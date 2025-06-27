In this special reflection episode of Mental Health Rewritten, host Dominic Lawson celebrates 40 days of the podcast's journey with over 1,000 subscribers and nearly 13,000 downloads. Dominic shares heartfelt gratitude for listeners' impactful messages, highlighting how powerful storytelling can transform conversations about mental health. Listeners discover the deliberate use of the gentle chime within episodes—a signal indicating insights grounded in respected clinical texts, DSM-5 and ICD-11, ensuring a balance of accuracy, clarity, and empathy. Bonus Content Highlights: Dr. Justin Dodson offers additional commentary from Episode 102: "Rewriting the Conversation Around Pornography," deepening the exploration of Gio's compelling story and the complexities surrounding pornography's impact on mental health. Gio's Personal Revelation: Listeners experience an intimate and candid moment as Gio explains his involvement in OnlyFans to his ex-girlfriend and mother, revealing the nuanced emotional landscape behind personal choices and societal judgment. Mental health is everyone's conversation. Through empathy, accuracy, and courageous storytelling, Mental Health Rewritten continues reshaping our understanding, breaking stigma, and fostering essential dialogue.
--------
8:19
Mental Margins: Sex Education & Understanding Predators
In this segment from episode 103, Rewriting The Conversation Around Sexual Assault, psychotherapist Havi Kang explores how societal perceptions around trauma, sexual assault, and mental health are evolving, highlighting the influence of movements like #MeToo and increased online dialogue. Dr. Justin Dodson joins the conversation to discuss the significant impacts when education about sexual health and trauma is suppressed, illustrating consequences from personal and professional perspectives.
--------
8:45
Mental Margins: Trauma
In this segment, host Dominic Lawson pauses the narrative to ground the discussion in clinical reality. With the term "trauma" now widely used in cultural and digital discourse, this segment brings clarity to its true clinical definitions, as outlined in the DSM-5 and ICD-11. The conversation reframes trauma not just as catastrophic events but also as chronic, cumulative experiences—what clinicians call "small t trauma. Why It Matters: This segment reinforces our mission to rewrite mental health narratives by ensuring that language, especially around trauma, is used responsibly and compassionately. It's a call to acknowledge lived experiences, even when they don't fit the stereotypical mold of trauma.
--------
3:38
Mental Margins: Men, Shame, and Assault
In this segment of Episode 103, "Rewriting the Conversation Around Sexual Assault," Mental Health Rewritten explores the often-overlooked experiences of men who have survived sexual violence. With poignant insight from Havi Kang and Dan Woerheide, the episode challenges pervasive myths that silence male survivors and hinder healing.
--------
5:45
Mental Margins: Complex PTSD
In this segment, hosts Dominic Lawson and Dan Woerheide explore the enduring psychological toll of sexual assault, turning their focus to Complex PTSD (C-PTSD). Dan reflects on the harrowing process of forensic exams for survivors—a clinical necessity that often reactivates trauma. Despite the compassion of SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) professionals, the experience underscores how systemic procedures can inadvertently retraumatize those they've been designed to help. Dominic introduces listeners to the concept of Complex PTSD, a diagnosis that goes beyond the acute symptoms of traditional PTSD. Unlike PTSD, which often follows a single traumatic event, Complex PTSD emerges from chronic, inescapable trauma—such as childhood abuse, captivity, or intimate partner violence. Dominic also touches on the lack of formal recognition for C-PTSD in the DSM-5, where it is instead often subsumed under the ambiguous category of “Other Specified Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorder.” This gap reflects an ongoing debate in psychiatry but presents real challenges for survivors seeking validation and appropriate care. Through Dan’s testimony and Dominic’s clinical context, this segment underscores Mental Health Rewritten's mission: to elevate hidden narratives, question institutional frameworks, and humanize the psychological aftermath of trauma.
"Mental Health Rewritten" is a groundbreaking podcast that delves into the most pressing and often stigmatized topics in mental and behavioral health. Hosted by the acclaimed Dominic Lawson—recipient of 33 podcasting awards, including multiple honors in the mental health space—this show offers a fresh perspective on issues ranging from sex addiction and substance abuse to eating disorders and racial trauma.
Each season is thoughtfully structured into themed mini-series, allowing for an in-depth exploration of complex subjects. Guided by the DSM-5 and ICD-11, episodes feature candid conversations with experts and individuals with lived experiences, providing listeners with both clinical insights and personal narratives.
Join us biweekly as we challenge societal norms, break down barriers, and rewrite the narrative surrounding mental health. Whether you're a mental health professional, someone with personal experience, or simply interested in understanding the intricacies of the human mind, "Mental Health Rewritten" offers valuable insights and fosters a community of empathy and support.
Subscribe now to embark on a journey of discovery and transformation.