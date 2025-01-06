17: From Pain to Gain – Dr. Shannon Ritchey’s Science-Backed Fitness Revolution
In this episode, the host welcomes Dr. Shannon Ritchey, a former physical therapist and fitness trainer, and founder of Evlo Fitness. Dr. Ritchey shares her journey from over-exercising and chronic pain to adopting a science-based approach to fitness. She emphasizes the importance of strength training for women, debunking myths about becoming "bulky" from lifting weights. Dr. Ritchey introduces her "REPS" framework for effective muscle building and highlights the significance of quality over quantity in workouts. The episode concludes with practical tips for sustainable fitness and the importance of educating women on effective exercise strategies.Links and Resources: Visit Modern Weight LossConnect with Modern Thyroid Clinic
--------
38:49
16: Balancing Hormones for a Healthier You – The Power of HRT with Dr. Amy Killen
In this podcast episode, host McCall McPherson interviews Dr. Amy Killen, a specialist in longevity and regenerative medicine. They delve into women's hormonal health, focusing on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), symptoms of hormonal decline, and the roles of progesterone, testosterone, and estrogen. Dr. Killen highlights the importance of addressing hormonal changes starting as early as age 35 and dispels myths surrounding HRT, particularly its impact on breast cancer and heart disease. They also explore the effects of birth control on testosterone levels and the benefits of bioidentical hormones for skin health and overall well-being.Links and Resources: Visit Modern Weight LossConnect with Modern Thyroid Clinic
--------
37:46
15: Holiday Health Hacks – Manage Stress, Sugar, and Self-Care with McCall McPherson
In this podcast episode, McCall McPherson offers practical tips for maintaining health and well-being during the holiday season. She discusses strategies like intermittent fasting, managing blood sugar levels, staying hydrated, and incorporating self-care practices. Emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries with family, McCall shares personal experiences and recommendations for reducing stress and promoting relaxation. Tools such as the New Calm app and post-holiday detox methods are highlighted. Overall, the episode serves as a comprehensive guide to help listeners navigate the holidays healthily and mindfully, balancing indulgence with self-care and well-being.Links and Resources: Visit Modern Weight LossConnect with Modern Thyroid Clinic
--------
28:34
14: Struggling with Thyroid Medications? The Shocking Truth About T4 vs. T3 with McCall McPherson
In this episode of "Modern Thyroid and Wellness," host McCall McPherson explores the intricacies of thyroid medications, focusing on the differences between T4 (inactive) and T3 (active) hormones. She educates listeners on the pros and cons of T4-based medications like levothyroxine, T3-based medications, combination medications like natural desiccated thyroid (NDT), and compounded medications. McCall emphasizes the importance of personalized treatment plans, advocating for T3-based solutions for those who struggle with T4 conversion. She also critiques the use of compounded medications due to dosing inconsistencies. The episode aims to empower listeners with knowledge for better thyroid health management.Links and Resources: Visit Modern Weight LossConnect with Modern Thyroid Clinic
--------
28:35
13: From Implants to Insights: Unpacking the Truth About Breast Implant Illness with Dr. Rob Whitfield
In this episode of the "Modern Thyroid and Wellness" podcast, host McCall McPherson converses with Dr. Rob Whitfield, a leading plastic surgeon specializing in breast implant illness (BII). Dr. Whitfield shares his journey into BII, highlighting the symptoms and the role of inflammation and genetics in women's health, particularly thyroid issues. He discusses the importance of complete capsulectomy during implant removal and introduces his holistic SHARP method for recovery. The episode emphasizes the need for comprehensive care, realistic patient expectations, and the significance of lifestyle factors in healing, offering valuable insights for those affected by BII.Links and Resources: Visit Modern Weight LossConnect with Modern Thyroid Clinic
Unlock the latest insights into thyroid health and wellness with McCall McPherson, PA-C. Through expert interviews, personal stories, and actionable advice, this podcast dives deep into thyroid disorders, exploring how they impact everything from energy levels to mental clarity. Whether you're navigating your own thyroid journey or seeking cutting-edge solutions for optimal health, you'll find practical tips and holistic strategies to support your well-being. Join McCall as she empowers listeners to take control of their thyroid health and live a more vibrant life.