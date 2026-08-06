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Hearing Jesus: Daily Bible Study, Christian Affirmations, Hearing God, Prayer, Holy Spirit, Daily Devotional
Hearing Jesus
Latest episode
1548 episodes
Psalms for the Soul: Psalm 143: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Bible Study08/06/2026 | 18 mins.Psalms for the Soul: Psalm 143: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Bible Study
Psalm 143 portrays King David in a state of emotional distress - feeling low, anxious, and likely struggling to sleep as he turns to God in prayer. He acknowledges his desperation and realizes that his only hope is in God's intervention. Have you experienced a similar situation? I certainly have. I find David's example of being honest and genuine with God in our prayers inspiring. This passage reminds us that it's okay to express our deepest emotions to God and seek His help in times of need. I hope this episode brings you encouragement, particularly when you find yourself in a similar circumstance.
Today’s Key Verse:
Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8
☆Go on a trip with Rachael: Bible Study Live
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Bible study, Christian affirmations, prayer, devotionals, hear God’s voice, grow spiritually, Scripture, biblical context, walk with God, hearing God, understanding the Bible, spiritual growth, the Holy Spirit, Christian living, emotional healing, identity in Christ, prayer, discipleship, apply Scripture, daily devotional, Christian encouragement, Bible teaching, faith-based, Bible teaching, Spirit-led, spirit-filled.
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Thursday: God's Purpose For Me Cannot Be Stopped: Daily Affirmations, Christian Affirmations, Biblical Affirmations, Affirmations08/06/2026 | 9 mins.Thursday: God's Purpose For Me Cannot Be Stopped: Daily Affirmations, Christian Affirmations, Biblical Affirmations, Affirmations
You were created on purpose—for a purpose. In this episode of Daily
Affirmations, we focus on walking with intention, clarity, and wisdom, grounded in God’s truth. Whether you’re questioning your calling or navigating a new season, these affirmations help you trust God’s plan, listen for His guidance, and move forward with boldness.
AD-FREE Daily Affirmations can be found on
my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/c/HearingJesus
God created you for a reason. Your life is not an accident, and
your steps are not random. He has a plan for you—a purpose that brings glory to Him and fulfillment to your heart.
As you listen to these affirmations, let them remind you that God is leading, guiding, and equipping you for everything He has called you to do.
I’ll say the affirmation, pause so you can repeat it after me, and
then share the Scripture reference it’s based on.
Affirmations and Scriptures:
God has a purpose for my life and I walk in His plan.
Jeremiah 29:11
I trust in the Lord to guide my steps.
Proverbs 3:5–6
I seek wisdom, and God gives it freely.
James 1:5
God is directing my steps and I do not walk alone.
Psalm 37:23
I am a light in this world, shining for Christ.
Matthew 5:14
God has prepared good works for me to do today.
Ephesians 2:10
I am equipped for every good work.
2 Timothy 3:17
I walk in the power of the Holy Spirit.
Acts 1:8
I will walk in faith, not in fear.
2 Timothy 1:7
God’s Word lights my path.
Psalm 119:105
I choose obedience, knowing God’s ways are best.
Deuteronomy 5:33
I live with purpose and do not waste my time.
Ephesians 5:15–16
I am called to make an impact for God’s Kingdom.
Matthew 28:19–20
I have the
mind of Christ and seek His wisdom daily.
1 Corinthians 2:16
I am a vessel for God’s work.
2 Corinthians 4:7
I will not grow weary in doing good.
Galatians 6:9
God’s purpose for me cannot be stopped.
Job 42:2
I do everything for the glory of God.
Colossians 3:23
God is using my life to accomplish His plan.
Romans 8:28
I am bold in sharing the gospel.
Romans 1:16
I walk in step with the Spirit.
Galatians 5:25
I remain
steadfast in my calling.
1 Corinthians 15:58
God will finish the work He started in me.
Philippians 1:6
I live with an eternal perspective.
Colossians 3:2
I press forward in my faith, knowing my reward is in Heaven.
Philippians 3:13–14
Closing Prayer:
Father, thank You for calling me to a life of purpose. Help me
to walk in wisdom today, seeking You in all I do. Give me clarity where I need
direction, courage where I need boldness, and a heart that is always ready to
serve You. Let my life bring You glory.
