Episode 7: The Jesus People Podcast | Michael Molthan - How I Met Jesus in Jail
In this powerful episode of The Jesus People Podcast, we sit down with Michael Molthan, whose incredible testimony reveals the transformative power of encountering Jesus in the most unexpected place—a jail cell. Michael's raw and authentic journey takes us from the depths of addiction and incarceration to a life filled with faith, purpose, and freedom in Christ.
What to Expect:
A moving testimony of hitting rock bottom and finding redemption.
Encouragement that no one is beyond God’s grace and love.
Hope-filled insights for those battling addiction or searching for purpose.
Michael's story is a profound reminder that God meets us exactly where we are and can bring light to even the darkest situations. This episode is filled with inspiration and practical wisdom—you won’t want to miss it!
Episode 6: The Jesus People Podcast | From Philippines to Africa: How Carole Ward discipled her Kidnappers
In this powerful episode, we sit down with Carole Ward, a devoted missionary whose remarkable journey in Africa reveals the transformative power of faith. Listen as she shares astonishing stories of how even kidnappers encountered the love and redemption of Jesus Christ.What to Expect:
Gripping testimonies of danger turned into divine intervention
Insight into missionary life and its impact on communities
Encouragement for your personal faith journey
A deeper understanding of how love conquers fear
Carole's experiences are a testament to the incredible ways God works in the most unexpected places. This is an episode you won't want to miss!
Jesus People Podcast Episode 5 - Joe Navarro
In this episode of The Jesus People Podcast, host Ryan Miller sits down with Christian content creator and comedian Joe Navarro, also known as "Joe Christian Guy." They dive into Joe's journey from starting as one of a few Christian creators in 2019 to becoming a key figure in spreading the message of Jesus through humor and social media. Joe shares how his deep faith fuels his content creation and how he stays grounded through prayer, community, and abiding in Christ.
Joe reflects on the challenges of staying consistent in creating relatable, faith-based content, even when others around him have burned out. He also opens up about his father's powerful testimony of encountering Jesus, which shaped his own faith and dedication to spreading the gospel. Whether you're a creator or simply seeking deeper faith, this episode will inspire you to pursue God's calling and use your gifts to glorify Him.
Jesus People Podcast Episode 4 - Phil Aguilar
In this compelling episode of The Jesus People Podcast, host Ryan Miller sits down with Phil Aguilar, a man whose extraordinary life journey could fill multiple movies. From overcoming incredible obstacles to finding purpose, Phil shares his inspiring story of resilience and faith. Join Ryan and Phil as they dive deep into the twists and turns of Phil’s experiences, reflecting on the power of redemption and the role of faith through it all.
Jesus People Podcast Episode 3 - David Latting
In this powerful episode of The Jesus People Podcast, host Ryan Miller welcomes David Latting, a Christian influencer who has earned a reputation as one of the most polarizing figures on social media. Dubbed by some as "the influencer who gets the most hate for preaching the truth," David shares his journey of being at the forefront of the Christian social media movement. Together, Ryan and David dive deep into the challenges of staying true to one's faith while facing constant criticism online.
Tune in to hear their discussion on how David became one of the earliest and most recognized faces in this space, and how he manages the backlash with grace and purpose. Whether you're a believer navigating the complexities of social media or just curious about faith-based influence, this episode is packed with insights and inspiration.
The Jesus People Podcast is where stories of faith, transformation, and personal encounters with Jesus take center stage. Join host Ryan Miller and a diverse array of guests as they dive deep into conversations about life, struggles, and victories in their spiritual journeys. Whether you’re a believer seeking inspiration or someone exploring what it means to follow Jesus, these candid, heartfelt stories will challenge and encourage you to pursue your faith with passion. Tune in for real stories, genuine connections, and the timeless truth of God’s love.