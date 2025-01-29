S03 E05. Revolutionize Your Wellness Routine: The Power of Infrared Saunas and Cold Plunges with Kat and Lisa
In this episode of The Clear Skin Chronicles, Katie and Cris dive into the transformative world of infrared saunas, cold plunges, and the lesser-known pressotherapy, with special guests Kat and Lisa from Seek Sauna Studio. They provide insights into how these therapies can not only enhance skin health but also boost overall physical and mental well-being.Infrared saunas have been highlighted for their multitude of benefits, including detoxification, immune system enhancement, and mood improvement. Kat and Lisa discuss the scientific principles behind infrared wavelengths and their impact on the body’s systems, providing a deeper understanding of how it differs from traditional saunas.Also in this episode:Infrared saunas offer a deeper level of detoxification and health benefits by penetrating deep into tissues compared to traditional dry saunas.Despite the daunting temperature, cold plunges can significantly enhance metabolic rate, reduce inflammation, and boost dopamine levels.Starting with a hot (infrared) and ending with a cold plunge can create a powerful 'pumping' effect for detoxification and recovery.Additional Resources:Follow sēk Sauna Studio on Instagram | @seksaunasēk Sauna Studio Website | https://www.seksauna.com/Orion Infrared Red Light (Save 10% with this link)Let's ConnectApply to work with us in The Clear Skin Solution, here.Download The Gut Loving Cheat Sheet, here.Follow Katie on Instagram, here.#clearskin #clearskintips #clearskinroutines #clearskinsub #clearskindiet #clearskinproducts #clearskinmeditation #acneclearing #acneclearingdiet #acneclearingproducts #acneclearingjourney #acneclearingfoods #holisticnutritionist #holisticnutrition #holisticnutritioncoach #holisticnutritionblog #acneexpert
🎉 Flash Sale Alert! 🎉Struggling with acne? Join The CSS DIY today and get an exclusive BONUS 1:1 consult with Cris.📅 Hurry—Flash Sale ends Thursday, January 30th at 12 PM EST!👉 Grab your spot now at katiestewartwellness.com/diy.
43:45
S03 E04. Acne Detox Explained: Holistic Approaches to Clear Skin and Gut Health
In this episode of The Clear Skin Chronicles, Katie and Cris explore the concept of Acne Detox through holistic approaches that promote clear skin from within. They discuss how gut health, liver detox, hormonal balance, mindset, and skincare all play critical roles in the detoxification process, emphasizing the importance of self-healing and natural alignment of body functions over supplements or quick fixes. Katie and Cris also highlight how diet, stress, and lifestyle affect gut health, stressing the need for efficient digestion, stress management, and a nutrient-rich diet. By integrating these practices, listeners can create lasting changes in their skin and overall health, supporting a comprehensive acne detox that goes beyond superficial treatments.Also in this episode:Skin health starts from within by addressing gut health, liver detox, hormonal balance, mindset, and skincare practices.Secretory Immunoglobulin A is crucial for maintaining a healthy gut lining and preventing systemic inflammation that can lead to acne.Integrating stress management, dietary changes, and digestive support play a significant role in detoxifying the body and improving skin health.Additional Resources:Blog | The Best Diet for AcneBlog | The Kidney-Acne ConnectionBlog | Toxins In Your Skincare ProductsSkincare | Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating MaskSkincare | CLEARSTEM (Code KATIES to save 15%)Let's ConnectApply to work with us in The Clear Skin Solution, here.Download The Gut Loving Cheat Sheet, here.Follow Katie on Instagram, here.#clearskin #clearskintips #clearskinroutines #clearskinsub #clearskindiet #clearskinproducts #clearskinmeditation #acneclearing #acneclearingdiet #acneclearingproducts #acneclearingjourney #acneclearingfoods #holisticnutritionist #holisticnutrition #holisticnutritioncoach #holisticnutritionblog #acneexpert
46:44
S03 E03. Getting Clear Skin from the Inside Out: The Link Between Mental Health and Your Skin
In this episode of The Clear Skin Chronicles, Cris and Katie explore getting clear skin with Cici, who shares her powerful journey of overcoming acne and transforming her mindset. Cici reveals how emotional and mental well-being play a crucial role in achieving clear skin and overall life satisfaction. Through her candid reflections, she emphasizes the deep connection between mindset, emotional health, and skin health, showing how these factors impact not just acne, but broader life experiences. Cris and Katie commend Cici for her progress and her ability to articulate her transformative journey, offering listeners motivational insights into resilience, self-love, and the power of self-discovery. From overcoming skin struggles to finding her life purpose, Cici’s story is a testament to the power of holistic self-healing and personal growth.Also in this episode:Emotional and mental well-being play a critical role in the health of our skin, often contributing to the improvement or aggravation of conditions like acne.Engaging in deep self-reflection uncovers underlying emotional factors affecting skin and overall health, paving the way for genuine self-healing.Discovering true purpose and fostering a healthy relationship with oneself are profound aspects of personal growth, often emerging through the journey of addressing physical health challenges.Let's ConnectApply to work with us in The Clear Skin Solution, here.Download The Gut Loving Cheat Sheet, here.Follow Katie on Instagram, here.#clearskin #clearskintips #clearskinroutines #clearskinsub #clearskindiet #clearskinproducts #clearskinmeditation #acneclearing #acneclearingdiet #acneclearingproducts #acneclearingjourney #acneclearingfoods #holisticnutritionist #holisticnutrition #holisticnutritioncoach #holisticnutritionblog #acneexpert
