On this episode of Fat Science, Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright explore the intricate metabolic ties to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Dr. Cooper provides expert insight into how understanding these links can transform what seems like a permanent condition into a reversible one. " I feel like there's so much despair around PCOS when it actually doesn't have to be a long-term condition," says Dr. Cooper. "I know some of that desperation comes from the infertility piece of it… so it's really important to calm down the (metabolic) dysfunction to be successful in fertility."Key Takeaways: PCOS is often misunderstood as solely an ovarian issue, but it is deeply rooted in neuroendocrine and metabolic imbalances. Diagnosing PCOS involves analyzing menstrual irregularities, androgen levels, and related physical symptoms like hirsutism and acne. Traditional treatments include metformin and spironolactone, but focusing on overall metabolic health can lead to reversal of PCOS symptoms. The importance of comprehensive metabolic health, including regular fueling, sleep quality, and potentially targeting specific metabolic pathways, is emphasized. Misguided advice to lose weight often exacerbates PCOS; instead, enhancing metabolic signals offers a sustainable solution.
Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/