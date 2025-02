Self Sabotage - “I know what to do but I just can’t do it” | MMP Ep. 169

Today's podcast covers aspects of selfcare that we need to do to help accelerate fat loss.We know that doing these things will give us better results and yet we just don't do it.Instead we seem to sabotage ourselves. We might do it for a bit and then BOOM - we fall off the wagon and feel crap about ourselves.In this podcast we help you understand how to avoid self-sabotage, how to actually do the things you know are going to help you and actually enjoy the process at the same time with tactical strategies to get you there!TIMESTAMPS:(00:00) - Intro(01:54) - Why do we struggle doing what we need to do?(03:51) - Understanding the core problem: self-care rebellion(12:04) - How the subconscious mind influences self-sabotage(16:28) - Steps you can take to make food more enjoyable(23:18) - How to make exercise more enjoyable(27:35) - Overcoming resistance to establishing a bedtime routine(31:11) - Why are we blocked from prioritizing self-care activities?(35:24) - Understanding your patterns of rebellion against self-care routines(50:18) - What can we do today to integrate more joy and play into life?(58:44) - Creating your "pleasure map"(01:08:33) - Balancing responsibilities with pleasure and play(01:20:23) - The connection between stress and the vagal nerve----© 2025 Stephanie Fusnik & VitalityOET