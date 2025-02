Who Are We Calling Fat?

In this episode of Fat Science, Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright explore one of the most contentious topics in the world of health and fitness: the definition and measurement of fat. BMI (Body Mass Index) has long been the standard, but recent studies have called its efficacy into question. Dr. Cooper reveals why BMI can be a flawed indicator of health, exploring alternate measurements like waist circumference and body composition while discussing their limitations and potential misuses. This episode highlights the real issue: identifying and treating metabolic dysfunction and achieving true health beyond just numbers on a scale or tape measure. Key Takeaways: BMI: A Flawed Metric? Dr. Cooper reveals the limitations of BMI. She shares intriguing insights into how factors like muscle mass and gender-specific body composition can skew BMI readings and recounts fascinating stories from her career, including a case where an Olympic athlete was classified as obese purely based on BMI. The Lancet's Insight. The team discusses a recent paper by the esteemed Lancet Commission, which argues for de-emphasizing BMI in favor of other health indicators. They dive into the importance of looking at the complete clinical picture, including blood sugar swings, energy levels, and more. Anecdotes and Real-life Experiences. Andrea Taylor shares her journey of struggling with various diets until discovering metabolic dysfunction as the root problem. Insurance and Medical Ethics. Discover the ethical dilemmas of using BMI for decisions on insurance coverage and medical treatments. Mark brings attention to startling cases where statistically healthy individuals were denied life insurance based on high BMI. Resources: Connect with Dr. Emily Cooper on LinkedIn. Connect with Mark Wright on LinkedIn. Connect with Andrea Taylor on Instagram. Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go and stay away. We are committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you have a question for Dr. Cooper, a show idea, feedback, or just want to connect, email us at [email protected] . Fat Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/