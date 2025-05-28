In this episode, Janna dives into the topic of oversharing. She candidly reflects on her own experiences with sharing too much information within her close circles, including friends and family. Janna discusses the importance of understanding boundaries when it comes to sharing personal details and the impact it can have on relationships. Listeners will gain insights into recognizing their own oversharing habits and learn how to navigate their communication more effectively. Tune in for valuable tips on becoming your own wellness advocate by fostering healthier interactions. Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share the podcast to support the show!"Privacy is a big deal. In fact, we all need to work on being a little more private."Notes:[00:01:07] Oversharing personal life details.[00:03:37] The burden of sharing news.[00:08:12] Protecting your privacy.[00:10:19] Dislike for nosiness and small talk.[00:13:39] The value of privacy.Follow JannaWork with JannaInstagramOrder Janna’s #1 bestselling book Unf*uck Your Mind
15:47
How to Check Out to Check Back In
In this episode, Janna shares her personal journey of overcoming burnout and the importance of taking time for yourself. Janna dives deep into the concept of being alone versus feeling lonely, explaining that loneliness stems from emotional lack rather than physical solitude. She shares her own experiences of feeling invisible in her past marriage and how that led her to discover the freedom that comes with being alone. Tune in for an engaging conversation on how to balance life and prioritize self-care amidst the chaos. "Loneliness is not because you are alone. Loneliness is a feeling from emotional lack."Notes:[00:02:03] Importance of taking a break.[00:04:09] Loneliness vs. being alone.[00:10:22] Preparing for abundance and joy.[00:12:30] The importance of alone time.
14:46
Essential Nutrients for Optimal Mental Health
In this episdoe, Janna dives into the essential nutrients for optimal mental health. As we approach summer, it's crucial to understand how our bodies function and what they need to thrive. Janna shares her personal experiences with health challenges and emphasizes the importance of minerals, electrolytes, and high-quality supplements. Whether you're dealing with brain fog, anxiety, or just want to feel your best, this episode is packed with valuable insights and practical advice!Quote"if you're suffering from brain fog, anxiety, depression, there's a good chance you could just be deficient in your minerals."Notes:[00:04:56] Essential nutrients for mental health.[00:11:28] Importance of potassium for health.[00:14:00] Importance of minerals for health.
16:30
Do They Really Love Me? How to Know for Sure.
In this episode, Janna dives into the topic of trust and discernment in relationships. She acknowledges the challenges many face after experiencing betrayal, disappointment, or heartbreak. Janna encourages listeners to reflect on their past experiences and the impact they have on how they perceive new connections. She offers her insights as a mindset expert, nutritionist, and health advocate, emphasizing the importance of being aware of one's feelings and instincts when evaluating trust in others. Janna invites listeners to share their questions and topics for future episodes, fostering a supportive community focused on personal growth and wellness. Tune in to gain valuable wisdom on navigating relationships and building a stronger, healthier you."If they are telling you a bunch of stuff, but they just can never show it, cut the fucking cord!"Notes:[00:03:45] Actions matching words.[00:06:51] Being sensitive is powerful.[00:09:31] Cut toxic relationships from your life.[00:13:31] Healthy relationships and self-awareness.[00:17:18] Relationship readiness and personal growth.
19:04
How to Be the Safe Space for Others
In this episode, host Janna Johnson dives deep into the art of listening and how it plays a crucial role in our relationships. Are you truly a good listener? Janna shares her insights on creating a safe space for others to open up, the importance of empathy, and the pitfalls of making assumptions. Join Janna as she reflects on her own experiences, including her recent home renovations and the lessons learned from her past. Discover how to be the supportive friend, partner, or family member that others can lean on without judgment or unsolicited advice.Quote"When someone talks to you, when someone decides to be vulnerable with you and brave, there is a reason for that."Notes:[00:02:05] How to be a good listener.[00:06:01] Assumptions in communication.[00:10:30] Understanding empathy vs. sympathy.[00:12:15] Meeting people where they are.[00:16:55] Lifelong learning mindset.
