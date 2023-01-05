Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hearing Jesus
  Balancing the Emotions We Feel After Something Hard : Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 129
    Balancing the Emotions We Feel After Something Hard: Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 129   In today's episode, we take a look at the variety of emotions Israel had after experiencing community trauma. Their humanity is not that different than ours, and I am thankful we have this example in Scripture.  I pray that as we look at this Psalm today, it helps you understand that God longs for you to bring things to Him, even the things that are hard. Thoughts to Journal: Are there hard emotions that you resist taking to God about your past?  Friend, He longs for you to honestly come to Him with those emotions, it's how we heal.  Take some time today to bring those unspoken things to the one who can heal your heart. Today's Key Verse: The Lord is righteous; He has cut up the ropes of the wicked. Psalm 129:4
    5/4/2023
    19:18
  Is the Prosperity Gospel a Biblical Principle? What the Bible Actually Teaches : Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 128
    Is the Prosperity Gospel a Biblical Principle? What the Bible Actually Teaches: Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 128   Many of us are familiar with the term "prosperity gospel," but what does Scripture actually say?  Today we unpack a portion of Scripture that is sometimes used to perpetuate some false teaching.  I pray this conversation blesses you. Thoughts to Journal: Have you had some inaccurate thoughts when it comes to prosperity within the Christian life?  How does today's teaching change your perspective?  When it comes to prosperity, what does a prosperous relationship with the Lord look like in your life?  If that is not what you are experiencing right now, spend some time in prayer, talking with the Lord about that. Today's Key Verse: Blessed is everyone who fears the Lord, Who walks in His ways.  Psalm 128:1
    5/3/2023
    19:28
  Unless the Lord Builds the House- Recognizing God's Hand of Blessing in Our Lives: Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 127
    Unless the Lord Builds the House- Recognizing God's Hand of Blessing in Our Lives: Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 127 In today's hustle culture, it can be easy to lose sight of God's blessings in our lives and take the credit for those blessings ourselves.  Today's psalm serves as a powerful reminder that any good thing in our life is a gift from God.  I pray this episode blesses you. Thoughts to Journal: Have you been guilty of taking the credit for the good things in your life that are actually blessings from God?  Have you spent too much time building things that are temporary instead of things that are eternal?  What are you currently building for the kingdom?  Spend some time before the Lord today, carefully thinking through this topic, and write down what the Lord is saying to you. Today's Key Verse: Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Psalm 127:1
    5/2/2023
    23:49
  Restoration Is A Process: Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 125 and 126
    Restoration Is A Process: Devotional Bible Study of Psalm 125 and 126   Today we focus on both Psalm 125 and 126 together because they give us a powerful picture of the restorative work that God can do after a difficult season.  While we won't be fully restored until we get to heaven, there can be such joy in knowing that God can work in the places of our lives that the enemy tried to steal.  I pray this episode blesses you! Thoughts to Journal: Are there any areas of your life that are needing restoration?  Does it sometimes feel difficult to have joy about incomplete restoration?  Take some time today to praise God for the ways He restores and redeems, even if you are not seeing that yet in a particular area of your life.  We can have confidence that God will restore, even if we can't see it yet. Today's Key Verse: Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy. Psalm 126:5
    5/1/2023
    26:17
  What the Life of Moses Teaches Us About Going Through the Transitions in Life with Special Guest Nicki Koziarz
    What the Life of Moses Teaches Us About Going Through the Transitions in Life with Special Guest Nicki Koziarz   Life is about transitions, it's part of the human experience.  How do we embrace those moments instead of longing for the next stage?  Today I invited my friend Nicki Koziarz on the show to talk about those transitions and her new book, Your New Now.  Nicki walks us through the life of Moses, as an example to us when we are living in a place of transition.  I pray this episode blesses you!   Nicki Koziarz is an ECPA bestselling author and a speaker with Proverbs 31 Ministries. She speaks nationally at conferences, retreats, and meetings and hosts her own podcast, Lessons from the Farm. An evangelist at heart, Nicki inspires others to become the best version of who God created them to be. Nicki, her husband, and their family run a small farm just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, which they affectionately call The Fixer Upper Farm. Learn more at nickikoziarz.com. Your New Now is available at Nicki's website, or wherever books are sold.
    4/28/2023
    32:38

About Hearing Jesus: Daily Bible Study, Daily Devotional, Hear From God, Prayer, Christian Woman, Spiritual Life, Build a Relationship With God, Connect With God Daily, Bible, Devotional

Hey friends, welcome to the Hearing Jesus Podcast. Do you sometimes doubt if you are truly hearing God's voice or if it's really your own? Do you wonder how you can know the difference? Do you struggle to feel confident in your relationship with God and what He says in his word? Do you sometimes feel stagnant or like you hit a wall in your spiritual life? Hey, I'm your host, Rachael Groll: missionary, author, pastor, and life coach. And I have been there. I too was doubting God's voice in my own life. I too felt insecure about the things I thought God might be calling me to do. I wanted to make a difference in the world and be obedient to what God was calling me to do, but I wasn't quite sure how to figure out what exactly that was. I kept telling myself that I was wasting time trying to figure it out or waiting for Him to show me. Or that I wasn't qualified to do the things I thought He might be telling me to do. The answer for me was found in the pages of the Bible, as I learned how to understand what it was actually saying. If you are ready to grow in your faith and to step confidently into the calling God has for you, then join me as we dig deep into God's word so you can learn to live out your faith in your everyday life. Friend, you are loved, you are cherished, and you are His. The Hearing Jesus Podcast will encourage and equip you to step into the calling God has for your life, living out your faith in the everyday. Together we will break down walls that keep us from growing spiritually. We will dig deep into our Bibles to understand and connect the Scriptures to our lives. We will boldly obey what God calls us to do, walking through doors that only He can open. Join me for your weekly dose of faith, honesty, and prayer. Learn -＞ https://shehears.org Connect -＞ [email protected] Community-＞ https://www.facebook.com/groups/743928930315696/ Instagram-＞ https://www.instagram.com/she_hears/ Missions Support-＞ https://www.cotni.org/campaigns/rachael-groll Want to go a little deeper? Purchase the She Hears: Learning to Listen to Jesus Bible Study : https://shehears.org/resources In this six-week study from the Book of John, Rachael Groll takes you on an in-depth exploration into the lives of six women Jesus knew. Women often deal with feelings of insecurity and unworthiness, yet the lives of these women show that Jesus values us, wants a relationship with us, and can use us to further His kingdom. In her warm, conversational style, Rachael ties together her life experience, knowledge of the Scriptures, and her compassion for women to encourage us and enable us to become the women God has called us to be. Need to chat one on one? Snag a private session with Rachael: https://calendly.com/shehears/one-on-one-life-coaching-session
