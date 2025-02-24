Powered by RND
Fat Science

Dr Emily Cooper
Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won't go (and stay!) away. In each episode, we share little-known fa...
Health & WellnessMedicine

  • The Metabolic Links to PCOS
    On this episode of Fat Science, Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright explore the intricate metabolic ties to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Dr. Cooper provides expert insight into how understanding these links can transform what seems like a permanent condition into a reversible one. “ I feel like there's so much despair around PCOS when it actually doesn't have to be a long-term condition,” says Dr. Cooper. “I know some of that desperation comes from the infertility piece of it… so it's really important to calm down the (metabolic) dysfunction to be successful in fertility.”Key Takeaways: PCOS is often misunderstood as solely an ovarian issue, but it is deeply rooted in neuroendocrine and metabolic imbalances. Diagnosing PCOS involves analyzing menstrual irregularities, androgen levels, and related physical symptoms like hirsutism and acne. Traditional treatments include metformin and spironolactone, but focusing on overall metabolic health can lead to reversal of PCOS symptoms. The importance of comprehensive metabolic health, including regular fueling, sleep quality, and potentially targeting specific metabolic pathways, is emphasized. Misguided advice to lose weight often exacerbates PCOS; instead, enhancing metabolic signals offers a sustainable solution.Resources: Connect with Dr. Emily Cooper on LinkedIn. Connect with Mark Wright on LinkedIn. Connect with Andrea Taylor on Instagram.Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go and stay away. We are committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice.If you have a question for Dr. Cooper, a show idea, feedback, or just want to connect, email us at [email protected] Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/
    36:08
  • Letting Go of Calories-In, Calories-Out
    On this episode of Fat Science, it’s time to let go of the old paradigm “calories in, calories out.” Join hosts Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright as they kick CICO to the curb. The idea that a person’s weight is determined only by the ratio of calories consumed and calories burned is an over-simplification and often not true, especially for people with metabolic dysfunction. Dr. Cooper reveals the real key to weight management is not calorie counting but understanding metabolic function influenced by the  neuroendocrine system. Through personal stories and insights, they explore why diets don’t work and how acknowledging the complexity of metabolism can lead to better health.Key Takeaways: Caloric intake does not have a static burn rate; it's controlled by dynamic neuroendocrine signals. Metabolic adaptations occur with calorie restriction, reducing metabolic rate, making weight loss unsustainable over the long term. The science holds answers to metabolic dysfunction, revealed by metabolic testing and hormone imbalance recognition. Education and communication can challenge and change the stigma and bias around weight, leading to a more informed society.Personal Stories & Practical Advice: Andrea shares her journey about ignoring diets and focusing on metabolic health for long-term benefits. Dr. Cooper recounts her challenges in communicating her findings in a positive way, leading to greater acceptance and understanding among patients, healthcare providers and the general public.Resources: Connect with Dr. Emily Cooper on LinkedIn. Connect with Mark Wright on LinkedIn. Connect with Andrea Taylor on Instagram.Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go and stay away. We are committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice.If you have a question for Dr. Cooper, a show idea, feedback, or just want to connect, email us at [email protected] Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/
    37:56
  • Straight Talk on Compounded Drugs
    In this episode of Fat Science, Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright explore the world of compounded drugs. These are medications prepared by pharmacists to meet specific needs of patients when commercially-available products are not an option. Changes in dose, accommodating patients with allergies or sensitivities and drug shortages are some of the reasons the FDA allows compounded drugs to be made and sold. Key Takeaways: Compounded drugs are manufactured by pharmacies to offer alternatives to brand medications but lack FDA approval for safety and efficacy. Loopholes in drug shortage laws have allowed a surge in compounded GLP1s, though these shortages are now being resolved. Concerns arise over the quality, dosing, and potential immune reactions that compounded drugs might provoke, especially when not FDA-tested. Choosing FDA-approved drugs ensures strict regulation, accountability and proper testing to safeguard health. Consumers face aggressive marketing tactics aiming to sell compounded drugs at lower prices without guarantees of safety or effectiveness. Resources: Connect with Dr. Emily Cooper on LinkedIn. Connect with Mark Wright on LinkedIn. Connect with Andrea Taylor on Instagram. Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go and stay away. We are committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you have a question for Dr. Cooper, a show idea, feedback, or just want to connect, email us at [email protected]. Fat Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/
