Pray.com’s Heroes in the Bible is an extraordinary audio series hosted by esteemed biblical scholar, Dr. Tony Evans. This innovative series delves into the prof...
Chapter 01: A Rejected God
Chapter 01 of Heroes in the Bible: David with Dr. Tony Evans is inspired by 1 Samuel 8-10.
A Rejected God - The rebellious children of Israel continue to thrive under the gracious protection of their God. However, their hearts crave slavery, and they desire a king to rule over them instead of the Lord who has saved them. God gives them what they ask for, but is it what they need?
Today's opening prayer is inspired by Psalm 23:4-5, Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. Your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil. My cup runs over.
8/4/2023
50:53
Introducing: Heroes in the Bible with Dr. Tony Evans
Each episode revitalizes the biblical narratives, skillfully rendering these timeless stories through the lens of an array of distinct voice actors. The soundscapes are painted with cinematic precision, accompanied by bespoke musical scores, creating a deeply immersive auditory experience.
Heroes in the Bible transcends traditional storytelling, serving as a vibrant, sonic tableau that brings these historical narratives to life. Designed to captivate the adult Christian listener, this series offers an innovative method to engage with and understand the Bible, fostering a deeper connection to these stories of faith and resilience. With each episode, be prepared to embark on an auditory pilgrimage, experiencing the Bible as never before.