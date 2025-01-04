WISDOM & WONDER | Raised. Ransomed. Recovered. | Matthew 20:17-34 | Philip Anthony Mitchell
In the series finale of “WISDOM & WONDER”, Philip Anthony Mitchell delivers a Spirit-led teaching from Matthew 20:17-34.
Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators.
As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
52:48
WISDOM & WONDER | Grace & Reward | Matthew 20:1-16 | Milton James
In Season 9 Episode 1 of "WISDOM & WONDER," Milton James invites the people of God to examine their hearts through the parable of the workers in the vineyard, found in Matthew 20:1-16.
58:33
WISDOM & WONDER | What Do I Still Lack? | Matthew 19:16-30 | Philip Anthony Mitchell
In the SZN8 finale of "WISDOM & WONDER," Philip Anthony Mitchell unpacks the greatest invitation anyone could ever receive from Matthew 19:16-30
1:02:34
WISDOM & WONDER | Placed in Good Hands | Matthew 19:13-15 | Arik Hayes
In SZN8 EP2 of "WISDOM & WONDER," Arik Hayes shares the Lord’s profound perspective on children, drawn from Matthew 19:13-15.
47:53
WISDOM & WONDER | Marriage. Divorce. Singleness. | Matthew 19:1-12 | Philip Anthony Mitchell
In the season 8 premiere of "WISDOM & WONDER," Philip Anthony Mitchell shares the teachings of Jesus on marriage, divorce, and singleness from Matthew 19:1-12.
