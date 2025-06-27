Mental Margins: Complex PTSD

In this segment, hosts Dominic Lawson and Dan Woerheide explore the enduring psychological toll of sexual assault, turning their focus to Complex PTSD (C-PTSD). Dan reflects on the harrowing process of forensic exams for survivors—a clinical necessity that often reactivates trauma. Despite the compassion of SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) professionals, the experience underscores how systemic procedures can inadvertently retraumatize those they've been designed to help. Dominic introduces listeners to the concept of Complex PTSD, a diagnosis that goes beyond the acute symptoms of traditional PTSD. Unlike PTSD, which often follows a single traumatic event, Complex PTSD emerges from chronic, inescapable trauma—such as childhood abuse, captivity, or intimate partner violence. Dominic also touches on the lack of formal recognition for C-PTSD in the DSM-5, where it is instead often subsumed under the ambiguous category of “Other Specified Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorder.” This gap reflects an ongoing debate in psychiatry but presents real challenges for survivors seeking validation and appropriate care. Through Dan’s testimony and Dominic’s clinical context, this segment underscores Mental Health Rewritten's mission: to elevate hidden narratives, question institutional frameworks, and humanize the psychological aftermath of trauma.