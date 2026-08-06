Thursday: God's Purpose For Me Cannot Be Stopped: Daily Affirmations, Christian Affirmations, Biblical Affirmations, Affirmations



You were created on purpose—for a purpose. In this episode of Daily

Affirmations, we focus on walking with intention, clarity, and wisdom, grounded in God’s truth. Whether you’re questioning your calling or navigating a new season, these affirmations help you trust God’s plan, listen for His guidance, and move forward with boldness.



AD-FREE Daily Affirmations can be found on

my Patreon at: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/HearingJesus⁠⁠⁠







God created you for a reason. Your life is not an accident, and

your steps are not random. He has a plan for you—a purpose that brings glory to Him and fulfillment to your heart.







As you listen to these affirmations, let them remind you that God is leading, guiding, and equipping you for everything He has called you to do.



I’ll say the affirmation, pause so you can repeat it after me, and

then share the Scripture reference it’s based on.







Affirmations and Scriptures:







God has a purpose for my life and I walk in His plan.



Jeremiah 29:11







I trust in the Lord to guide my steps.



Proverbs 3:5–6







I seek wisdom, and God gives it freely.



James 1:5







God is directing my steps and I do not walk alone.



Psalm 37:23







I am a light in this world, shining for Christ.



Matthew 5:14







God has prepared good works for me to do today.



Ephesians 2:10







I am equipped for every good work.



2 Timothy 3:17







I walk in the power of the Holy Spirit.



Acts 1:8







I will walk in faith, not in fear.



2 Timothy 1:7







God’s Word lights my path.



Psalm 119:105







I choose obedience, knowing God’s ways are best.



Deuteronomy 5:33







I live with purpose and do not waste my time.



Ephesians 5:15–16







I am called to make an impact for God’s Kingdom.



Matthew 28:19–20







I have the

mind of Christ and seek His wisdom daily.



1 Corinthians 2:16







I am a vessel for God’s work.



2 Corinthians 4:7







I will not grow weary in doing good.



Galatians 6:9







God’s purpose for me cannot be stopped.



Job 42:2







I do everything for the glory of God.



Colossians 3:23







God is using my life to accomplish His plan.



Romans 8:28







I am bold in sharing the gospel.



Romans 1:16







I walk in step with the Spirit.



Galatians 5:25







I remain

steadfast in my calling.



1 Corinthians 15:58







God will finish the work He started in me.



Philippians 1:6







I live with an eternal perspective.



Colossians 3:2







I press forward in my faith, knowing my reward is in Heaven.



Philippians 3:13–14







Closing Prayer:



Father, thank You for calling me to a life of purpose. Help me

to walk in wisdom today, seeking You in all I do. Give me clarity where I need

direction, courage where I need boldness, and a heart that is always ready to

serve You. Let my life bring You glory.







In Jesus’ name, amen.







I hope these affirmations spoke to your heart today. If you want to

go deeper, just keep listening—your full Bible study episode is coming up next.



Listen daily and start your morning with God’s truth so you can

walk in faith, clarity, and confidence.











#ChristianPodcast #DailyAffirmations

#FaithOverFear #BiblicalTruth #MorningDevotions #RenewYourMind

#HearingJesusPodcast





Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices