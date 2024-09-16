Jesus People Podcast Episode 5 - Joe Navarro

In this episode of The Jesus People Podcast, host Ryan Miller sits down with Christian content creator and comedian Joe Navarro, also known as "Joe Christian Guy." They dive into Joe's journey from starting as one of a few Christian creators in 2019 to becoming a key figure in spreading the message of Jesus through humor and social media. Joe shares how his deep faith fuels his content creation and how he stays grounded through prayer, community, and abiding in Christ. Joe reflects on the challenges of staying consistent in creating relatable, faith-based content, even when others around him have burned out. He also opens up about his father's powerful testimony of encountering Jesus, which shaped his own faith and dedication to spreading the gospel. Whether you're a creator or simply seeking deeper faith, this episode will inspire you to pursue God's calling and use your gifts to glorify Him.