Do They Really Love Me? How to Know for Sure.

In this episode, Janna dives into the topic of trust and discernment in relationships. She acknowledges the challenges many face after experiencing betrayal, disappointment, or heartbreak. Janna encourages listeners to reflect on their past experiences and the impact they have on how they perceive new connections. She offers her insights as a mindset expert, nutritionist, and health advocate, emphasizing the importance of being aware of one’s feelings and instincts when evaluating trust in others. Janna invites listeners to share their questions and topics for future episodes, fostering a supportive community focused on personal growth and wellness. Tune in to gain valuable wisdom on navigating relationships and building a stronger, healthier you."If they are telling you a bunch of stuff, but they just can never show it, cut the fucking cord!"Notes:[00:03:45] Actions matching words.[00:06:51] Being sensitive is powerful.[00:09:31] Cut toxic relationships from your life.[00:13:31] Healthy relationships and self-awareness.[00:17:18] Relationship readiness and personal growth.Follow JannaWork with JannaInstagramOrder Janna’s #1 bestselling book Unf*uck Your Mind