What if many of the treatments we rely on to relieve symptoms are actually interfering with the body's ability to heal?

Ronald Whitmont, MD, has spent decades exploring that question. A board-certified physician, homeopath, and former president of the American Institute of Homeopathy, he joins us to discuss the fundamental differences between conventional medicine and homeopathy—and why he believes modern science is beginning to validate what homeopaths have observed for more than 200 years.

Dr. Whitmont explains how homeopathy works, the fascinating story behind its discovery, and why it was once one of the most widely practiced forms of medicine in the United States. He also discusses the Flexner Report, the decline of homeopathy in America, and the growing body of research on the microbiome that is reshaping our understanding of health and disease.

Along the way, we explore symptom suppression, chronic illness, the body's innate healing capacity, and even the use of homeopathy in plants, livestock, and infectious disease prevention.

Whether you're completely new to homeopathy or have used it for years, this conversation offers a thought-provoking look at healing, science, and the future of medicine.



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