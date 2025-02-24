Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go (and stay!) away. In each episode, we share little-known fa...

About Fat Science

Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go (and stay!) away. In each episode, we share little-known facts and personal experiences to dispel misconceptions, reduce stigma, and instill hope. Fat Science is committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice.