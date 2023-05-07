The Nutrition Diva's Quick and Dirty Tips for Eating Well and Feeling Fabulous

Nutrition Diva Monica Reinagel serves up simple, painless ways to upgrade your eating habits. Before you know it, you'll be eating healthier and feeling more fa...
Celebrating 15 years of Nutrition Diva
Celebrating 15 years of Nutrition Diva

In this special bonus episode of the Nutrition Diva podcast, we celebrate our 15th anniversary! You'll hear a conversation between Monica Reinagel, Mignon Fogarty (Grammar Girl), and Laura Adams (Money Girl). All three of our podcasts are part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network, which was founded by Mignon, and Laura is also celebrating her 15th anniversary this summer! Listen in to hear about how podcasting, our shows, and our fields have evolved over the last decade and a half.To celebrate this anniversary, I'll be giving away some nutrition advice in a custom audio clip. Got a nutrition argument you need settled? Want to get the definitive take on a nutrition question? Enter your question in this form and I'll be picking a winner on August 2nd: https://read.macmillan.com/promo/nd15
7/21/2023
34:20
Is nutrition a fake (or failed) science?
Is nutrition a fake (or failed) science?

As we celebrate 15 years of the Nutrition Diva podcast, there's a growing sense that nutrition science can't be trusted.To celebrate this anniversary, I'll be giving away some nutrition advice in a custom audio clip. Got a nutrition argument you need settled? Want to get the definitive take on a nutrition question? Enter your question in this form and I'll be picking a winner on August 2nd: https://read.macmillan.com/promo/nd15
7/19/2023
11:51
Food, we need to talk
Food, we need to talk

Joining me today on Nutrition Diva are Juna Gjata and Dr. Eddie Phillips of the hit podcast and now a new book of the same name Food We Need to Talk.Highlights from our conversation:Breaking down the false dichotomy between "good" and "bad" foods, or between "healthy" diets and everything else.Is the food supply, on balance, safer than people think or more dangerous than people think?The necessity of "backing up the lens" to see all the things that contribute to our health.How easily the pursuit of physical health can end up damaging our mental and emotional health.Ending stigma and victim-blaming around "lifestyle diseases"What's next for the creators of Food, We Need to Talk
7/12/2023
33:36
Farm-raised vs wild-caught fish
Farm-raised vs wild-caught fish

A lot has changed since we last talked about farm-raised versus wild-caught fish, so let's check in on the latest research.
7/5/2023
12:10
What is berberine and who should be taking it?
What is berberine and who should be taking it?

This natural compound is getting a lot of buzz as a blood-sugar modulator. What's the science say about its benefits and safety?