The Nutrition Diva's Quick and Dirty Tips for Eating Well and Feeling Fabulous

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860 episodes
- 874. Some wellness articles promise that certain foods can flush plastics and forever chemicals out of your body. In this episode, Monica tracked down the actual studies behind those claims, looking at what the research on fiber, probiotics, and antioxidants really shows about clearing PFAS. She also unpacks why PFAS and microplastics keep getting lumped together even though they behave nothing alike, and covers the practical steps that do the most to limit your exposure.
References
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in circulation in a Canadian population: their association with serum-liver enzyme biomarkers and piloting a novel method to reduce serum-PFAS - PMC
Human gut bacteria bioaccumulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances - PMC
Related episodes
871: Can you eat your way off your cholesterol medication?
756: Can you absorb nutrients through the skin?
Nutrition Diva is a Quick and Dirty Tips podcast, hosted by Monica Reinagel, MS, LDN, founder of Wellness Works Here.
New to Nutrition Diva? Start here: New to Nutrition Diva, Staying Strong as We Age, Diabetes, Weight Loss That Lasts, Stronger Bones at Every Age, Gut Health
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- On a road trip, tackling a summer cleanup, or just catching up on podcasts? QDT has you covered with Summer Saturday encores from your favorite shows. See the full Summer Saturday lineup on Spotify and enjoy this episode, which first aired in August 2024.
Examining whether vitamins and nutrients can really be absorbed through the skin using products like patches and creams.
New to Nutrition Diva? Check out our special Spotify playlist for a collection of the best episodes curated by our team and Monica herself!
We've also curated some great playlists on specific episode topics including Staying Strong as We Age, Diabetes, Weight Loss That Lasts and Gut Health! Also, find a playlist of our bone health series, Stronger Bones at Every Age.
Have a nutrition question? Send an email to nutrition@quickanddirtytips.com.
Follow Nutrition Diva on Facebook and subscribe to the newsletter for more diet and nutrition tips.
Find out about Monica's keynotes and other programs at WellnessWorksHere.com
Nutrition Diva is a part of the Quick and Dirty Tips podcast network.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 873. Colonoscopy prep flushes everything out of your large intestine, including the trillions of bacteria that make up your gut microbiome. So once it's over, is that a chance to rebuild your intestinal flora better than before? A listener named Fred wondered the same thing, and when he asked his gastroenterologist, the idea got pooh-poohed.
In this episode, Monica digs into what colonoscopy prep actually does to your gut bacteria, how quickly a healthy microbiome bounces back, and whether that reshuffling opens a real window to influence which species take hold. She shares her common-sense approach to restoring gut flora afterward, from the fiber-rich foods that feed beneficial bacteria to the fermented foods linked with greater microbiome diversity, plus the two things worth easing off while your gut recovers. And she weighs in on whether probiotic supplements are worth your money or just wishful thinking.
Nutrition Diva is a Quick and Dirty Tips podcast, hosted by Monica Reinagel.
New to Nutrition Diva? Check out our special Spotify playlist for a collection of the best episodes curated by our team and Monica herself!
We've also curated some great playlists on specific episode topics including Staying Strong as We Age, Diabetes, Weight Loss That Lasts and Gut Health! Also, find a playlist of our bone health series, Stronger Bones at Every Age.
Have a question for Nutrition Diva? Email: nutrition@quickanddirtytips.com
Find Monica at wellnessworkshere.com
Discover more from Nutrition Diva:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Transcripts available at QuickandDirtyTips.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On a road trip, tackling a summer cleanup, or just catching up on podcasts? QDT has you covered with Summer Saturday encores from your favorite shows. See the full Summer Saturday lineup on Spotify and enjoy this episode, which first aired in September 2023.
Traveling doesn't mean your healthy eating habits have to take a vacation too. Nutrition Diva shares practical, no-hype strategies for finding good options in convenience stores, airports, fast food joints, and unfamiliar cities — so you can stay on track wherever the road takes you.
Nutrition Diva is a Quick and Dirty Tips podcast, hosted by Monica Reinagel.
New to Nutrition Diva? Check out our special Spotify playlist for a collection of the best episodes curated by our team and Monica herself!
We've also curated some great playlists on specific episode topics including Staying Strong as We Age, Diabetes, Weight Loss That Lasts and Gut Health! Also, find a playlist of our bone health series, Stronger Bones at Every Age.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 787. How do we balance the need to protect our skin from UV rays with our body’s need for vitamin D?
Mentioned in this episode:
DMinder (iOS/Android) - http://dminder.ontometrics.com/
Vitamin D and UV Tracker (Android) - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uv.vitamindtracker
SunDay Vitamin D and UV Tracker (iOS) - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sunday-vitamin-d-uv-tracker/id1133953409
Nutrition Diva is a Quick and Dirty Tips podcast, hosted by Monica Reinagel.
New to Nutrition Diva? Check out our special Spotify playlist for a collection of the best episodes curated by our team and Monica herself!
We've also curated some great playlists on specific episode topics including Staying Strong as We Age, Diabetes, Weight Loss That Lasts and Gut Health! Also, find a playlist of our bone health series, Stronger Bones at Every Age.
Have a question for Nutrition Diva? Email: nutrition@quickanddirtytips.com
Find Monica at wellnessworkshere.com
Discover more from Nutrition Diva:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Transcripts available at QuickandDirtyTips.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Nutrition Diva
Nutrition advice has never been easier to find. Knowing which advice you can trust has never been harder.Every day brings another headline, social media trend, or viral nutrition claim telling you what to eat, what to avoid, or which supplement will change your life. Much of it sounds convincing. Much of it isn't supported by the evidence.Nutrition Diva helps you separate nutrition science from nutrition myths so you can make confident decisions about your health.Each week, Monica Reinagel, MS, LDN, translates evidence-based nutrition into plain English, breaking down the latest research and explaining what it really means for your everyday life. Instead of sensational headlines and fad diets, you'll get practical nutrition guidance you can understand—and use.Whether you're trying to build healthier eating habits, lose weight, improve metabolic health, support healthy aging, or reduce your risk of chronic disease, every episode helps you make smarter nutrition decisions with confidence.Topics include healthy eating, balanced diets, gut health, probiotics, supplements, vitamins, weight management, intermittent fasting, Mediterranean and high-protein diets, food labels, processed foods, cholesterol, inflammation, diabetes prevention, heart health, longevity, and the latest nutrition research.You'll also hear Monica break down popular wellness trends, explain emerging nutrition science, evaluate supplement claims, and separate food myths from nutrition facts so you can spend less time wondering who to believe and more time building healthy habits that last.Regular features include listener questions, myth busting, fact vs. fad, and expert interviews exploring the science behind the nutrition questions people ask most.If you're looking for nutrition science you can trust—and practical guidance that fits real life—subscribe to the Nutrition Diva. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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