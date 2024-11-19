Join Pastor Mark as He debunks common misconceptions about our salvation.Pastor Mark and Grace talk through how technology might be replacing intimacy in your marriage and offer practical steps to reconnect with your spouse.Order Pastor Mark's newest book Vote Like Jesus to help you navigate this election year! -Instead of looking left or right, get the book that shows you how to look up to the Kingdom instead of down to Hell: https://realfaith.com/vote/ In addition As a thank you for listening to the podcast, here’s my gift to you – one of my post popular (and controversial) books, New Days Old Demons: https://realfaith.com/fire/
6:39
Is your spouse secretly replacing you?
Pastor Mark and Grace talk through how technology might be replacing intimacy in your marriage and offer practical steps to reconnect with your spouse.
20:57
Is Jesus Pro Climate change?!
Can Jesus still calm the chaos in your life? See how His divine authority isn't just over the spiritual world but over all creation.
51:45
Are You A Fake Christian?
Join Pastor Mark as He talks discusses the signs of a fake Christian!
8:51
Is 'The Chosen' Biblically Correct?
Join Pastor Mark as he breaks down the accuracy of the hit show, 'The Chosen.'
Howdy and welcome to the Mark Driscoll podcast, where “it’s all about Jesus”!Each week you can expect unfiltered and unapologetic Bible-teaching, Real Men talks on what it looks like to be a man of God in a world gone mad, interviews with world-changing leaders, and more!Please rate, review, and share if you enjoy listening.For more from Pastor Mark, click here: https://linktr.ee/markdriscoll