In Jesus’ name, amen.
I hope these affirmations spoke to your heart today. If you want to
go deeper, just keep listening—your full Bible study episode is coming up next.
Listen daily and start your morning with God’s truth so you can
walk in faith, clarity, and confidence.
#ChristianPodcast #DailyAffirmations
#FaithOverFear #BiblicalTruth #MorningDevotions #RenewYourMind
#HearingJesusPodcast
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Psalms for the Soul: Psalm 142: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Bible Study08/05/2026 | 14 mins.Psalms for the Soul: Psalm 142: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Bible Study
In today’s episode, we explore Psalm 142 and the powerful message it holds for those facing desperate situations. David's experience of hiding in a cave to escape death may seem extreme, but we all know what it's like to feel overwhelmed by challenging circumstances. Through David's unwavering faith in God's intervention, we can find comfort and hope in the face of adversity. Join me as we delve into this story of strength and resilience. My heartfelt prayer is that this episode will bring you the inspiration and encouragement you need to face any challenge with courage and confidence.
Today’s Key Verse:
I cry aloud to the Lord; I lift up my voice to the Lord for mercy. I pour out before him my complaint; before him I tell my trouble. Psalm 142:1-2
☆Go on a trip with Rachael: Bible Study Live
☆Get Ad-Free Episodes, Bonus Content, and more here: patreon.com/HearingJesus
☆Pick up a copy of my latest book: Bible Study and Devotional
☆If you would like to give to Hearing Jesus and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ Give Here
☆Facebook ➤https://www.facebook.com/SheHears.org/
☆Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/rachael.d.groll/
☆Website ➤ Hearing Jesus
Bible study, Christian affirmations, prayer, devotionals, hear God’s voice, grow spiritually, Scripture, biblical context, walk with God, hearing God, understanding the Bible, spiritual growth, the Holy Spirit, Christian living, emotional healing, identity in Christ, prayer, discipleship, apply Scripture, daily devotional, Christian encouragement, Bible teaching, faith-based, Bible teaching, Spirit-led, spirit-filled.
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Wednesday: I Trust God's Ways: Daily Affirmations, Christian Affirmations, Biblical Affirmations, Affirmations08/05/2026 | 10 mins.Wednesday: I Trust God's Ways: Daily Affirmations, Christian Affirmations, Biblical Affirmations, Affirmations
In today’s Wednesday Affirmations episode, Rachael leads listeners
through declarations of peace, trust, and confidence grounded in Scripture. As the world feels overwhelming, these affirmations anchor the listener in God’s promises. From surrendering anxiety to trusting God’s timing, each statement is followed by a full Bible verse designed to renew faith and calm the heart. This episode is a gentle reminder that God’s peace isn’t just a feeling—it’s a promise.
AD-FREE Daily Affirmations can be found on
my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/c/HearingJesus
Today’s daily affirmations are for peace and trust in God’s plan. I
will say the statement, then pause so you can repeat it after me. Then I’ll
share the Scripture reference where it comes from.
Breathe in God’s peace… and exhale your worries. This day is a
gift, and no matter what’s ahead, you can trust that God is in control. His
love is steady. His plans for you are good. His presence goes before you. Let
these affirmations remind you to trust Him today.
Affirmations and Scriptures:
I am ruled by God’s peace today.
Isaiah 26:3
I cast all my worries onto Jesus—He carries them for me.
1 Peter 5:7
I will not be anxious. I will pray and trust God.
Philippians 4:6–7
God’s plans for me are good, and I trust Him.
Jeremiah 29:11
I do not need to worry about tomorrow.
Matthew 6:34
I will rest in God’s presence today.
Exodus 33:14
God is my refuge and strength.
Psalm 46:1
I will not let my heart be troubled. I trust in God.
John 14:27
The Lord directs my steps.
Proverbs 3:5–6
Even when I don’t understand, I trust in God’s wisdom.
Romans 11:33
I do not have to be afraid because God is with me.
Deuteronomy 31:8
God is fighting for me.
Exodus 14:14
I am not alone. God walks with me.
