Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes

Podcast Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes
Pray.com
In a world that often feels chaotic, finding solace and rest can be a challenge. Pray.com's "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes" offers a serene haven, allowin...
  • Psalm 82
    Fall asleep to special Psalm devotionals at https://www.sleeppsalms.com Tonight's prayer is from Psalm 82:3.  Welcome to "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes," a tranquil oasis of serenity for your weary soul. In each episode, you'll embark on a soothing journey guided by the wisdom of the most popular book of the Bible, the book of Psalms. Bishop T.D. Jakes' calming voice and gentle prayers will lull you into a peaceful state of mind, perfect for restful sleep or deep meditation. Allow each profound devotional soothe your soul every night. Let the verses of the Psalms cradle your thoughts and provide solace, allowing you to drift into a night of tranquil slumber. Let the Lord be your shepherd tonight, and fall asleep to God's word. Join us as we embark on a profound exploration of these timeless scriptures, nurturing both your spirit and your dreams. Download the Pray.com app for more Bible stories to last a lifetime. To learn more about Bishop T.D. Jakes visit https://tdjenterprises.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    10:09
  • Psalm 81
    Fall asleep to special Psalm devotionals at https://www.sleeppsalms.com Tonight's prayer is from Psalm 81:1.  Welcome to "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes," a tranquil oasis of serenity for your weary soul. In each episode, you'll embark on a soothing journey guided by the wisdom of the most popular book of the Bible, the book of Psalms. Bishop T.D. Jakes' calming voice and gentle prayers will lull you into a peaceful state of mind, perfect for restful sleep or deep meditation. Allow each profound devotional soothe your soul every night. Let the verses of the Psalms cradle your thoughts and provide solace, allowing you to drift into a night of tranquil slumber. Let the Lord be your shepherd tonight, and fall asleep to God's word. Join us as we embark on a profound exploration of these timeless scriptures, nurturing both your spirit and your dreams. Download the Pray.com app for more Bible stories to last a lifetime. To learn more about Bishop T.D. Jakes visit https://tdjenterprises.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    10:54
  • Psalm 80
    Fall asleep to special Psalm devotionals at https://www.sleeppsalms.com Tonight's prayer is from Psalm 80:3.  Welcome to "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes," a tranquil oasis of serenity for your weary soul. In each episode, you'll embark on a soothing journey guided by the wisdom of the most popular book of the Bible, the book of Psalms. Bishop T.D. Jakes' calming voice and gentle prayers will lull you into a peaceful state of mind, perfect for restful sleep or deep meditation. Allow each profound devotional soothe your soul every night. Let the verses of the Psalms cradle your thoughts and provide solace, allowing you to drift into a night of tranquil slumber. Let the Lord be your shepherd tonight, and fall asleep to God's word. Join us as we embark on a profound exploration of these timeless scriptures, nurturing both your spirit and your dreams. Download the Pray.com app for more Bible stories to last a lifetime. To learn more about Bishop T.D. Jakes visit https://tdjenterprises.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    11:10
  • Psalm 79
    Fall asleep to special Psalm devotionals at https://www.sleeppsalms.com Tonight's prayer is from Psalm 79:9.  Welcome to "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes," a tranquil oasis of serenity for your weary soul. In each episode, you'll embark on a soothing journey guided by the wisdom of the most popular book of the Bible, the book of Psalms. Bishop T.D. Jakes' calming voice and gentle prayers will lull you into a peaceful state of mind, perfect for restful sleep or deep meditation. Allow each profound devotional soothe your soul every night. Let the verses of the Psalms cradle your thoughts and provide solace, allowing you to drift into a night of tranquil slumber. Let the Lord be your shepherd tonight, and fall asleep to God's word. Join us as we embark on a profound exploration of these timeless scriptures, nurturing both your spirit and your dreams. Download the Pray.com app for more Bible stories to last a lifetime. To learn more about Bishop T.D. Jakes visit https://tdjenterprises.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    11:03
  • Psalm 78
    Fall asleep to special Psalm devotionals at https://www.sleeppsalms.com Tonight's prayer is from Psalm 78:23.  Welcome to "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes," a tranquil oasis of serenity for your weary soul. In each episode, you'll embark on a soothing journey guided by the wisdom of the most popular book of the Bible, the book of Psalms. Bishop T.D. Jakes' calming voice and gentle prayers will lull you into a peaceful state of mind, perfect for restful sleep or deep meditation. Allow each profound devotional soothe your soul every night. Let the verses of the Psalms cradle your thoughts and provide solace, allowing you to drift into a night of tranquil slumber. Let the Lord be your shepherd tonight, and fall asleep to God's word. Join us as we embark on a profound exploration of these timeless scriptures, nurturing both your spirit and your dreams. Download the Pray.com app for more Bible stories to last a lifetime. To learn more about Bishop T.D. Jakes visit https://tdjenterprises.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    17:48

In a world that often feels chaotic, finding solace and rest can be a challenge. Pray.com’s "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes" offers a serene haven, allowing listeners to unwind and rejuvenate their spirits every evening. Dive deep into the timeless wisdom of the Psalms with the esteemed Bishop T.D. Jakes as your guide, illuminating the profound insights and powerful prayers of the most adored book in the Bible. Sign up for Psalm devotionals at https://www.SleepPsalms.com  As night falls, allow the poetic verses and resonant prayers inspired by this sacred scripture to envelope you. Each episode is crafted meticulously to not only enlighten the mind but to also soothe the soul, setting the stage for a tranquil slumber. With Bishop T.D. Jakes' gentle voice and profound understanding, listeners are transported to a sanctified space where worries dissipate, and the heart finds solace in the word of the Lord. It’s not merely a podcast, but an invitation to a nightly spiritual retreat. Engage in this divine ritual, immersing yourself in the calming, healing embrace of the Psalms. As you close your eyes and let go of worldly concerns, feel anchored in faith and surrounded by celestial tranquility. Let the Psalms be your lullaby and your beacon, guiding your dreams and strengthening your faith as dawn approaches.
