Bible in a Year with Jack Graham

Podcast Bible in a Year with Jack Graham
Pray.com
Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This biblical audio experience will help you master wisdom from the world's greatest book.
Available Episodes

5 of 158
  • The Destruction of Judah - The Books of 2 Chronicles, 2 Kings, and Jeremiah
    In this Bible Story, we witness the brutal downfall of Judah. King Nebuchadnezzar, arms himself with the entire Chaldean army, and obliterates Judah and its defenses. God promises that when the time comes, he would rescue them. This story is inspired by 2 Chronicles 36 & 2 Kings 23:31-25:30. Go to BibleinaYear.com and learn the Bible in a Year.Today's Bible verse is 2 Chronicles 36:23 from the King James Version.Episode 157: Before the burning of the temple, King Nebuchadnezzar appointed Zedekiah, son of Josiah, as King in Judah. Zedekiah hated Nebuchadnezzar and sent for Jeremiah to pray for the deliverance of Judah. However, the word of God that came was not one of hope but of determination. The Chaldeans were coming to destroy Judah and this was from God. After giving this message, Jeremiah was taken by the guards, beaten, and thrown into prison.Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This Biblical Audio Experience will help you master wisdom from the world’s greatest book. In each episode, you will learn to apply Biblical principles to everyday life. Now understanding the Bible is easier than ever before; enjoy a cinematic audio experience full of inspirational storytelling, orchestral music, and profound commentary from world-renowned Pastor Jack Graham.Also, you can download the Pray.com app for more Christian content, including, Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.Visit JackGraham.org for more resources on how to tap into God's power for successful Christian living.This episode is sponsored by Medi-Share, an innovative health care solution for Christians to save money without sacrificing quality.Pray.com is the digital destination of faith. With over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible, the Pray.com app has everything you need to keep your focus on the Lord. Make Prayer a priority and download the #1 App for Prayer and Sleep today in the Apple app store or Google Play store.Executive Producers: Steve Gatena & Max BardProducer: Ben GammonHosted by: Pastor Jack GrahamMusic by: Andrew Morgan SmithBible Story narration by: Todd HaberkornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    15:55
  • Burning the Scroll - The Books of Jeremiah & 2 Kings
    In this Bible Story, we learn of God speaking through the prophet Jeremiah. His words of comfort, justice, and repentance begin to truly affect the hearts of Judah. However, the king plants seeds of doubt and burns his words in the fire. This story is inspired by Jeremiah 26, 36, 2 Chronicles 36 & 2 Kings 23:31-25:30. Go to BibleinaYear.com and learn the Bible in a Year.Today's Bible verse is Jeremiah 36:28 from the King James Version.Episode 156: The kingdom of Judah was now under the power of Egypt. Neco placed Jehoiakim (Josiah’s other son and Jehoahaz’s brother) on the throne as his vassal. One night, however, the boiling pot of Babylon showed up in full force. King Nebuchadnezzar raided the city, the people, and the temple, and he took Jehoiakim captive and made his son Jehoiachin in his place. In all of this, Judah did not turn in repentance. And so God sent the Chaldeans to come and burn the city; destroying the temple. Yet even here, God sent a message of hope to His people.Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This Biblical Audio Experience will help you master wisdom from the world’s greatest book. In each episode, you will learn to apply Biblical principles to everyday life. Now understanding the Bible is easier than ever before; enjoy a cinematic audio experience full of inspirational storytelling, orchestral music, and profound commentary from world-renowned Pastor Jack Graham.Also, you can download the Pray.com app for more Christian content, including, Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.Visit JackGraham.org for more resources on how to tap into God's power for successful Christian living.This episode is sponsored by Medi-Share, an innovative health care solution for Christians to save money without sacrificing quality.Pray.com is the digital destination of faith. With over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible, the Pray.com app has everything you need to keep your focus on the Lord. Make Prayer a priority and download the #1 App for Prayer and Sleep today in the Apple app store or Google Play store.Executive Producers: Steve Gatena & Max BardProducer: Ben GammonHosted by: Pastor Jack GrahamMusic by: Andrew Morgan SmithBible Story narration by: Todd HaberkornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    15:06
  • The Broken Pot - The Book of Jeremiah
    In this Bible Story, we learn about the calling of Jeremiah. He is chosen as a prophet to bring the people of Judah back to God. Much of his words fall on angry ears, and Jeremiah is forced to feel the blunt force of people’s clubs and fists. This story is inspired by Jeremiah 1, 18-20, 2 Chronicles 36:1-5 & 2 Kings 23:28-37. Go to https://www.BibleinaYear.com and learn the Bible in a Year.Today's Bible verse is Jeremiah 18:4 from the King James Version.Episode 155: After the death of Josiah, Judah was left without a righteous king. This led Jeremiah to speak the Word of God with increased urgency. He urged the people to repent before it was too late, but the people refused to listen and instead beat him and made a fool of him. Knowing that this message was both for now and for the generation to come, he called for Baruch to write down the message God had been giving him. But when the word of God came to the house of the King, he burned it piece by piece.Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This Biblical Audio Experience will help you master wisdom from the world’s greatest book. In each episode, you will learn to apply Biblical principles to everyday life. Now understanding the Bible is easier than ever before; enjoy a cinematic audio experience full of inspirational storytelling, orchestral music, and profound commentary from world-renowned Pastor Jack Graham.Also, you can download the Pray.com app for more Christian content, including, Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.Visit JackGraham.org for more resources on how to tap into God's power for successful Christian living.This episode is sponsored by Medi-Share, an innovative health care solution for Christians to save money without sacrificing quality.Pray.com is the digital destination of faith. With over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible, the Pray.com app has everything you need to keep your focus on the Lord. Make Prayer a priority and download the #1 App for Prayer and Sleep today in the Apple app store or Google Play store.Executive Producers: Steve Gatena & Max BardProducer: Ben GammonHosted by: Pastor Jack GrahamMusic by: Andrew Morgan SmithBible Story narration by: Todd HaberkornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    20:14
