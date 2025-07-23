111 Stories of Unbecoming: An Archive of Real Truth on The Journey Back To Love

Your Superpower in Unbecoming Lives is Your Heart

In this deeply vulnerable and inspiring episode of 111 Stories of Unbecoming, we meet a mother, Tricia Sybersma who found herself at the crossroads of trauma, love, and surrender. When her daughter’s pain became too great to witness without breaking, she whispered the words that would change everything: “I can’t live like this anymore.” This wasn't just a breaking point, it was a becoming. What followed was a courageous unravelling of everything she thought she knew—every story, belief, and programmed response inherited from a lifetime of “doing it right.” She stepped out of comfort and into uncertainty, choosing to unbecome the roles she had clung to and instead become a student of life, love, and heart-centred resilience. Through this journey, she became a HeartMath trainer, learning how to navigate life’s chaos through inner coherence and emotional sovereignty. Her most radical realization? We get to choose how we feel. Even in the darkness, she chose hope. Even in uncertainty, she chose gratitude. This episode is a soul-shifting reminder that: ✨ You don’t need all the answers to begin. ✨ Healing doesn’t mean fixing someone else—it means becoming whole yourself. ✨ Our hearts hold the real power to transform not just our lives, but our legacies. 🔥 Ready to reclaim your own power?This story is one of many featured in Unbecoming You: The Book—a 21-day guided journey to let go of who the world told you to be, and remember who you truly are.✨ If this episode stirred something in you…📖 Dive deeper with Unbecoming You and begin your own journey of release, remembrance, and radical self-love.👉 Grab your copy now at https://www.yulianafrancie.com/unbecoming_youBecause unbecoming isn’t the end—it’s the beginning of becoming you.