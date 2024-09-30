Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessTherapy Chat
Listen to Therapy Chat in the App
Listen to Therapy Chat in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Therapy Chat

Podcast Therapy Chat
Laura Reagan, LCSW-C
Laura Reagan, LCSW-C, Psychotherapist, Burnout Prevention Consultant and Certified Daring Way™ Facilitator interviews guests to discuss holistic and alternative...
Health & WellnessMental HealthScienceSocial Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 464
  • 460: Understanding the Impact of Childhood Emotional Neglect With Dr. Jonice Webb
    Welcome back to Therapy Chat! This week's episode is one that many of us will find enlightening during this holiday season. We're revisiting two previous interviews with Dr. Jonice Webb, who identified the concept of Childhood Emotional Neglect. What is it? Listen to these 2 back to back episodes to understand! Here's what you'll hear: so many adults suffer with trauma symptoms but don't understand why. Listening to this week's episode may be helpful for anyone who grew up before the 2010's, when parents began to be more aware of attachment needs. Before that time most parents were not very well aware of children's emotional needs or how to meet them. This leaves us feeling empty and struggling in relationships as adults, or feeling there is something wrong with us. Even if your parents did know about attachment needs, it doesn't mean they were always able to meet them, despite their best intentions. As always, thanks for listening to Therapy Chat!Visit Dr. Jonice Webb's website here: 🌟TRAUMA THERAPISTS🌟 We are needed more than ever. I'm committed to supporting you and created a community for you to be part of. From now through December 31, 2024 you can join my membership community, Trauma Therapist Network, and receive a special discount on your first month. Apply here: https://go.traumatherapistnetwork.com/join !Watch this episode in video format on YouTube!Therapists - get special savings on trainings through our partnership with Psychotherapy Networker/PESI. Trainings with many previous Therapy Chat guests are discounted at this link. Thank you to TherapyNotes for sponsoring this week’s episode! TherapyNotes makes billing, scheduling, notetaking, and telehealth incredibly easy. And now, for all you prescribers out there, TherapyNotes is proudly introducing E-prescribe! Try it today with no strings attached, and see why everyone is switching to TherapyNotes, now featuring E-prescribe! Use promo code “chat” at www.therapynotes.com to receive 2 FREE months of TherapyNotes!!Join the TTN e-mail list to learn what's coming up with Therapy Chat, Trauma Chat and Trauma Therapist Network and get my free PDF 5 Common Mistakes People Make When Searching For A Trauma Therapist here!Find my most frequently recommended resources for learning about trauma here – includes recommended books and trainings.Find a trauma therapist near you via findtraumatherapy.com! We believe that trauma is real, healing is possible and help is available at Trauma Therapist Network. Love Therapy Chat? Leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and subscribe where you listen to your podcasts! Thank you!Podcast produced by Vaudeo Productions - https://vaudeoproductions.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Sunbasket: https://sunbasket.com/THERAPYCHAT* Get 15% off on your entire first order at happymammoth.com with code CHAT at checkout!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    --------  
    54:42
  • 459: Adult Children Of Emotionally Immature Parents - With Dr. Lindsay Gibson
    Welcome back to Therapy Chat! This week we have a replay of my first interview with Dr. Lindsay Gibson. Having emotionally immature parents is a common issue, but most of us don't realize how traumatizing it can be to grow up this way. When we are bothered by anxiety, depressive symptoms, low self worth and other effects of trauma, we may think there's something wrong with us. But as they say, 'it's not you, it's what happened to you.' In this conversation Dr. Lindsay Gibson explains why emotionally immature adults are the way they are, and how it affects their children into adulthood. Understanding these dynamics is an important aspect of breaking cycles of intergenerational trauma. During the holiday season it's so common to have trauma reactions arise when interacting with our families of origin. Knowledge is power - I hope this episode will be helpful to you!🌟 Trauma Therapists 🌟 We are needed more than ever. I'm committed to supporting you and created a community for you to be part of. Join the waiting list for my membership community, Trauma Therapist Network! Go here to add your name: https://go.traumatherapistnetwork.com/join and take advantage of up to 50% off your first month! Hurry, the sooner you submit your application, the larger your discount will be. We are keeping doors open until January 1, 2025, and the discount rate will decrease each week between now and then. Sign up now to save 50% on your first month of membership at any level!Watch this episode in video format on YouTube!This episode is sponsored by Psychotherapy Networker and PESI. Therapists, visit the PESI/Psych Networker partner page for huge discounts on trainings offered by many previous (and some potential future) Therapy Chat guests!Thank you to TherapyNotes for sponsoring this week’s episode! TherapyNotes makes billing, scheduling, notetaking, and telehealth incredibly easy. And now, for all you prescribers out there, TherapyNotes is proudly introducing E-prescribe! Try it today with no strings attached, and see why everyone is switching to TherapyNotes, now featuring E-prescribe! Use promo code “chat” at www.therapynotes.com to receive 2 FREE months of TherapyNotes!!Join the TTN e-mail list to learn what's coming up with Therapy Chat, Trauma Chat and Trauma Therapist Network and get my free PDF 5 Common Mistakes People Make When Searching For A Trauma Therapist here!Find my most frequently recommended resources for learning about trauma here – includes recommended books and trainings.Find a trauma therapist near you via findtraumatherapy.com! We believe that trauma is real, healing is possible and help is available at Trauma Therapist Network. Love Therapy Chat? Leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and subscribe where you listen to your podcasts! Thank you!Podcast produced by Vaudeo Productions - https://vaudeoproductions.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Sunbasket: https://sunbasket.com/THERAPYCHAT* Get 15% off on your entire first order at happymammoth.com with code CHAT at checkout!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    --------  
