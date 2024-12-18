Warlock to Evangelist w/ Rich Lorenzo

Rich Lorenzo started as a successful drug dealer the later trained to become a warlock, practicing New Age Spirituality.Now Rich is a bold evangelist with a Gift discernment and prophecy and is changing many lives. His YouTube has gathered nearly 600,000 subscribers!