Bible in a Year with Jack Graham

The Broken Pot - The Book of Jeremiah

In this Bible Story, we learn about the calling of Jeremiah. He is chosen as a prophet to bring the people of Judah back to God. Much of his words fall on angry ears, and Jeremiah is forced to feel the blunt force of people's clubs and fists. This story is inspired by Jeremiah 1, 18-20, 2 Chronicles 36:1-5 & 2 Kings 23:28-37. Today's Bible verse is Jeremiah 18:4 from the King James Version.Episode 155: After the death of Josiah, Judah was left without a righteous king. This led Jeremiah to speak the Word of God with increased urgency. He urged the people to repent before it was too late, but the people refused to listen and instead beat him and made a fool of him. Knowing that this message was both for now and for the generation to come, he called for Baruch to write down the message God had been giving him. But when the word of God came to the house of the King, he burned it piece by piece.