GLP-1 Tribe

The GLP-1 Community - Transforming Health Together!Join our supportive community of people taking GLP1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. Sharing experiences, resources, and celebrating successes together. This podcast is the official podcast of glp1tribe.com.
Health & Wellness

