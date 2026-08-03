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594 episodes
- What if cattle could help restore degraded land, increase biodiversity, improve water cycles, and even produce more nutrient-dense food?
This week, regenerative rancher Alejandro Carrillo joins us from the Chihuahuan Desert of northern Mexico to explain how holistic grazing transformed his family's ranch from bare, compacted ground into thriving grasslands teeming with life. Alejandro describes the surprisingly simple management changes that allowed nature to begin healing itself—and why he believes many of the world's degraded landscapes can recover as well.
Alejandro explains how healthy soil functions like a sponge, why weeds are often nature's first responders, and how carefully managed herds can improve water infiltration, increase plant diversity, and support wildlife ranging from migratory birds to predators. He also shares fascinating research suggesting that regenerative grazing may produce exceptionally nutrient-dense beef rich in beneficial compounds rarely measured in conventional food analyses.
Along the way, we discuss the importance of working with nature rather than fighting it, how regenerative ranching can help ranchers remain profitable while improving the land, and why Alejandro believes this approach offers hope not only for farmers and ranchers, but for anyone concerned about the future of our food, our health, and the environment.
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Visit Alejandro Carrillo's website to learn more – https://www.desertgrasslands.com
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- What if the foundation of your child's lifelong health begins long before the first bite of solid food?
In this episode, Kate Pope, founder of the Mama Baby Biome, explains why preparing for pregnancy, nourishing the maternal microbiome, and protecting a baby's earliest microbial exposures may be some of the most important investments parents can make. Drawing from both her professional training and her own birth experiences—including an unexpected cesarean followed by a successful home birth—Kate shares practical guidance for supporting both mother and baby through pregnancy, birth, postpartum, breastfeeding, and the introduction of first foods.
Kate explains why the microbiome influences everything from digestion and immunity to allergies, eczema, and even picky eating. She discusses the critical role of postpartum healing, why breast milk is far more than nutrition, and why she believes meat stock—not rice cereal or fruit—is the ideal first food for babies. She also offers hope for parents whose children are already struggling with food sensitivities or selective eating, showing that it's never too late to rebuild health from the inside out.
Whether you're planning a pregnancy, raising young children, or simply curious about how our earliest nutritional choices shape lifelong wellness, this conversation offers a fascinating look at how traditional foods can help build healthier families for generations to come.
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588: What Homeopathy Understands That Modern Medicine Misses With Ronald Whitmont, MD07/20/2026 | 1h 4 mins.What if many of the treatments we rely on to relieve symptoms are actually interfering with the body's ability to heal?
Ronald Whitmont, MD, has spent decades exploring that question. A board-certified physician, homeopath, and former president of the American Institute of Homeopathy, he joins us to discuss the fundamental differences between conventional medicine and homeopathy—and why he believes modern science is beginning to validate what homeopaths have observed for more than 200 years.
Dr. Whitmont explains how homeopathy works, the fascinating story behind its discovery, and why it was once one of the most widely practiced forms of medicine in the United States. He also discusses the Flexner Report, the decline of homeopathy in America, and the growing body of research on the microbiome that is reshaping our understanding of health and disease.
Along the way, we explore symptom suppression, chronic illness, the body's innate healing capacity, and even the use of homeopathy in plants, livestock, and infectious disease prevention.
Whether you're completely new to homeopathy or have used it for years, this conversation offers a thought-provoking look at healing, science, and the future of medicine.
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Visit Dr. Ronald Whitmont's website to learn more
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- What happens when a public health leader refuses to make decisions based on fear?
In this episode, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo joins us to discuss the principles that guided him through one of the most turbulent periods in modern medicine. He reflects on his years at UCLA during the COVID-19 pandemic, why he publicly challenged lockdowns and mandates, and what it was like to work alongside Governor Ron DeSantis to chart a different course in Florida.
But this conversation goes far beyond policy.
Dr. Ladapo opens up about the childhood trauma that left him living in a near-constant state of fear, the unexpected healing journey that transformed his life just months before the pandemic began, and how that experience changed the way he practices medicine, understands chronic illness, and approaches leadership.
We also explore Florida's efforts to investigate contaminants in the food supply, remove fluoride from public water, protect informed consent, and address the environmental factors contributing to today's chronic disease epidemic.
Throughout this deeply personal and thought-provoking discussion, Dr. Ladapo reminds us that fear narrows our perspective, while wisdom, courage, and connection can help illuminate a better path forward.
Visit Dr. Joseph Ladapo's website to learn more
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- Kate Tietje believes plants carry wisdom—and in this episode, she explains why herbal remedies have remained trusted tools for healing across generations. Kate is the founder of Earthley Wellness, a longtime herbalist, homeschool mother of six, and author of the book Natural Remedies for Kids.
In this conversation, Kate shares how her journey into herbalism began when conventional medicine failed to help her young daughter's chronic health issues. What started as a personal search for answers eventually grew into one of the most trusted herbal wellness companies in the country.
Kate explains the philosophy behind herbalism, why whole plants work differently than pharmaceutical drugs, and how herbs can support the body rather than simply suppress symptoms. We also discuss medical freedom, concerns about toxic ingredients in modern food and personal care products, and why she believes families should have greater access to natural healing modalities.
Throughout the episode, Kate offers practical guidance for beginners—covering the best starter herbs to keep at home, how to safely forage and grow medicinal plants, and simple remedies anyone can make in their own kitchen. She also shares herbal suggestions for stress, sleep, digestion, postpartum recovery, immune support, and common childhood ailments.
If you've ever felt curious about herbal medicine but didn't know where to begin, this episode is a warm and practical introduction to the wisdom of plants and the traditions that have supported human health for generations.
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Visit Kate Tietje's website to learn more
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About Wise Traditions
The Weston A. Price Foundation's Wise Traditions podcast is for those who seek optimal health grounded in traditional wisdom. We believe that vibrant health cannot be cultivated in a lab, engineered through modern technology or found by "improving" nature. On the contrary, "Life in all its fullness is Mother Nature obeyed," as Dr. Weston A. Price observed. By learning from healthy societies of the past, we can rediscover how to live healthier lives today. The Foundation's podcast is an invitation to explore traditional food and healthways that support true vitality. Host and producer Kendall Nelson interviews leading experts on a wide range of topics—ranging from preparing traditional foods, nutrient-dense diets, organ meats and animal fats to grass-based farming, natural detoxification, the power of sunshine and mitigating EMFs. Each episode offers listeners practical insights and timeless wisdom to help them heal, grow and live more vibrant, fulfilling lives.Podcast website
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