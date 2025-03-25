Not Your Mother's Menopause with Dr. Fiona Lovely

Ep. 163 - Tamsen Fadal: How To Menopause
Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine. She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause. This week we had a fantastic chat with Tamsen Fadal, the award-winning journalist behind The M Factor documentary. Tamsen is an Author, Advocate and Co-Producer of The M Factor documentary. We talked about the process to getting the film made and the surprising initial reactions, as well as the amazing community response it's had, with women everywhere wanting to connect and share their experiences. Tamson has also written a new book called How to Menopause, which comes out today! She wanted to create a comprehensive guide, with guest experts covering all aspects of menopause beyond just the medical stuff, including things like lifestyle, work, and relationships. She recently hosted a free virtual event called the "World's Hottest Menopause Party" where women around the world joined in the fun. This was a fun and inspiring conversation, so please check out The M Factor documentary available on PBS and order your copy of How to Menopause right here. You can find Tamsen Fadal on Instagram and Tiktok.