If I Can’t Demonstrate a Better Life, What Do I Really Know?

You can quote the teachers.You can read all the books.But if you’re not demonstrating a better life—what do you really know?In this deeply personal and revealing episode, Tina Brinkley Potts shares how a health crisis, a spiritual awakening, and the wisdom of Dr. Paul Leon Masters helped her move beyond theory into full embodiment. She speaks to the moment she stopped collecting information… and started living the truth.This is an invitation to radical self-inquiry, soul-aligned results, and the kind of peace that doesn’t have to be explained—because it can be seen.What fruit is your life bearing?What are you ready to embody—not just talk about?Post your reflection inside the Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich community portal and let us witness the truth you’re choosing to live.https://www.happyhealthywholerich.com/And if this episode helped you remember something important, leave a review or share it with someone whose life is ready to reflect more peace, more clarity, more truth.