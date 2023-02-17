Heroes in the Bible with Dr. Tony Evans

Chapter 01: A Rejected God

Chapter 01 of Heroes in the Bible: David with Dr. Tony Evans is inspired by 1 Samuel 8-10. A Rejected God - The rebellious children of Israel continue to thrive under the gracious protection of their God. However, their hearts crave slavery, and they desire a king to rule over them instead of the Lord who has saved them. God gives them what they ask for, but is it what they need? Today's opening prayer is inspired by Psalm 23:4-5, Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. Your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil. My cup runs over.