PodcastsHealth & WellnessNot Your Mother's Menopause with Dr. Fiona Lovely
Not Your Mother's Menopause with Dr. Fiona Lovely

Discussions on women's health, the peaceful passage of menopause, peri-menopause and hormonal balance for all women.
Health & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

5 of 163
  • Ep. 163 - Tamsen Fadal: How To Menopause
    Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine.  She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause.  This week we had a fantastic chat with Tamsen Fadal, the award-winning journalist behind The M Factor documentary.   Tamsen is an Author, Advocate and Co-Producer of The M Factor documentary.  We talked about the process to getting the film made and the surprising initial reactions, as well as the amazing community response it's had, with women everywhere wanting to connect and share their experiences.   Tamson has also written a new book called How to Menopause, which comes out today!  She wanted to create a comprehensive guide, with guest experts covering all aspects of menopause beyond just the medical stuff, including things like lifestyle, work, and relationships.    She recently hosted a free virtual event called the "World's Hottest Menopause Party" where women around the world joined in the fun.   This was a fun and  inspiring conversation, so please check out The M Factor documentary available on PBS and order your copy of How to Menopause right here. You can find Tamsen Fadal on Instagram and Tiktok.
    --------  
    30:12
  • Ep. 162 - Personalized Medicine with Andrea Nakayama
    Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine.  She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause.   Today I welcome functional nutritionist and educator Andrea Nakayama to the show.  It was delightful to meet her face to face as she was one of my fav early podcasters!  We discussed many contemporary concerns with healthcare and our solutions.     We talked about anemia in women as a frequently overlooked concern, with dehydration being a significant interconnected factor (did you know?  I didn't!)  Personalised medicine, based on the mantra "everything is connected, we are all unique, and all things matter" vs. protocol-driven approaches was explored in this chat. We discussed the importance of understanding bioindividuality through the epigenome and individual life history.     The conversation reframed longevity as living well and with purpose, advocating for engagement with individual needs.  It seems that as we no longer need to discuss the symptoms of menopause, we move on to wanting to live our lives better, happier and healthier.  Longevity is that flex!  You can find Andrea Nakayama on her website here.  You can also find Andrea on IG.
    --------  
    1:05:34
  • Ep. 161 - Should All Women Be Offered Progesterone at 40?
    Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine.  She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause.   Today, we talk about upgrading women's health and how we can offer women better options earlier and how you can advocate for the best care for yourself when you visit with your doctor.   Specifically, we talk about progesterone and how it can help with a multitude of early symptoms of perimenopause.  Dr. Lovely envisions a better world where women are offered progesterone by their doctor as a matter of course, rather than years of symptoms that go unaided.   Please listen, learn and share.   You can find Dr. Fiona Lovely on TikTok and Instagram.  Her website is drlovely.com.  
    --------  
    19:13
  • Ep. 160 - Fixing Fatigue with Dr. Sarah Vadeboncoeur
    Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine.  She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause.   Today, we welcome Dr Sarah Vadeboncoeur, naturopathic doctor and host of the Fatigue Fixer Podcast.  We dive into a conversation on why women, even when getting enough sleep, are constantly tired.  Dr. Vadeboncoeur shares some simple ways to boost your energy, including recognising that a lot of our exhaustion comes from our overwhelming mental load – all those tabs open in our mind.  Can anyone else relate? 🙋🏻‍♀️   The conversation gets real as we explore topics like menopausal anger, where it comes from, and how to deal with it.  We  also discuss a major and very common issue for women: iron deficiency anaemia.  Dr. Vadeboncoeur points out that many women aren't getting the support they need from their doctors on this, and she shares some great info, including details about a course she offers to help.   Find her Iron Deficiency Anemia course here.    Ultimately, Dr. Vadeboncoeur wants women to feel empowered to fix their fatigue, embrace their changing bodies, and navigate perimenopause with confidence. She encourages women to speak up and goes on to provide lots of helpful resources on her website and Instagram. If you're tired of being tired, this episode is a must-listen! You can find Dr Sarah Vadeboncoeur on her website here.
    --------  
    1:14:11
  • Ep. 159 - Uterine Fibroid Treatment Options with Dr. Suzanne LeBlang
    Dr. Fiona Lovely is a longevity, health and wellness expert with specialties in menopause medicine, functional neurology and functional medicine.  She is speaking to the topics of women's health around perimenopause and menopause.   Uterine fibroids are a very common concern for women who are still menstruating.  They are the cause of extreme and chronic pain, heavy bleeding and there aren't great treatment options available.  Today I welcome Dr Suzanne LeBlang to the show to discuss a novel therapy for treatment of fibroids - focused ultrasound.   I had never heard about this treatment until Dr. LeBlang shared her knowledge.  This conversation highlights how the non-invasive technique can treat uterine fibroids using thermal ablation, without the need for incisions or injections.  This is also available for many other health concerns such as thyroid nodules,  Parkinson's disease, breast tumours, tremors and others.  It has been FDA approved since 2004.  Overall, this episode underscores the importance of non-invasive treatment options for women's health concerns, with focused ultrasound emerging as a promising alternative for various conditions. Dr. LeBlang is the Director of Clinical Relationships at the Focused Ultrasound Foundation (FUS) and was trained as a neuroradiologist.  You can find out more about this treatment option at fusfoundation.org or on Instagram here.
    --------  
    47:59

About Not Your Mother's Menopause with Dr. Fiona Lovely

A weekly chat about women’s health from an expert in the fields of restorative endocrinology, functional neurology and functional medicine. The podcast will feature patient stories, health advice and Dr.Lovely's own special take on mind, body and spiritual healing for women of all ages and stages. Find out more at drlovely.expert.
