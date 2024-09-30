Building Strength & Confidence with Sal Di Stefano

In this episode of Transform, hosts Sami Clarke and Sami Spalter are joined by fitness expert Sal Di Stefano for an honest conversation on strength training, self-love, and balanced wellness. Sal opens up about his own journey with body image and shares practical tools for shifting your mindset to support long-term growth—and actually enjoy the process!Together, they dive into the power of walking, the benefits of strength training, and simple protein hacks. Sal also shares his top advice for anyone in their 20s just starting out on how to feel strong, eat well, and build confidence. Tune in to get inspired and start your journey to a healthier you!Transform Instagram - click here!Sami Spalter Instagram - click here!Sami Clarke Instagram - click here!FORM Shop - click here!FORM Website - click here!Code TRANSFORM for 20% off an annual membership.This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:The juggle is real. Don’t just respond to stress, get ahead of it with Stress Relief from Ritual. Get 25% off your first month at ritual.com/TRANSFORMTimeline is offering 10% off your first order of Mitopure. Go to timeline.com/TRANSFORM.Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits are available at all major grocery stores.Exclusively for Transform listeners: visit weliveconscious.com and use code TRANSFORM at checkout for 15% off your first purchase. Plus, when you sign up for a subscription, you’ll save an additional 34%, along with free shipping.Advocate for your health today. Go to 23andme.com/TRANSFORM for your limited time offer.Total Health membership includes services initiated and performed by third-party clinicians and lab providers through the 23andMe platform. Additional terms and conditions also apply. See 23andme.com to learn more. Total Health Membership not available to residents of HI, NJ, NY, RI and US territories.Check with your FSA/HSA administrator to confirm eligibility.Go to bioptimizers.com/transform and use code TRANSFORM to get your discount and free gifts today!Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.