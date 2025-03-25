Not Your Mother's Menopause with Dr. Fiona Lovely

Ep. 160 - Fixing Fatigue with Dr. Sarah Vadeboncoeur

Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine. She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause. Today, we welcome Dr Sarah Vadeboncoeur, naturopathic doctor and host of the Fatigue Fixer Podcast. We dive into a conversation on why women, even when getting enough sleep, are constantly tired. Dr. Vadeboncoeur shares some simple ways to boost your energy, including recognising that a lot of our exhaustion comes from our overwhelming mental load – all those tabs open in our mind. Can anyone else relate? 🙋🏻‍♀️ The conversation gets real as we explore topics like menopausal anger, where it comes from, and how to deal with it. We also discuss a major and very common issue for women: iron deficiency anaemia. Dr. Vadeboncoeur points out that many women aren't getting the support they need from their doctors on this, and she shares some great info, including details about a course she offers to help. Find her Iron Deficiency Anemia course here. Ultimately, Dr. Vadeboncoeur wants women to feel empowered to fix their fatigue, embrace their changing bodies, and navigate perimenopause with confidence. She encourages women to speak up and goes on to provide lots of helpful resources on her website and Instagram. If you're tired of being tired, this episode is a must-listen! You can find Dr Sarah Vadeboncoeur on her website here.