    49:23
  • 458: Parts Perspectives From Lived Experience + IFS With Dr. Jamie Marich + Dr. Dick Schwartz
    Welcome back to Therapy Chat! This week we have a conversation with two guest that I hope you'll find interesting whether you identify as a therapist, a human with complex PTSD/developmental trauma, part of a system of multiples or someone with a dissociative disorder, or if you are anyone who's curious about parts work and your inner world. I was honored to record this interview earlier this month with two amazing therapists who are thought leaders in the trauma world: Dr. Jamie+ Marich, author of Dissociation Made Simple and many other books; and Dr. Dick Schwartz, who developed Internal Family Systems (IFS). Dr. Jamie Marich (she/they/we) began her career as a humanitarian aid worker in Bosnia-Hercegovina from 2000-2003, primarily teaching English and music. Jamie travels internationally teaching on topics related to trauma, EMDR therapy, expressive arts, mindfulness, and yoga, while maintaining a private practice and online education operations in her home base of Akron, OH. Marich is the founder of the Institute for Creative Mindfulness and the developer of the Dancing Mindfulness approach to expressive arts therapy. Her personal memoir about surviving spiritual abuse called You Lied to Me About God came out in October 2024.Dr. Dick Schwartz began his career as a family therapist and an academic at the University of Illinois at Chicago. There his patients became his teachers as they described how their parts formed networks of inner relationship that resembled the families he had been working with. He also found that as they focused on and, thereby, separated from their parts, they would shift into a state he calls Self. From these explorations the Internal Family Systems (IFS) model was born in the early 1980s. IFS is now evidence-based and has become a widely-used form of psychotherapy, particularly with trauma. It provides a non-pathologizing, optimistic, and empowering perspective and a practical and effective set of techniques for working with individuals, couples, families, and more recently, corporations and classrooms.Learn more about Dr. Jamie Marich here.Learn more about Dr. Dick Schwartz and IFS here.🌟 Trauma Therapists 🌟 We are needed more than ever. I'm committed to supporting you and created a community for you to be part of. Join the waiting list for my membership community, Trauma Therapist Network! Go here to add your name: https://go.traumatherapistnetwork.com/join and you can register very soon with a special discount!Watch this episode in video format on YouTube!Thank you to TherapyNotes for sponsoring this week’s episode! TherapyNotes makes billing, scheduling, notetaking, and telehealth incredibly easy. And now, for all you prescribers out there, TherapyNotes is proudly introducing E-prescribe! Try it today with no strings attached, and see why everyone is switching toTherapyNotes, now featuring E-prescribe! Use promo code “chat” at www.therapynotes.com to receive 2 FREE months of TherapyNotes!!Join the TTN e-mail list to learn what's coming up with Therapy Chat, Trauma Chat and Trauma Therapist Network and get my free PDF 5 Common Mistakes People Make When Searching For A Trauma Therapist here!Find my most frequently recommended resources for learning about trauma here – includes recommended books and trainings.Find a trauma therapist near you via findtraumatherapy.com! We believe that trauma is real, healing is possible and help is available at Trauma Therapist Network. Love Therapy Chat? Leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and subscribe where you listen to your podcasts! Thank you!Podcast produced by Vaudeo Productions - https://vaudeoproductions.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Sunbasket: https://sunbasket.com/THERAPYCHAT* Get 15% off on your entire first order at happymammoth.com with code CHAT at checkout!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    --------  
    50:17
  • 457: Discovering Self + Healing Trauma Though IFS + Art With Sacha Mardou
    Welcome back to Therapy Chat! This week's guest is Sacha Mardou, an illustrator who has documented her journey of healing from family trauma and abuse using IFS therapy in a new graphic memoir called Past Tense, which is available now. Sacha is not a therapist, but she has a gift for making the process of IFS therapy relatable and her book is a fabulous resource for anyone who is interested in learning about healing. She's someone I've followed on social media for years - I even have an original work of hers in my home. I'm so excited that her work is now reaching a larger audience. There's something really powerful about the combination of artwork and therapy-related material that reaches another level when reading. Sacha Mardou is a British cartoonist and graphic novelist who now makes a home in St Louis, Missouri. Her graphic memoir, Past Tense: Facing Family Secrets and Finding Myself in Therapy (Avery Press, 2024) is an account of her