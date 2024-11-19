Is your spouse secretly replacing you?

Pastor Mark and Grace talk through how technology might be replacing intimacy in your marriage and offer practical steps to reconnect with your spouse.Order Pastor Mark's newest book Vote Like Jesus to help you navigate this election year! -Instead of looking left or right, get the book that shows you how to look up to the Kingdom instead of down to Hell: https://realfaith.com/vote/ In addition As a thank you for listening to the podcast, here’s my gift to you – one of my post popular (and controversial) books, New Days Old Demons: https://realfaith.com/fire/Follow on social media!YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MarkDriscollMinistries?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastormarkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/markdriscollTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pastormarkdriscollTwitter: https://linktr.ee/markdriscoll Click here for more resources: https://linktr.ee/markdriscoll