    36:08
  • Cravings: Culprit or Symptom.
    n this episode of Fat Science, Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright explore cravings and the role they play in metabolic dysfunction. If you watch some drug company commercials these days, you’d think cravings are the culprit for obesity. In reality, they are just a symptom of a deeper metabolic problem.  This episode of Fat Science uncovers why this oversimplification is not just misleading but harmful to those struggling with metabolic dysfunction.  Join us as we explore the science behind cravings, debunk common myths and highlight the importance of understanding your metabolic health. Key Takeaways: Not Just an Overeating Problem: Learn why targeting cravings alone is not the answer to managing weight and metabolic health. Metabolic Dysfunction Explained: Discover how metabolic dysfunction manifests in various forms, such as irregular appetite signals, and why addressing the root cause is crucial for effective treatment. The Role of Medications: Dr. Cooper breaks down commonly-prescribed medications like Contrave, Qsymia, and Saxenda—explaining their true function in strengthening metabolic pathways rather than merely suppressing cravings. Misleading Advertising: Understand the detrimental effects of current advertising campaigns that focus on willpower and cravings and how they perpetuate weight stigma and misinformation.   Resources: Connect with Dr. Emily Cooper on LinkedIn. Connect with Mark Wright on LinkedIn. Connect with Andrea Taylor on Instagram. Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go and stay away. We are committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you have a question for Dr. Cooper, a show idea, feedback, or just want to connect, email us at [email protected]. Fat Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/
    39:11
  • Who Are We Calling Fat?
    In this episode of Fat Science, Dr. Emily Cooper, Andrea Taylor and Mark Wright explore one of the most contentious topics in the world of health and fitness: the definition and measurement of fat.  BMI (Body Mass Index) has long been the standard, but recent studies have called its efficacy into question. Dr. Cooper reveals why BMI can be a flawed indicator of health, exploring alternate measurements like waist circumference and body composition while discussing their limitations and potential misuses.  This episode highlights the real issue: identifying and treating metabolic dysfunction and achieving true health beyond just numbers on a scale or tape measure. Key Takeaways:  BMI: A Flawed Metric? Dr. Cooper reveals the limitations of BMI. She shares intriguing insights into how factors like muscle mass and gender-specific body composition can skew BMI readings and recounts fascinating stories from her career, including a case where an Olympic athlete was classified as obese purely based on BMI. The Lancet's Insight. The team discusses a recent paper by the esteemed Lancet Commission, which argues for de-emphasizing BMI in favor of other health indicators. They dive into the importance of looking at the complete clinical picture, including blood sugar swings, energy levels, and more. Anecdotes and Real-life Experiences. Andrea Taylor shares her journey of struggling with various diets until discovering metabolic dysfunction as the root problem.  Insurance and Medical Ethics. Discover the ethical dilemmas of using BMI for decisions on insurance coverage and medical treatments. Mark brings attention to startling cases where statistically healthy individuals were denied life insurance based on high BMI. Resources: Connect with Dr. Emily Cooper on LinkedIn. Connect with Mark Wright on LinkedIn. Connect with Andrea Taylor on Instagram. Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go and stay away. We are committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you have a question for Dr. Cooper, a show idea, feedback, or just want to connect, email us at [email protected]. Fat Science is supported by the non-profit Diabesity Institute which is on a mission to increase access to effective, science-based medical care for those suffering from or at risk for diabesity. https://diabesityresearchfoundation.org/
    40:19

About Fat Science

Fat Science is a podcast on a mission to explain where our fat really comes from and why it won’t go (and stay!) away. In each episode, we share little-known facts and personal experiences to dispel misconceptions, reduce stigma, and instill hope. Fat Science is committed to creating a world where people are empowered with accurate information about metabolism and recognize that fat isn’t a failure. This podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice.
