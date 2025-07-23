111 Stories of Unbecoming: An Archive of Real Truth on The Journey Back To Love

In this deeply moving episode, Jennifer Lorena shares the raw and radiant story of what it means to come home, to herself. From rebellious beginnings as a free spirit raised in a traditional South American family, to climbing the corporate ladder as a national manager in Australia, Jennifer had it all—on paper. But behind the success was a woman unravelling. A mother is overwhelmed. A soul disconnected. After leaving her high-powered career and a long-term marriage, Jennifer found herself in the dark night of the soul—lost, anxious, and questioning everything she thought she had to be. But it was in that unravelling that the unbecoming began. Through yoga, shamanic healing, and reconnecting with her spiritual roots, Jennifer reawakened the wild, intuitive woman she always was. Today, she holds sacred space for others to return to themselves—through drum birthing ceremonies, holistic practices, and the courage to listen within. 💫 “You don’t have to let go of your true essence to become someone. You get to remember her.” This episode is a call to every woman who's ever felt lost in the roles she was told to play. It’s never too late to unbecome and return home to yourself. 🎧 Tune in now and feel the remembering.
How I Survived The Modern Day Witch Hunt
How I Survived The Modern Day Witch Hunt

What does it mean to be labelled a witch in today's world, not for casting spells, but for casting off the chains of generational trauma? In this soul-stirring episode, we share the raw, unfiltered truth of Jasmine Montoya's journey through what she calls "a modern-day witch hunt." Branded, silenced, and judged for embracing her indigenous spirituality over religious convention, she stood her ground as a cycle-breaker in a family that rejected her truth. But that was only the beginning. What followed was every mother's nightmare: a toxic marriage, a bruising custody battle, and the betrayal of her own blood, an older sister who joined forces with her ex to try to strip her of her child and her voice. While the details of the court battle remain protected for safety reasons, this story dives deep into the emotional terrain of surviving when the system, and those closest to you turn against you. This is a testament to what it means to die many times and rise stronger every time. Whether you've ever felt like the black sheep, feared losing everything for choosing your truth, or are on the journey of starting over again… this story will awaken something ancient and powerful within you. "Sometimes your rebirth requires the death of the life others expected you to live." ~ Yuliana Francie
Finally finding the courage to stand in my own power
Finally finding the courage to stand in my own power

In this powerful and vulnerable episode, Val Toledo shares the internal battle she faced on the eve of launching her first book—The Upward Spiral. What seemed like a moment of triumph quickly turned into an emotional storm of doubt, fear, and crippling inner voices. "Who are you to write a book?" "What do you know?" "Burn them all." These were the thoughts racing through her mind as she stared at the freshly printed boxes of her life's work. But instead of giving in, Val chose to breathe, stand tall, and remember her worth. This is a story about the moment before the leap—the terrifying silence before the applause, and the courage it takes to stand in your truth, trust the unknown, and let go of the outcome. Val's journey reminds us that each hardship is a zero moment, a pivot point of power—waiting to bloom into purpose.
Your Superpower in Unbecoming Lives is Your Heart
Your Superpower in Unbecoming Lives is Your Heart

In this deeply vulnerable and inspiring episode of 111 Stories of Unbecoming, we meet a mother, Tricia Sybersma who found herself at the crossroads of trauma, love, and surrender. When her daughter's pain became too great to witness without breaking, she whispered the words that would change everything: "I can't live like this anymore." This wasn't just a breaking point, it was a becoming. What followed was a courageous unravelling of everything she thought she knew—every story, belief, and programmed response inherited from a lifetime of "doing it right." She stepped out of comfort and into uncertainty, choosing to unbecome the roles she had clung to and instead become a student of life, love, and heart-centred resilience. Through this journey, she became a HeartMath trainer, learning how to navigate life's chaos through inner coherence and emotional sovereignty. Her most radical realization? We get to choose how we feel. Even in the darkness, she chose hope. Even in uncertainty, she chose gratitude. This episode is a soul-shifting reminder that: ✨ You don't need all the answers to begin. ✨ Healing doesn't mean fixing someone else—it means becoming whole yourself. ✨ Our hearts hold the real power to transform not just our lives, but our legacies.
Finding My Superpower: Redefining Rachel
Finding My Superpower: Redefining Rachel

In this raw and empowering episode, Rachel shares the story of how she walked away from the life she was "supposed" to live and stepped into the one she was truly meant to lead. From following the traditional path of becoming an engineer to realizing she was dimming her own light, Rachel opens up about the moment she finally stopped living for other people's expectations. With the help of a mentor, a career crisis, and a life-altering moment with a family member, she chose to unbecome everything she thought she had to be—and discovered the superpower that was within her all along: herself. Now a thriving realtor in Denver, Rachel is living proof that your life doesn't need to look "normal" to feel right. In this episode, she shares how she found clarity, courage, and confidence on the other side of fear—and how you can too. 💬 "You don't have to have it all figured out to help someone else move forward. But you do have to start." 🔑 Themes explored: • Unbecoming other people's expectations • Letting go of identity tied to career and titles • Finding self-worth beyond status • The courage to start again • How choosing authenticity creates ripple effects 📌 Perfect for anyone standing at the edge of a life change—especially if you're scared of what people will think.
