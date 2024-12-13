Back in October AC's very own Wes participated in an online debate with the globally known ancient aliens and New Age proponent, Billy Carson. What could have otherwise been a relatively normal event has turned into somewhat of a fiasco, with Billy attempting to suppress the footage and even going as far as to threaten to sue Wes! On this week's episode the quad: Andy, Troy, Steve, and Wes, sat down to reveal the story behind the story.
58:11
RightNow Media: An Interview with the President, Brian Mosley
On this week's episode of the AC Podcast, Troy sits down with Brian Mosley, President of RightNow Media, a Bible-based, video content platform created for the purpose of discipling people on their faith journey. With the entertainment world driven by visual content. How can the church create high art, great content without compromising the gospel message? What does it look like to create safe spaces for the church to engage in multiple faith-based conversations without straying from core beliefs? Listen to this week's episode as Troy and Brian discuss these questions and more.
37:58
Good Hearted & Smart Minded Christian: An Interview With Kim Tan
We all know that charity is good but it can be done badly. How do we wisely engage the complicated issues of our world in a way that leads to real human flourishing? It's amazing to see what's possible when Jesus inspires both our heart and mind guided by the Holy Spirit. On this episode of the AC Podcast, Andy Steiger sits down with Kim Tan to discuss how a Christian can be both good hearted and smart minded.
52:26
Answering Questions from the Ontario, Apologetics Canada Conference
This week on the AC Podcast, we recap our final major event of the year—the Apologetics Canada Conference: Can I Trust the Bible? Held at Glad Tidings Church in Burlington, Ontario, the conference brought together the entire AC team and over 300 attendees for a weekend of engaging sessions. As always, the Q&A segments were a highlight, though time didn’t allow us to address every question. In this episode, the team tackles some of the notable questions submitted by attendees.
1:14:14
The Air We Breathe: with Glen Scrivener
Is Christian history the deepest explanation of the modern world? Today in the west, many consider the church to be dead or dying. Christianity is seen as outdated, bigoted and responsible for many of society’s problems. This leaves many believers embarrassed about their faith and many outsiders wary of religion. But what if the Christian message is not the enemy of our modern Western values, but the very thing that makes sense of them? In this episode Glen Scrivener engages in a conversation with Wesley Huff live at the AC Conference: "Can I Trust the Bible?" in Burlington Ontario. Glen shares how the story of how the teachings of Jesus not only turned the ancient world upside down, but continue to underpin the way we think of life, worth, and meaning. Far from being a relic from the past, the distinctive ideas of Christianity, such as freedom, kindness, progress and equality, are a crucial part of the air that we breathe.
The Apologetics Canada Podcast helps churches understand and speak the language of our culture and address questions being asked with intellectual honesty, gentleness and respect.
Hosted by Troy Lydiate