Bedtime Bible Stories for Adults

The Twelve

I'm not sure why but I felt really encouraged to read the beginning of Acts about the disciples being sent out into the world to heal and preach about Jesus. Maybe it's because I've gotten so into The Chosen, which helped bring all of them to life. It's interesting that they didn't just stick with eleven apostles. Numbers mean something to God and twelve is seen quite a bit throughout the Bible. I speak some Spanish and years ago, when my husband and I were traveling in Colombia, we took an Uber to the airport. Our Uber driver turned out to be a Christian who was no longer attending church, but he expressed that he felt bad about having drifted away from God. We had just heard an amazing sermon on following God and being obedient, even if you don't necessarily have the WILL to do it. We may not always have the will, but what we do have is a CHOICE. We can choose to do the right thing, and then the will will follow. I explained this concept to him and the Spanish was fluently flowing out of me. I know it was God giving me that ability. It was such an unreal feeling. The driver got very emotional while we were speaking, and we prayed with him once we arrived to the airport. I praise God for that divine appointment and the gift He gave me in the moment to help that man. We are reading Acts 1 through 4, stopping at verse 31. If you have been blessed by this podcast and would like to show your support with a $1 donation, please go to paypal.me/hcharltoncrespin. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bedtimebiblestoriesadults/support