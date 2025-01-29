S03 E05. Revolutionize Your Wellness Routine: The Power of Infrared Saunas and Cold Plunges with Kat and Lisa

In this episode of The Clear Skin Chronicles, Katie and Cris dive into the transformative world of infrared saunas, cold plunges, and the lesser-known pressotherapy, with special guests Kat and Lisa from Seek Sauna Studio. They provide insights into how these therapies can not only enhance skin health but also boost overall physical and mental well-being.Infrared saunas have been highlighted for their multitude of benefits, including detoxification, immune system enhancement, and mood improvement. Kat and Lisa discuss the scientific principles behind infrared wavelengths and their impact on the body's systems, providing a deeper understanding of how it differs from traditional saunas.Also in this episode:Infrared saunas offer a deeper level of detoxification and health benefits by penetrating deep into tissues compared to traditional dry saunas.Despite the daunting temperature, cold plunges can significantly enhance metabolic rate, reduce inflammation, and boost dopamine levels.Starting with a hot (infrared) and ending with a cold plunge can create a powerful 'pumping' effect for detoxification and recovery.Additional Resources:Follow sēk Sauna Studio on Instagram | @seksaunasēk Sauna Studio Website | https://www.seksauna.com/Orion Infrared Red Light (Save 10% with this link)