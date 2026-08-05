The Nutrition Diva's Quick and Dirty Tips for Eating Well and Feeling Fabulous

873. Colonoscopy prep flushes everything out of your large intestine, including the trillions of bacteria that make up your gut microbiome. So once it's over, is that a chance to rebuild your intestinal flora better than before? A listener named Fred wondered the same thing, and when he asked his gastroenterologist, the idea got pooh-poohed.

In this episode, Monica digs into what colonoscopy prep actually does to your gut bacteria, how quickly a healthy microbiome bounces back, and whether that reshuffling opens a real window to influence which species take hold. She shares her common-sense approach to restoring gut flora afterward, from the fiber-rich foods that feed beneficial bacteria to the fermented foods linked with greater microbiome diversity, plus the two things worth easing off while your gut recovers. And she weighs in on whether probiotic supplements are worth your money or just wishful thinking.



Nutrition Diva is a Quick and Dirty Tips podcast, hosted by Monica Reinagel.

New to Nutrition Diva? Check out our special Spotify playlist for a collection of the best episodes curated by our team and Monica herself!

We've also curated some great playlists on specific episode topics including Staying Strong as We Age, Diabetes, Weight Loss That Lasts and Gut Health! Also, find a playlist of our bone health series, Stronger Bones at Every Age.

Have a question for Nutrition Diva? Email: nutrition@quickanddirtytips.com

Find Monica at wellnessworkshere.com



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