emotional healing journey using IFS therapy.Find Sacha Mardou's book, Past Tense, on Amazon here.Visit Sacha's website here: https://ifscomics.com Follow Sacha on Facebook and Instagram🌟 Trauma Therapists 🌟 We are needed more than ever. I'm committed to supporting you and created a community for you to be part of. Join the waiting list for my membership community, Trauma Therapist Network! Go here to add your name: https://go.traumatherapistnetwork.com/join I'll be reopening doors later this month.Watch this episode in video format on YouTube!Thank you to TherapyNotes for sponsoring this week’s episode! TherapyNotes makes billing, scheduling, notetaking, and telehealth incredibly easy. And now, for all you prescribers out there, TherapyNotes is proudly introducing E-prescribe! Try it today with no strings attached, and see why everyone is switching toTherapyNotes, now featuring E-prescribe! Use promo code “chat” at www.therapynotes.com to receive 2 FREE months of TherapyNotes!!Join the TTN e-mail list to learn what's coming up with Therapy Chat, Trauma Chat and Trauma Therapist Network and get my free PDF 5 Common Mistakes People Make When Searching For A Trauma Therapist here!Find my most frequently recommended resources for learning about trauma here – includes recommended books and trainings.Find a trauma therapist near you via findtraumatherapy.com! We believe that trauma is real, healing is possible and help is available at Trauma Therapist Network. Love Therapy Chat? Leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and subscribe where you listen to your podcasts! Thank you!Podcast produced by Vaudeo Productions - https://vaudeoproductions.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Sunbasket: https://sunbasket.com/THERAPYCHAT* Get 15% off on your entire first order at happymammoth.com with code CHAT at checkout!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    --------  
    52:22
  • 456: Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy With Dr. Gina Hahn
    Welcome back to Therapy Chat! This week, it feels like women's health is even more important to discuss than before. This week I'm joined by my friend and my pelvic floor PT, Dr. Gina Hahn. Gina explained what pelvic floor PT is, what to expect if you begin working with a PFPT, why this area of all of our bodies, including women and those who have given birth as well as those identifying as male, is so important to our life and health. She spoke about how someone would know if PFPT could be helpful, how physical and emotional trauma can factor in and much more. Dr. Gina Hahn, DPT, RKC is an expert pelvic floor physical therapist. She chose the pelvic floor as a speciality during her first pregnancy. She realized the need for and value of this specialization as she moved through an adverse event and came out stronger on the other side. Gina empowers clients and helps them feel fully seen and heard, moving seamlessly from health care provider to coach to integrate and address the mind-body-soul of each client for effective and long-lasting results. Visit Dr. Gina Hahn's clinical practice website here.Learn about the book Gina co-wrote here: https://www.amazon.com/Hot-Mess-Mom-Transformational-Childbirth-ebook/dp/B0CW4PX3VJ 🌟 Trauma Therapists 🌟 We are needed more than ever. I'm committed to supporting you and created a community for you to be part of. Join the waiting list for my membership community, Trauma Therapist Network! Go here to add your name: https://go.traumatherapistnetwork.com/join I'll be reopening doors later this month.Watch this episode in video format on YouTube!Thank you to TherapyNotes for sponsoring this week’s episode! TherapyNotes makes billing, scheduling, notetaking, and telehealth incredibly easy. And now, for all you prescribers out there, TherapyNotes is proudly introducing E-prescribe! Try it today with no strings attached, and see why everyone is switching toTherapyNotes, now featuring E-prescribe! Use promo code “chat” at www.therapynotes.com to receive 2 FREE months of TherapyNotes!!Join the TTN e-mail list to learn what's coming up with Therapy Chat, Trauma Chat and Trauma Therapist Network and get my free PDF 5 Common Mistakes People Make When Searching For A Trauma Therapist here!Find my most frequently recommended resources for learning about trauma here – includes recommended books and trainings.Find a trauma therapist near you via findtraumatherapy.com! We believe that trauma is real, healing is possible and help is available at Trauma Therapist Network. Love Therapy Chat? Leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and subscribe where you listen to your podcasts! Thank you!Podcast produced by Vaudeo Productions - https://vaudeoproductions.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Sunbasket: https://sunbasket.com/THERAPYCHAT* Get 15% off on your entire first order at happymammoth.com with code CHAT at checkout!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    --------  
    35:15

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Therapy Chat

Laura Reagan, LCSW-C, Psychotherapist, Burnout Prevention Consultant and Certified Daring Way™ Facilitator interviews guests to discuss holistic and alternative approaches used in psychotherapy, counseling, coaching and healing sessions. Be a fly on the wall as therapists discuss the practice of psychotherapy and how they implement self care into their own lives to prevent therapist burnout. Conversations about mindfulness, self compassion, The Daring Way™, EMDR, art therapy, Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, other somatic methods, trauma, parenting, attachment will get you thinking deeply about therapy and the universal experience of being human, with all the joy and pain that entails.
Podcast website

Listen to Therapy Chat, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Therapy Chat: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:32:32 AM