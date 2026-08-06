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Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies

Bishop Robert Barron
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies
Latest episode

1062 episodes

  • Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies

    A Tiny Whispering Voice

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    Friends, in my evangelical work online, I often encounter people who are skeptical of religion and dismissive of its claims. I usually ask them: How do we explain the intelligibility of the world or our ability to understand it? How about objective values and our ability to recognize them? Our first reading from 1 Kings reflects, I think, a great breakthrough in Western consciousness about how we’re able to identify right and wrong—just as we’re able to identify patterns in the physical world.
  • Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies

    The Heart of Christianity

    07/29/2026 | 15 mins.
    Friends, on this Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, I want to focus on the Second Reading from Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans. The eighth chapter of Romans represents the culmination of an argument Paul’s been making, and the reading for today is the rhetorical high point of that conclusion. This is the first great theologian of the Church naming what is essential to Christianity—so we have to pay attention!
  • Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies

    What Life Is All About

    07/23/2026 | 15 mins.
    Friends, we come to the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, and we’re going to finish our reading of the thirteenth chapter of Matthew's Gospel, which deals with the parables. Jesus’s parables cut to the heart of the matter and convey the truth of the kingdom, and the two we hear today—the parable of the hidden treasure and the parable of the pearl—are really good examples. Both are about the summum bonum, the highest good, and therefore about what’s most fundamental in the spiritual life. Indeed, this is life itself; this is what it’s all about!
  • Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies

    All Things Work Together for Good

    07/15/2026 | 15 mins.
    Friends, we continue this weekend reading from the thirteenth chapter of Matthew's Gospel, which is dedicated to the parables of Jesus. Today I want to focus on the thought-provoking and theologically rich parable of the wheat and the weeds. A man sows good seed on his field, and while he’s asleep, an enemy sows weeds among the wheat. But the man resists the impulse to pull them up, as it might uproot the wheat too: “Let them grow together until harvest.” This parable is getting at something very deep, and it has to do with the presence of evil in our world—and why God permits it.
  • Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies

    Let the Word of God Take Root in You

    07/08/2026 | 14 mins.
    Friends, on this Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, we continue our reading of the Gospel of Matthew. In chapter 13, Jesus gives a series of seven very memorable parables, the first four having to do with the growth of the kingdom of God. The first of these, which we’re reading from today, is the parable of the sower. What do we hear? That it’s never a question of God being reticent or holding back his grace. The problem comes from our side: We block the Word of God, setting up obstacles to it that prevent it from taking root. There’s the drama, if you want, of the spiritual life.
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About Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons - Catholic Preaching and Homilies
A weekly homily podcast from Bishop Robert Barron, produced by Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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