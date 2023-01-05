The Wise Traditions podcast is for those who seek optimal health based on ancient wisdom. We believe that vibrant health cannot be cultivated in a lab, engineer... More
419: True Midwifery
What is the history of midwifery? Why has this profession been villainized in the past and how is it seen today? Is it legal in all states? What is transcendent about birth...and death? And how does it help to have someone present to assist? Lindsey Meehleis addresses all of the above. Lindsey is a board-certified midwife who was recently featured in the Heart & Soil movie "Nourished." She addresses the controversy of the way the movie starts: with two contrasting placentas. One from a mother who was well nourished, and another who was not. She also describes her commitment to making sure the baby's arrival is as safe and smooth, as possible. And why she believes we need to return to the model of womb-to-tomb care for tending to the sick and those who are arriving and departing from this planet. Lindsey is part of the "remembering" of honoring life, death, and everything in between. Visit her website: lindseymeehleis.com Join our WAPF email list Check out our sponsors: EarthRunners, Paleo Valley, Optimal Carnivore Watch "Nourished: Nutritional Wisdom for a Healthy Pregnancy" on YouTube
5/8/2023
43:09
418: Is Small Farming Sustainable?
In 2022, Vermont had 130 organic farms. Just one year later, there are only 60, with another 30 expected to go out of business in the next 12 months. How can we turn things around? And is small farming actually sustainable? Cynthia and Rich Larson of Larson Farm in Vermont are grass dairy farmers that are working on the sustainability of their own farm and of those around them, too. They know that sustainability has to do with more than just what works for the land. It must also be valuable for the community and economically sustainable for the farmer. This is one reason they have joined hands with a local Land Care Community of 17 grass-based dairies in Vermont. They are a group that wants to leave the land in better shape than when they found it. They are working to improve the ecosystem, protect the watershed, reduce pollution and regenerate the soil. They use modern equipment and strategies for facing farming challenges. Rich and Cynthia today tell their story about that partnership, how and why they transitioned from commercial farming to organic, and why they invite others to get into farming, too. Check out their website: larsonfarmvt.com Make the 50/50 pledge to support local farms Visit our sponsors Haven Holistic Health, Upgraded Formulas, Optimal Carnivore
5/1/2023
33:46
417: Where Physical, Emotional, And Mental Health Meet
Depression. Arrhythmia. Stress. Emotional burdens. How can we address our complex health conditions? And how is the physical related to the mental and emotional components of wellbeing? And is it best to address issues with conventional or unconventional protocols? Anette Ruiz is a holistic health coach and communications specialist. Alberto is a certified permaculturist and talk show host. Today, they tell their story of facing seemingly insurmountable health crises. Anette had moderate-to-severe depression; Alberto, a heart condition. Their island got hit by Hurricane Maria, and their stress levels went through the roof. They discuss today how they faced these experiences and what they learned through them--particularly how they have incorporated tools for holistic living that address the physical, mental, and emotional health of the body. Among other topics, they cover how to recognize the symptoms of depression, the power of gratitude, and why they will not use a microwave oven. P.S. We're so glad to have Anette and Alberto tell their story. We want you to get to know them, in part because they will soon be the new hosts of our Spanish "sister" podcast: Tradiciones Sabias! Follow Anette and Alberto on Instagram: @amar.eternosestudiantes Listen to our Spanish podcast: Tradiciones Sabias Find WAPF's Spanish resources Check out our sponsors: Earth Runners, Paleo Valley, Optimal Carnivore
4/24/2023
37:20
416: LIVE: Food, Farming And The Healing Arts
How do you celebrate the 10 million download milestone for the Wise Traditions podcast? With A LIVE podcast recording on a farm! Listen in on our conversation with top-of-the-line experts on our favorite topics: food, farming, and the healing arts, in front of an audience of about 130 of our closest friends/biggest fans. Among a number of topics, we discuss the easiest way to get organ meats in the family, how raw milk heals, the joys and woes of farming, and how the best pharmacy on the planet is found in the space between your two ears! Our panelists (and their respective websites) are: Hilary Boynton - schooloflunch.com Tania Teschke - bordeauxkitchen.com Sally Fallon Morell - nourishingtraditions.com Jesse Straight - whiffletreefarmva.com Robin Shirley - takebackyourhealthretreats.com Navin Hettiarachchi - navinhealth.com Follow us on Instagram @westonaprice for details on how to enter to win two tickets to our Wise Traditions conference in Kansas City this fall! Register for the Wise Traditions conference here: wisetraditions.org Check out our sponsors: NTI School, Upgraded Formulas, Optimal Carnivore Sign up for the Holistic & Happy event in June 2023 at Polyface sponsored by Holistic Hilda (our podcast host)
4/17/2023
45:34
415: Normalize Eating Organ Meats
Still unsure about organ meats? A lot of people are! Today you can learn a framework for how to prepare them, how to introduce them to picky eaters, and why they are excellent sources for energy, clarity, and the ability to set and accomplish goals. Janine Farzin from Offally Good Cooking even tells us her own story of how she went from disliking organ meats to now craving them...and how her kids love them now, too! Visit Janine's website: offallygoodcooking.com Check out our 11 Wise Traditions Dietary Principles See our sponsors: Earth Runners, Paleo Valley, Optimal Carnivore
The Wise Traditions podcast is for those who seek optimal health based on ancient wisdom. We believe that vibrant health cannot be cultivated in a lab, engineered through modern technology or found through "improving" nature. On the contrary, "life in all its fullness is Mother Nature obeyed," as Dr. Price put it. We thrive when we live as our ancestors did, and we can look to the past for clues on how to go about it.
This show, sponsored by the Weston A. Price Foundation, is an invitation to follow ancient health ways and to embrace alternative healing modalities to live our best lives. Our host, Hilda Labrada Gore, known as Holistic Hilda, interviews experts on a wide variety of topics--ranging from nutrient-dense foods to improving mental health to homesteading to detoxing to healing emotional trauma to the power of sunshine and mitigating EMFs. Every episode offers the listener a new (ancient) way to heal, grow, and live a happy life, brimming with vitality.