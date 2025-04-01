Witness the miraculous feeding of thousands with only fish and bread.Jesus miraculously feeds a crowd of over four thousand with just seven loaves of bread and a few fish, demonstrating His divine provision and compassion. As the people experience both spiritual and physical nourishment, the disciples marvel at the abundance and power of Jesus' miraculous acts.Today's Bible verse is “I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly.”, from the King James Version.Download the Pray.com app for more Christian content including, Daily Prayers, Inspirational Testimonies, and Bedtime Bible Stories.Pray.com is the digital destination for faith. With over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible, the Pray.com app has everything you need to keep your focus on the Lord. Make Prayer a priority and download the #1 App for Prayer and Sleep today in the Apple app store or Google Play store.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Do you fear the storms of life? Jesus demonstrates His divine authority by calming a fierce storm, leaving His disciples in awe of His power over nature. Through this miracle, they begin to understand that Jesus is more than just a man; He is the sovereign Lord of all creation.Today's Bible verse is Matthew 8:27, from the King James Version.

Can you trust Jesus even in your suffering?Jesus raises Jairus' daughter from the dead, showcasing His divine authority and compassion. Despite the doubts and mourning around Him, Jesus brings hope and life, leaving everyone in awe of His miraculous power.Today's Bible verse is Romans 12:12, from the King James Version.

Would you let Jesus heal your blindness?Jesus encounters two blind men and restores their sight, demonstrating His compassion and divine power. Despite instructing them to keep the miracle private, the men joyfully share their testimony, spreading the news of Jesus' miraculous healing.Today's Bible verse is Ephesians 1:18, from the King James Version.

Join us as we uncover the deeper rest and ultimate freedom offered by Jesus through the Sabbath, in a story that defies legalism and showcases divine healing.In this episode of our series, we delve into the significance of the Sabbath, exploring its meaning through a powerful story of Jesus healing a woman bound by a demon for eighteen years. Discover how Jesus' teachings and actions on the Sabbath challenge the legalistic views of the Pharisees and emphasize the true rest and freedom found in Him.Today's Bible verse is Deuteronomy 5:12, from the King James Version.

About The Jesus Podcast

Dive into the extraordinary life of Jesus like never before with PRAY.COM's groundbreaking podcast, 'The Jesus Podcast'. This comprehensive series stands as a pinnacle in Christian storytelling, meticulously unfolding the magnitude, impact, and depth of Jesus Christ. Get daily Jesus devotionals at https://www.JesusPodcast.com This podcast takes listeners on a journey through the different stories, teachings, and parables of Jesus with Hollywood production and captivating storytelling. Immerse yourself in the emotional events of the crucifixion and resurrection. Hear the parables come to life like never before. Stand in awe and wonder at Christ’s miracles. And witness Jesus’s power over mental illness, demons, and the corruption of sin. Each episode is a masterful blend of storytelling and theology, resonating with themes of doubt, faith, shame, and new beginnings. It's not just a podcast; it's a transformative experience that offers hope and entertainment to deepen your faith. Whether you're a devoted Christian or someone curious about the Bible, 'The Jesus Podcast' is more than a podcast—it's a daily companion in your spiritual journey, offering a unique blend of storytelling and faith that promises to enrich, inspire, and ignite a deeper understanding of Jesus' enduring legacy. Join us on this epic journey and see how the timeless story of Jesus can bring a new perspective, give you chills, and offer value to your life.