What the Life of Moses Teaches Us About Going Through the Transitions in Life with Special Guest Nicki Koziarz
Life is about transitions, it’s part of the human experience. How do we embrace those moments instead of longing for the next stage? Today I invited my friend Nicki Koziarz on the show to talk about those transitions and her new book, Your New Now. Nicki walks us through the life of Moses, as an example to us when we are living in a place of transition. I pray this episode blesses you!
Nicki Koziarz is an ECPA bestselling author and a speaker with Proverbs 31 Ministries. She speaks nationally at conferences, retreats, and meetings and hosts her own podcast, Lessons from the Farm. An evangelist at heart, Nicki inspires others to become the best version of who God created them to be. Nicki, her husband, and their family run a small farm just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, which they affectionately call The Fixer Upper Farm. Learn more at nickikoziarz.com.
Your New Now is available at Nicki’s website, or wherever books are sold.
