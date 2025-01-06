14: Struggling with Thyroid Medications? The Shocking Truth About T4 vs. T3 with McCall McPherson

In this episode of "Modern Thyroid and Wellness," host McCall McPherson explores the intricacies of thyroid medications, focusing on the differences between T4 (inactive) and T3 (active) hormones. She educates listeners on the pros and cons of T4-based medications like levothyroxine, T3-based medications, combination medications like natural desiccated thyroid (NDT), and compounded medications. McCall emphasizes the importance of personalized treatment plans, advocating for T3-based solutions for those who struggle with T4 conversion. She also critiques the use of compounded medications due to dosing inconsistencies. The episode aims to empower listeners with knowledge for better thyroid health management.Links and Resources: Visit Modern Weight LossConnect with Modern Thyroid Clinic