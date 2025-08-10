The Audacity to Think I Can Build a Billion Dollar Portfolio
Some people will hear your vision and ask, “Who do you think you are?”This episode is the answer.In this bold and deeply personal declaration, Tina Brinkley Potts shares what it means to stop shrinking your calling for public comfort and start treating your billion-dollar vision like prophecy. From scripture to metaphysics to lived receipts, Tina reminds us that audacity isn’t arrogance—it’s alignment.If you’ve ever watered down your dream to be more digestible… or questioned your right to dream that big in the first place… this episode will give you permission to say it out loud, write it down, and run with it.It’s time.Write your biggest vision somewhere visible.Say it with your chest.Then come post it inside the Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich community portal so we can witness it with you.You’re not alone anymore—and you don’t have to play small.
If I Can’t Demonstrate a Better Life, What Do I Really Know?
You can quote the teachers.You can read all the books.But if you’re not demonstrating a better life—what do you really know?In this deeply personal and revealing episode, Tina Brinkley Potts shares how a health crisis, a spiritual awakening, and the wisdom of Dr. Paul Leon Masters helped her move beyond theory into full embodiment. She speaks to the moment she stopped collecting information… and started living the truth.This is an invitation to radical self-inquiry, soul-aligned results, and the kind of peace that doesn’t have to be explained—because it can be seen.What fruit is your life bearing?What are you ready to embody—not just talk about?Post your reflection inside the Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich community portal and let us witness the truth you’re choosing to live.https://www.happyhealthywholerich.com/And if this episode helped you remember something important, leave a review or share it with someone whose life is ready to reflect more peace, more clarity, more truth.
Intellect Is The Lowest Form Of Knowing
You don’t need more logic.You need more trust.In this final declaration episode, Tina Brinkley Potts breaks down the illusion that intellect is the highest form of knowing—and reveals what real clarity feels like when it’s no longer filtered through fear, perfectionism, or performance.From artists and strategists to high-achieving women everywhere, Tina shares the pattern of overthinking that keeps brilliance bound—and how true knowing only shows up when we stop performing for approval and start moving with presence.If you’ve been waiting to understand before you leap… this episode is your invitation to trust what’s already inside.What would change if you trusted your inner knowing before the world validated it?Come share your reflection inside the Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich portal.https://www.happyhealthywholerich.com/Or, if this episode reminded you of your power, leave a review or send it to someone who’s been stuck in their head—and needs to come back home to their spirit.
The Lie of Compromise
Not all compromise is healthy.In this powerful declaration episode, Tina Brinkley Potts exposes the subtle, socially accepted ways we betray ourselves in the name of keeping the peace. From real-time contract negotiations to past moments of shrinking to be chosen, Tina tells the truth about what it really means to walk in alignment.She reminds us that real integrity is about being integral with yourself.If you’ve been bending to maintain connection or saying “yes” when your spirit says “no,” this is your wake-up call.Let this be the moment you stop performing peace—and start choosing truth.What’s one area in your life where compromise has cost you your clarity?Post it inside the Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich community portal.This is your space to take back your truth—with love and without apology.https://www.happyhealthywholerich.com/Or, if you’re listening on Apple or Spotify, leave a review and share this episode with someone who needs help remembering who they are.
It's All Me And I Mean To Do Right By Me
Radical responsibility is not punishment—it’s power.In this soul-shifting declaration episode, Tina Brinkley Potts shares the deeper truth behind real transformation: no one else can do the work for you. From moments of misplaced loyalty to the decision to walk away from anything that no longer honors her spirit, Tina guides listeners into the kind of self-honoring that changes everything.You’ll hear what it means to stop waiting for others to do right by you... and start doing right by yourself.Because when you finally say “It’s all me,” you also reclaim the power to change everything.Head to the Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich portal and post what you’re releasing—and what doing right by you looks like from this point forward. Let us hold sacred space for your shift.https://www.happyhealthywholerich.com/Or if you’re listening on Apple or Spotify, leave a review and send this episode to a woman who’s ready to stop tolerating and start choosing.
Welcome to Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich — the podcast where spiritual truth meets daily transformation. Hosted by award-winning strategist and metaphysical teacher Tina Brinkley Potts, each episode is a soul-nourishing journey into the wisdom behind true alignment, lasting success, and inner wholeness.
This isn’t about surface-level self-care or chasing hustle highs. It’s about remembering who you really are — and creating from that place every single day. Through raw reflections, metaphysical teachings, guided visualizations, and powerful affirmations, Tina helps you navigate chaos, reclaim your energy, and embody the YOU First lifestyle.
Whether you're rebuilding from burnout, ready to rise into legacy leadership, or simply seeking peace in the middle of your purpose — this show is your sanctuary.
Subscribe and tune in daily to return to your truth, reset your frequency, and reimagine what it really means to live a Happy, Healthy, Whole & Rich life.