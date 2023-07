The Nutrition Diva's Quick and Dirty Tips for Eating Well and Feeling Fabulous

Food, we need to talk

Joining me today on Nutrition Diva are Juna Gjata and Dr. Eddie Phillips of the hit podcast and now a new book of the same name Food We Need to Talk.Highlights from our conversation:Breaking down the false dichotomy between "good" and "bad" foods, or between "healthy" diets and everything else.Is the food supply, on balance, safer than people think or more dangerous than people think?The necessity of "backing up the lens" to see all the things that contribute to our health.How easily the pursuit of physical health can end up damaging our mental and emotional health.Ending stigma and victim-blaming around "lifestyle diseases"What's next for the creators of Food, We Need to Talk