42:24
S03 E02. Healing Inflammation from the Inside Out: Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition & Skin Health with Julie Daniluk
In this episode of The Clear Skin Chronicles, we explore healing inflammation and its impact on health issues, especially skin conditions. Julie Daniluk dives into the root causes of inflammation, from infections to hormonal imbalances, and discusses how they affect overall well-being. This episode offers valuable insights into the role of anti-inflammatory nutrition, functional testing, and anti-nutrients influence in managing inflammation. Julie also shares key takeaways from her updated book, Meals That Heal Inflammation, highlighting the importance of personalized nutrition and modern testing methods to identify hidden health concerns. Listeners will learn how tailored dietary approaches and lifestyle changes can reduce inflammation, improve skin health, and enhance overall vitality.Also in this episode:Inflammation is a key factor in numerous health issues, including skin conditions, and can be managed by addressing its root causes: infections, injuries, irritants, and imbalances.Functional testing, such as comprehensive blood, stool, and urine analyses, provides critical insights into hidden health issues often missed by standard medical tests.Identifying and eliminating anti-nutrients when needed can play a crucial role in reducing systemic inflammation and improving overall health.Additional ResourcesGet Julie’s book Meals That Heal Inflammation | MealsThatHeal.caFollow Julie on Instagram | @juliedaniluk🎉 Win a Copy of Julie’s Book! 🎉Share this episode on Instagram, tag @katiestewartwellness and @juliedaniluk, and you’re entered to win! It’s that simple.Deadline: Enter by Tuesday, January 14th, 2025. Winner announced Wednesday, January 15th, 2025, on Instagram.Don’t miss your chance to grab a copy of Meal That Heal Inflammation! Contest is open to residents of Canada and the US.Let's ConnectApply to work with us in The Clear Skin Solution, here.Download The Gut Loving Cheat Sheet, here.Follow Katie on Instagram, here.#clearskin #clearskintips #clearskinroutines #clearskinsub #clearskindiet #clearskinproducts #clearskinmeditation #acneclearing #acneclearingdiet #acneclearingproducts #acneclearingjourney #acneclearingfoods #holisticnutritionist #holisticnutrition #holisticnutritioncoach #holisticnutritionblog #acneexpert
57:33
S03 E01: Find Your Glow: Kathleen Cameron’s Manifestation Techniques for Beauty and Strength
In this episode of the Clear Skin Chronicles, we explore the transformative power of manifestation for beauty in a captivating conversation with expert Kathleen Cameron. This episode delves into key manifestation principles, including adopting an imagined state, emotional regulation, faith, and detachment from external validation and societal conditioning. Kathleen emphasizes the profound impact of thought patterns, the necessity of self-love and emotional intelligence, and the transformative role of imagination in achieving clear skin or other life goals. Also in this episode:Letting go of attachment to outcomes and timeframes can significantly hasten manifestation outcomes.Comprehensive self-love and acceptance are critical to personal transformation, fostering internal validation over societal approval.Having unwavering faith in one's desires is essential for manifestation, facilitating resilience through adversity and contrast.Emotions are directly linked to vibrational frequency; therefore, emotional regulation is crucial for attracting desired outcomes.Let's Connect:Apply to work with us in The Clear Skin Solution here.Download The Gut Loving Cheat Sheet here.Follow Katie on Instagram here.About Kathleen Cameron:Kathleen Cameron is a renowned Manifestation Teacher, bestselling author, and 8-figure entrepreneur who has redefined success in just four years. Transitioning from a leadership career as a Registered Nurse, Kathleen has become a record-breaking author and a powerful voice in the manifestation and personal growth space, inspiring thousands to achieve their fullest potential.Learn More About Kathleen here.Connect with Kathleen on Instagram here.#clearskin #clearskintips #clearskinroutines #clearskinsub #clearskindiet #clearskinproducts #clearskinmeditation #acneclearing #acneclearingdiet #acneclearingproducts #acneclearingjourney #acneclearingfoods #holisticnutritionist #holisticnutrition #holisticnutritioncoach #holisticnutritionblog #acneexpert
53:42
Welcome to The Clear Skin Chronicles
Join Registered Holistic Nutritionists and Acne Experts, Katie Stewart and Cris Brown, as they uncover the root causes of acne and share how to achieve clear, healthy skin from the inside out.
This isn’t about quick fixes or surface-level solutions. Each episode dives into the fascinating connections between your gut, detox organs, hormones, and skin health. Katie and Cris break it all down with actionable tips to support your body’s natural acne-clearing systems.
You’ll also hear inspiring real-life stories from acne clients who’ve transformed their skin, along with expert advice from guest specialists in skincare, holistic health, and emotional well-being.
They’ll cover self-care practices, stress management, and mindset shifts to help you glow from the inside out. Plus, they’ll dish on nourishing skincare, debunk myths, and share their go-to clean beauty products.
Tune in to The Clear Skin Chronicles for expert guidance, relatable stories, and the motivation to start your journey to glowing confidence today!
💻 Website: katiestewartwellness.com
📱 Instagram: @katiestewartwellness