Official ITunes page of Going Beyond Ministries with @PriscillaShirer. Follow for spiritual growth and encouragement. Ephesians 3:20-21 More
Religion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

  • Resolution for Women // Surprisingly Satisfied
    Resolution for Women // A resolution to be content.
    4/2/2014
    21:22
  • Resolution for Women // Authentically Me
    Resolution for Women // A resolution to value myself and celebrate others.
    4/2/2014
    22:27
  • Resolution for Women // My Best
    Resolution for Women // A resolution to devote myself completely to God’s priorities for my life .
    4/2/2014
    21:56
  • Resolution for Women // My Blessing
    Resolution for Women // A resolution to esteem others with my time, concern, and full attention
    4/2/2014
    21:22
  • Resolution for Women // My Integrity
    Resolution for Women // A resolution to live with the highest standards of virtue and purity.
    4/2/2014
    21:45

About Going Beyond Ministries with Priscilla Shirer

Official ITunes page of Going Beyond Ministries with @PriscillaShirer. Follow for spiritual growth and encouragement. Ephesians 3:20-21
