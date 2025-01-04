WISDOM & WONDER | Grace & Reward | Matthew 20:1-16 | Milton James

In Season 9 Episode 1 of "WISDOM & WONDER," Milton James invites the people of God to examine their hearts through the parable of the workers in the vineyard, found in Matthew 20:1-16. Welcome to the official Youtube channel for 2819 Church. This channel features powerful and life-impacting messages from Philip Anthony Mitchell and guest communicators. As you listen to these sound biblical messages you can expect to be challenged, stirred, matured and inspired in your faith and walk with God. For more information about us visit 2819Church.org.