Isaiah 41:13
God is my rock and salvation. I will not be shaken.
Psalm 62:6
I find rest in God alone.
Psalm 62:1
God’s love never fails me.
Lamentations 3:22–23
I have peace because I am in Christ.
John 16:33
I wait on the Lord and He renews my strength.
Isaiah 40:31
I will trust in God, even when I don’t see the whole picture.
2 Corinthians 5:7
God is working all things for my good.
Romans 8:28
God’s peace
rules in my heart today.
Colossians 3:15
I give my burdens to the Lord and He sustains me.
Psalm 55:22
I will be still and know that He is God.
Psalm 46:10
I trust God’s timing and His ways.
Ecclesiastes 3:11
I will rejoice in the Lord always.
Philippians 4:4
Closing Prayer:
Father, I surrender my worries to You. I choose to rest in Your
peace today, trusting that You are in control. Fill my heart with faith instead
of fear, and let Your peace guard my mind. In Jesus’ name, amen.
I hope these affirmations spoke to your heart today. If you want to
go deeper, just keep listening—your full Bible study episode is coming up next.
Listen daily and start your morning with
God’s truth so you can walk in faith, clarity, and confidence.
#ChristianPodcast #DailyAffirmations
#FaithOverFear #BiblicalTruth #MorningDevotions #RenewYourMind
#HearingJesusPodcast
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Psalms for the Soul: Psalm 141: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Bible Study08/04/2026 | 17 mins.Psalms for the Soul: Psalm 141: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Bible Study
In today's episode, we're going to dive into Psalm 141 and explore David's prayer to God about his words. We'll talk about how this prayer can help us yield our hearts and minds to the Lord, especially in difficult situations where our mouths can get the best of us. David's example reminds us to ask for God's guidance and control over our mouths and hearts, so we can respond in ways that honor Him. So, if you're looking for inspiration and guidance on how to pray and surrender your words to God, this episode is for you. I pray this episode blesses you!
Today’s Key Verse:
Set a guard over my mouth, Lord; keep watch over the door of my lips. Psalm 141:3
☆Go on a trip with Rachael: Bible Study Live
☆Get Ad-Free Episodes, Bonus Content, and more here: patreon.com/HearingJesus
☆Pick up a copy of my latest book: Bible Study and Devotional
☆If you would like to give to Hearing Jesus and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ Give Here
☆Facebook ➤https://www.facebook.com/SheHears.org/
☆Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/rachael.d.groll/
☆Website ➤ Hearing Jesus
Bible study, Christian affirmations, prayer, devotionals, hear God’s voice, grow spiritually, Scripture, biblical context, walk with God, hearing God, understanding the Bible, spiritual growth, the Holy Spirit, Christian living, emotional healing, identity in Christ, prayer, discipleship, apply Scripture, daily devotional, Christian encouragement, Bible teaching, faith-based, Bible teaching, Spirit-led, spirit-filled.
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About Hearing Jesus: Daily Bible Study, Christian Affirmations, Hearing God, Prayer, Holy Spirit, Daily Devotional
Hearing Jesus: Daily Bible Study, Christian Affirmations, Hearing God, Prayer, Holy Spirit, Daily Devotional Daily Bible study, Christian affirmations, prayer, and spiritual growth come together on the Hearing Jesus Podcast to help you hear God’s voice more clearly and grow deeper in your relationship with Him. This Christian podcast combines Scripture teaching, daily devotionals, encouragement, and practical biblical application to help you walk with God in everyday life. Hosted by Rachael Groll, each episode explores the Holy Bible through historical context, Spirit-led teaching, and relatable encouragement that helps listeners understand Scripture, strengthen their faith, and apply God’s truth to real life. Episodes include daily encouragement, Christian prayer, Bible teaching, hearing the Holy Spirit, emotional healing, identity in Christ, and learning how to recognize God’s direction in a noisy world. Whether you are looking for a daily devotional podcast, Christian encouragement, Bible study for women, or practical teaching on hearing God and following Jesus, the Hearing Jesus Podcast offers biblical wisdom, spiritual insight, and faith-filled encouragement to help you grow spiritually every day.Podcast website
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