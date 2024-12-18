Tara is heading down a destructive path until she encounters Jesus, only to later be entrapped in a church cult. Watch how Jesus changes her story!!Follow TaraInstagram @learnwithtaraThe Azonwus:Financially Support this Podcast:$TheAzonwusPayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XGXMV74G4JKNJSubmit Your Story for a chance to feature - Email short video to: [email protected] media: Wordsbyezekiel Thisisglory Weneed2talkSign up for The Azonwus relationship coaching waitlist:Listen to all podcast episodes:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0TKwMpqdBMoYHlTVdH3FzAApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/we-need-to-talk-podcast/id1729269461Book Us for an Event: http://www.wordsbyezekiel.com/bookezekialazonwuMerch: Wordsbyezekiel.com/storeThe Azonwus Books: The Whole Woman https://a.co/d/jioxLDuThe Whole Man https://a.co/d/ejIGSqI
1:11:37
Famous YouTuber Dies And Goes to Hell
Joel Ashley known for his antics on social media, took edibles one night and believed he died after his spirit left his body and was taken to hell. This conversation details his account.Keep up with Joel YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@Joel_tv__Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joel_tv__?igsh=MWU1ZDh6cXlvYTBzMA==
1:30:04
Warlock to Evangelist w/ Rich Lorenzo
Rich Lorenzo started as a successful drug dealer the later trained to become a warlock, practicing New Age Spirituality.Now Rich is a bold evangelist with a Gift discernment and prophecy and is changing many lives. His YouTube has gathered nearly 600,000 subscribers! Follow his journey! Follow Rich Lorenzo Link Tree https://linktr.ee/RichardLorenzoJr?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=a89fed9c-2bb0-44ce-a21b-e67b7f8425d1
1:39:01
Tiphani Montgomery Responds
Prophetess Tiphani Montgomery tackles tough questions and gives insight to various accusations, challenges, and misinformation posed by critics. This is interview is powerful, raw and a Must See! Follow Tiphani
1:16:10
UNGODLY COVENANTS
Rev James Solomon grew up with a background of deep occultism and witchcraft in Nigeria. God encountered him and he's now a vessel of the kingdom, teaching deliverance and breaking ungodly covenants.Purchase Rev Solomon's booksHey!!! yes the content was amazing! Here are the links: https://revjamessolomon.comhttps://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0899NMHWZRev Solomon's YouTube https://youtube.com/@revjamessolomon?feature=sharedRev Solomon Social Media https://www.instagram.com/revjamessolomon?igsh=MWhjajlkdnJwcDV5Yg==https://www.facebook.com/share/12HJVyv8PR5/?mibextid=LQQJ4d