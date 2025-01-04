Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & Spirituality2819 Church
Listen to 2819 Church in the App
Listen to 2819 Church in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

2819 Church

Podcast 2819 Church
2819 Church
Welcome to the official podcast for 2819 Church. This podcast features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 80
  • WISDOM & WONDER | Raised. Ransomed. Recovered. | Matthew 20:17-34 | Philip Anthony Mitchell
    In the series finale of “WISDOM & WONDER”, Philip Anthony Mitchell delivers a Spirit-led teaching from Matthew 20:17-34. Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
    --------  
    52:48
  • WISDOM & WONDER | Grace & Reward | Matthew 20:1-16 | Milton James
    In Season 9 Episode 1 of "WISDOM & WONDER," Milton James invites the people of God to examine their hearts through the parable of the workers in the vineyard, found in Matthew 20:1-16. Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
    --------  
    58:33
  • WISDOM & WONDER | What Do I Still Lack? | Matthew 19:16-30 | Philip Anthony Mitchell
    In the SZN8 finale of "WISDOM & WONDER," Philip Anthony Mitchell unpacks the greatest invitation anyone could ever receive from Matthew 19:16-30 Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
    --------  
    1:02:34
  • WISDOM & WONDER | Placed in Good Hands | Matthew 19:13-15 | Arik Hayes
    In SZN8 EP2 of "WISDOM & WONDER," Arik Hayes shares the Lord’s profound perspective on children, drawn from Matthew 19:13-15. Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
    --------  
    47:53
  • WISDOM & WONDER | Marriage. Divorce. Singleness. | Matthew 19:1-12 | Philip Anthony Mitchell
    In the season 8 premiere of "WISDOM & WONDER," Philip Anthony Mitchell shares the teachings of Jesus on marriage, divorce, and singleness from Matthew 19:1-12. Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
    --------  
    1:02:37

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About 2819 Church

Welcome to the official podcast for 2819 Church. This podcast features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.
Podcast website

Listen to 2819 Church, The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/4/2025 - 5:16:11 PM