  • Josiah's Reforms - The Book of 2 Kings
    In this Bible Story, Josiah continues his reform over the nation of Judah. He cuts down all the remnants of old idols, and reinstated the Passover to remember the freedom in God. However the people continue to long after their corrupt ways. There will be a reckoning for all the innocent souls that were led astray by past kings. This story is inspired by 2 Kings 23 & 2 Chronicles 34:32-35:1-27. Go to BibleinaYear.com and learn the Bible in a Year.Today's Bible verse is 2 Kings 23:24 from the King James Version.Episode 154: There was a prophet during the reign of Josiah named Jeremiah, who walked with God and was called to declare judgment on the kings of Judah. God gave Jeremiah visions of His judgment that was coming on Judah for their sins. He showed Jeremiah that through this judgment Judah would be molded into something beautiful for God just like clay in the hands of a potter. Through these visions and lessons, God gave Jeremiah the courage he needed to speak the word of God in spite of the persecution he would face.Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This Biblical Audio Experience will help you master wisdom from the world’s greatest book. In each episode, you will learn to apply Biblical principles to everyday life. Now understanding the Bible is easier than ever before; enjoy a cinematic audio experience full of inspirational storytelling, orchestral music, and profound commentary from world-renowned Pastor Jack Graham.Also, you can download the Pray.com app for more Christian content, including, Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.Visit JackGraham.org for more resources on how to tap into God's power for successful Christian living.This episode is sponsored by Medi-Share, an innovative health care solution for Christians to save money without sacrificing quality.Pray.com is the digital destination of faith. With over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible, the Pray.com app has everything you need to keep your focus on the Lord. Make Prayer a priority and download the #1 App for Prayer and Sleep today in the Apple app store or Google Play store.Executive Producers: Steve Gatena & Max BardProducer: Ben GammonHosted by: Pastor Jack GrahamMusic by: Andrew Morgan SmithBible Story narration by: Todd HaberkornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    15:28
  • The Word is Found Again - The Books of 2 Chronicles & 2 Kings
    In this Bible Story, Josiah becomes King over Judah at eight years of age. However he clings to the wisdom of God, and becomes beloved as the righteous king of Jerusalem. He restores the temple and repentes on behalf of the people. This story is inspired by 2 Kings 22 & 2 Chronicles 34:1-32. Go to BibleinaYear.com and learn the Bible in a Year.Today's Bible verse is 2 KIngs 22:8 from the King James Version.Episode 153: As Josiah finished reading the scroll of God to the people, he cried out to God on their behalf and led them in making a covenant to God. After the people went home, he ordered Hilkiah and his men to banish any remaining priests of Baal they could find. Josiah even went to the forests to tear down the high places that generations of kings had erected there! Josiah did great things for his people to lead them back to their God.Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This Biblical Audio Experience will help you master wisdom from the world’s greatest book. In each episode, you will learn to apply Biblical principles to everyday life. Now understanding the Bible is easier than ever before; enjoy a cinematic audio experience full of inspirational storytelling, orchestral music, and profound commentary from world-renowned Pastor Jack Graham.Also, you can download the Pray.com app for more Christian content, including, Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.Visit JackGraham.org for more resources on how to tap into God's power for successful Christian living.This episode is sponsored by Medi-Share, an innovative health care solution for Christians to save money without sacrificing quality.Pray.com is the digital destination of faith. With over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible, the Pray.com app has everything you need to keep your focus on the Lord. Make Prayer a priority and download the #1 App for Prayer and Sleep today in the Apple app store or Google Play store.Executive Producers: Steve Gatena & Max BardProducer: Ben GammonHosted by: Pastor Jack GrahamMusic by: Andrew Morgan SmithBible Story narration by: Todd HaberkornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    16:41

About Bible in a Year with Jack Graham

Hear the Bible come to life as Pastor Jack Graham leads you through the official BibleinaYear.com podcast. This biblical audio experience will help you master wisdom from the world’s greatest book. In each episode, you will learn to apply biblical principles to everyday life. Now, understanding the Bible is easier than ever before; enjoy a cinematic audio experience full of inspirational storytelling, orchestral music, and profound commentary from world-renowned Pastor Jack Graham. 

Pray.com is the #1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. Our mission at Pray.com is to grow faith and cultivate community so we can create a world where everyone leaves a legacy of helping others. Now you can understand the fundamental importance of the Bible and apply the Word of the Lord to your life. 

Visit BibleInAYear.com for free devotionals, prayers, and a behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation. Also, you can download the Pray.com app for more Christian content, including Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.

This show is sponsored by Medi-Share, an innovative health care solution for Christians to save money without sacrificing quality.

